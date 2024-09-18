ABC News reports that, "The head of NATO's military committee said Saturday that Ukraine has the solid legal and military right to strike deep inside Russia to gain combat advantage — reflecting the beliefs of a number of US allies…"

It seems that most European NATO countries and Canada fully support "Ukraine using long-range weaponry" to "prevent and interdict Russia's continued ability to degrade Ukrainian civilian infrastructure", Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

This US military veteran, CBoy4620 on TikTok says the time has come for veterans to organize and to arrest every member of the US Government for Treason if they allow this.

He calls out Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, telling her that she better walk her talk and stop this motion dead in its tracks, right now or else be arrested for Treason, too.

###

TRANSCRIPT

Calling out all veterans, this is CBoy. It's time for us to organize. Time for us to get together.

We've got a serious problem. It seems our government, who's meeting with Great Britain right now, is going to give Britain authority to release our long-range missiles into Russia. Which, in all retaliation, Putin will strike back. He's done warned us.

So we need to come together, get together in our groups. We'll have to go to DC and arrest every member for Treason, because they're all involved.

Even MTG [Marjorie Taylor Greene]. If you hear this, Marjorie, you better shut down the authorization of our long-range missiles, or you're going to be arrested by us for Treason, also.

We're not going to let this happen to our nation. So calling out all veterans, let's get together. We've got a job to do, and they're not f@cking around.

They're going to start a war with Russia, and they're talking about it, right now. They have our long-range missiles. First one they fire into Russia is going to start a fire we can't put out.

So as a last-ditch effort, call your Congressmen. Call all Congress. Call your Representatives.

Running Time: 1:27 mins