Kerry Cassidy posted this short excerpt from a recent audio podcast from NinosCorner.TV, arguing against Trump's attendance at the traditional Inauguration and Swearing-In on the steps of the Capitol next Monday, which would leave him and his Cabinet wide open for a "Decapitation Strike".

He also suggested that we have a Breakaway Civilization problem:

Kerry added the comment, below.

Kerry Cassidy: JUAN O SAVIN ADMITS WHITE HATS DON'T CONTROL EVERYTHING...THEY DON'T CONTROL AREA51 aka the SECRET SPACE PROGRAM...who are responsible for the Scalar weapons/ DEW that created the LA fires! This is major... listen carefully.

TRANSCRIPT

Juan O Savin: ...put at risk just for pomp and circumstance. Is that message that important? Or with threats that we know are real, things in play that we know we don't fully control, at this point in time – look, even the efforts, let's look at, I go back to Area 51, in a demonstrative way just for as an example.

Running Time: 2 mins

Juan O Savin: What the f@ck is going on out there? Who's in charge?

Nino Rodriguez: Right, I mean, it's all f@cking people.

Juan O Savin: OK, what's the purpose? We can see it. Don't tell me that we're seeing, you know, it's "an illusion" "internet". No!

We know that that's real! So what the f@ck?

And if somebody's got control of those types of resources to do something and participate, in some way with the destruction of Los Angeles; to enhance it somehow, to guarantee it, somehow – and other assets – which, look, the piping in the ground. The stuff that's under the street doesn't melt because of a fire on top! [It melts because of microwaves].

Heat's going up, not down, like that! It's not the soak. Something's being done with other technology, just like we saw in Maui. So don't tell me that it's really –

Nino Rodriguez: This is way worse than Lahaina. [Maybe not: see video of Front Street in Lahaina, after the "wildfire", below, locals flming the immediate aftermath of the fires, speaking in Tagalog. Filipinos make up a large segment of Hawaii's population, including in Lahaina]

Running Time: 39 secs

Juan O Savin: (Continues) So, I come back. If some things like that are in play, this is the moment we, as the voters, understand that, as cool as the optics are and "stick your chest out" stuff is not –

This is maybe a moment, where we say, "You know, for various reasons, we weren't there for the inauguration when this crew came in, and we're not gonna be there for the inauguration as this crew goes out.

"Bring the [nuclear] briefcase, send Air Force One over, the helicopter, get the Beast on the C-17 and bring it to this place. And we'll start operations from this place, some place that's, you know, not at risk – even from a place that uses the number for a name, that may be in somebody else's camp for some reason, right now, OK?"

Running Time: 2 mins