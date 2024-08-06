Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele marvels at the destruction of Venezuela at the hands of the Communist regime of Nicolás Maduro, who has ruled by decree since 2015.

I'm reminded of an aside made a few months ago by Leo Zagami, an Italian aristocrat and author of the 'Confessions of an Illuminati: The Whole Truth About the Illuminati and the New World Order' book series – whose book jacket depicts someone wearing a get-up similar to the Bohemian Grove guys.

Zagami made a throwaway comment, that he "didn't have a lot of hope for Latin America," due to the Jesuits' stranglehold over the region. I'd never heard that before. I'd heard about "the Rockefellers", I'd heard about "the CIA", I'd heard about "Multinational Corporations" – and more recently, about "Cuba and Russia" – but I'd never heard anyone blame "the Jesuits" for the corruption in Latin America (as if it were any worse there, than it is, here).

What we find is that all of the above are part of the same system and that Leo Zagami might know a thing or two about this, being a member of the Black Nobility.

This mystery PDF document, which I elaborated upon on Substack, explains how the Vatican and all of the major religions and cults, including the Jesuits; the political movements – like Communism – the governments, the militaries, and intelligence agencies, the corporations, the Khazarian Mafia and all of the major criminal gangs and drug cartels who have besieged Latin America and taken over the US Southern Border are all controlled by the Black Nobility, with different families controlling specific territories and cartels – and the document names all the names.

It says, "The Black Nobility is the base of the global crime syndicate that controls this planet…The 'New World Order' is an attempt to take control of society by these fascist families with the purpose of the total slavery of humanity."

TRANSLATION - TRANSCRIPT

President Nayib Bukele: It's incredible how a country, aside from being beautiful, with Caribbean beaches, that are the envy of the world; they are swimming in a sea of oil, a sea of natural gas, they have gold, they have natural resources, 32 million people, some of whom I know well. In fact, there are people who have supported us here, in El Salvador, who left for the US and who ended up working in major companies, there.

I've wondered, "How can they let such people go?" It is more or less what happened to us, with our diaspora, where many of our brains, our most capable people left, due to the incompetence of previous governments and how they destroyed the social and productive fabric of the country, to such an extent, that so many people left.

In the case of Venezuela, it is even worse. In Venezuela, they have a Minimum Wage of $4 per month – and with hyperinflation, it varies. That is, they raise it to $10, to say "the equivalent of $10"– but with hyperinflation, it goes back to $4 or $2.01.

How can a country – so rich, so beautiful, with so many resources – be like this? How can they have destroyed so much? Even trying to destroy it, you cannot achieve what these shameless people have achieved with the destruction of Venezuela!

And I draw parallels with us [El Salvador]. For example, here, we have had two massive earthquakes, the "Arena" and the "FMLN" – but, man, even these massive earthquakes haven't achieved what Maduro's regime has achieved in Venezuela!

So now, he says that I am a "puppet". Well, I saw when he was saying that, in Havana – by the way, on an analog signal – blurry, like it was the '80s – it looked like an '80s movie!

And the man was talking up there, with his big mustache and everything, saying, "I say, Bukele is a puppet!' and whatever. But then, I was amazed, because really, if it were a movie, no one could have made it better!

Running Time: 2 mins