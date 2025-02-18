This is a very strange interview by Bill Still of former NSA Cryptanalyst-mathematician-turned whistleblower, Bill Binney and his new wife, Dr Katherine Horton that was posted last week, on February 10, 2025. A web search, however reveals that this video was originally posted 18 months ago, on June 7, 2023.

I first came across Binney since 2013, when he was responding to Edward Snowden's disclosure of the NSA's PRISM dragnet surveillance program. Binney maintained that this program was a breach of the 4th Amendment and a case of "Fraud, Waste and Abuse". Binney had been a whistleblower about precursors to the PRISM project, since 2002.

I recall that he was already an amputee by 2013, which he publicly ascribed this to his diabetes.

In 2015, Binney was awarded with the Sam Adams Associates Award for Integrity in Intelligence.

In 2016, Binney was still talking about cybersurveillance, not about EM harassment.

In 2018, Binney was widowed after 48 years of marriage with his high school sweetheart, Carole.

In 2019, Binney seems to have become close to Dr Horton. He is currently around 82 years old and Dr Horton is around 42 years old.

Since then, they say they've been married and they've made sporadic disturbing posts about their lives under constant Directed Energy Weapons attack.

As I say, I've followed and supported Bill Binney for over decade and I consider him to be 'A Good American' and a Patriot.

It's terrible to think he would be the victim of "biological attacks" that resulted in the loss of both his legs, as he now claims, as well as suffering from Havana Syndrome.

I've been studying the electromagnetic manipulation of humanity since the early 1990s and I wrote a book exploring this topic that came out in 2001.

Since discovering Sabrina Wallace about a year ago, I've promoted her whistleblowing efforts about the Biodigital Convergence and the 6G Wireless Communications Network.

I say all of this to emphasize that I support Bill Binney and that I believe targeted EM harassment, aka Havana Syndrome and that Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) are real, as reported by Catherine Herridge last December.

That said, I'm not sure what I'm looking at, in this interview.

According to her ResearchGate profile, Dr Horton was a particle physicist at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Geneva, Switzerland and was a Research Fellow at Oxford University St John's School. She has posted evidence of her work and qualifications on her website.

Dr Horton says she was"born to Hungarian-German parents" and she "experienced the non-stop terrorism of her family by the Romanian Secret Services Securitate," before her parents fled with her to Germany, where she was educated, before she went to England to receive her Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees at Oxford University.

But even if her claims are 100% true, there is something off about their presentation as a couple and about their incongruous mannerisms throughout this interview. This could be because they're under Directed Energy Weapons attack but I can't help wondering if I can take everything they say at face value.

Bill Still seems to agree with my sentiments, telling Binney, "I didn't want to do this interview, because it's going to destroy your reputation and all the other videos that you've done!"

But if Bill Still felt this way, then why would he re-publish this video, 18 months later, as if it were new?

Dr Horton frequently hijacks the interview away from her husband. She recites very general statements about the history of electronic warfare and she often refers to their married life in the third person, telling Binney and their host, "Your wife has to sleep with two military metal helmets...I have a US and a German Second World War metal helmet, inside each other and I sleep with that and Bill frequently hears the shots impacting on those."

Dr Horton and Binney use a lot of imprecise language that seems carefully-worded. If you listen attentively to this video, Binney never directly says that he is being electronically-harassed. He says he is under "pain control" for "point pain", due to "implants" in his legs. In other words, he is highly-medicated.

Nevertheless – as Bill Still notes – Binney looks better, at 82 than he did 13 years ago and Dr Horton is in the prime of her life and looking very healthy – and, decidedly not like someone who is under constant attack by microwave "Pulsed Energy Projectiles" and/or "a novel wave electromagnetic waveform, with fancy properties," that can bypass walls and punch holes into...sheet metal" – and aimed at her skull.

Binney credits his newfound health to "Getting more and more pissed-off at my government," and to "my genetics and my wife, who's insisting I eat certain foods and don't eat others."

Dr Horton replies, "So, you know, your wife died. Your wife got you diabetes Type Two." So, Dr Horton refers to herself as "your wife" – but also she blames "your wife" (his late-wife, Carole) for giving him diabetes. This seems disjointed and borderline-inappropriate, in my opinion.

She additionally claims that he lost his legs, due to "a flesh-eating bioweapon", saying, "they're breaking-in at night and injecting you with a highly-loaded pathogen."

Having never discussed this publicly before, Bill now seems to agree, saying, "Friends of mine...had suggested that I was the subject of biological warfare, because they had been in that area in the military, so yeah, that was their suggestion, right up front."

Dr Horton says the infections only stopped after "We dead-bolted everything from the inside, including our bedroom door, so our bedroom is like Fort Knox."

While they're both high-level scientists and they offer detailed technological explanations about what's happening to them, with some claims echoing those of Sabrina Wallace, many of their statements do seem incoherent and this interview is undeniably concerning.

I don't know if I'm seeing elder abuse, when the two seem to be physically healthy. I don't know if I'm seeing a case of Munchausen Syndrome, Folie à Deux, or possibly, a case of MKULTRA, where the couple has been programmed for Dr Horton to be Binney's handler. Or maybe this marriage is simply Bill Binney's Life Hack to stay out of an Assisted Living facility.

I hope Binney's three children are looking out for him.

