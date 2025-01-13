Satellite View of LA Fires Shows They Started at Exactly at the Same Time

A satellite view of the LA Fires shows that they started at exactly at the same time.

We saw the exact same thing occur on June 2, 2023 in Québec.

Running Time: 4 mins

Share

These "wildfires" led to never-before-seen, dystopic scenes of New York City swathed in orange smoke.

This unheralded orange city skyline was repeated, a few days ago in Los Angeles.

Running Time: 29 secs

This is some high tech Climate Change Theater.

@In2ThinAir on X.com reported that 2 months ago, just prior to the ignition of a wildfire in Ventura, California, just to the north of the apocalyptic scenes this week in Malibu, some sort of "chaff" was sprayed from the vicinity of Area 51, the once-secret base in southern Nevada, followed by what he described as a "disco party" display of Directed Energy Weaponry, followed by the eruption of flames in Ventura.

Running Time: 2 mins

It appears that we are currently under attack by Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) deployed via satellite and/or high-altitude drones, as well as from US-based facilities against the people of America.

Dozens of "homeless people" have been seen committing arson in Los Angeles. One man was even caught setting a neighborhood fire with a blow torch. He was apprehended under Citizens' Arrest but LAPD later released him, due to lack of "Probable Cause".

A grinning Communist Guerrilla Mayor stood behind LAPD Chief of Police, Dominic Choi as he made this announcement. They are really rubbing Angelenos' noses in it. Wow.

Perhaps the LAPD could not reveal the Probable Cause being that the suspect was hired to commit arson – or Climate Change Theater – or whatever. Some suggest that the arsonists are really running cover for the Directed Energy Weapons.

Regardless, these Directed Energy Weapons attacks have been ongoing for several years and they've been ramping up, in earnest since 2017, where we saw the same "Toasted Cars" and "Flipped Cars" that were seen at Ground Zero after 9/11.

"Toasted Cars", requiring temperatures exceeding 2500ºF was a term coined by Materials Scientist, Dr Judy Wood to describe phenomena for which she felt that normal words were inadequate, especially one particular toasted car, flipped upside down in the blast shadow of the Towers' collapse, next to the offices of Amex. Dr Wood assessed that the flipped cars were the result of the levitating electro-magnetic field effects and energy interference described by Canadian inventor, John Hutchison and known as "The Hutchison Effect".

What kind of "building collapse" toasts cars half a mile away, under the FDR Drive?

Dr Judy Wood's hypothetical answer, in her book, 'Where Did the Towers Go?' and in numerous presentations was that a Directed Energy Weapon was used to "dustify" the primary steel and concrete portions of the WTC buildings, while burning and bending aluminum, yet leaving paper and many other materials unharmed, similarly to how we've seen trees left standing after Northern California "forest fires" but houses eerily pulverized.

In 2007, Dr Wood sued NIST for fraud in the investigation of 9/11. Then, her assistant was killed and her life was destroyed.

Unfathomable evil was committed on 9/11, which becomes exponentially more evil if Directed Energy Weapons were used. Have we been seeing replay loop of this evil in California, Hawaii, Chile, etc, etc?

Terrorism (regardless of who committed it) is not covered by homeowner's insurance, so nobody wanted to talk about the laser beams reported and filmed in the Northern California fires of 2017 and 2018.

This time, the insurance companies simply canceled their fire coverage, so everyone can talk about Directed Energy Weapons, as much as they like, now!

The Los Angeles Rams' Wildcard Play-Off Game last Friday was moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to – get this, for some extra Satanism – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.