Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phillip Mezzapelle's avatar
Phillip Mezzapelle
7h

I live in the EU. Italy to be exact. About 3 months ago a well known Bible website was shut down for a couple of weeks by Brussels because the website didn't have any EU parental discretion regulations regarding adolescents visiting this Bible website. 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Forbidden.News and others
info's avatar
info
6h

The citizens of the UK and Europe are being 100% ignored over this censorship by their governments which have become totalitarian communists. You only have to look at the UK which is now banning elections as well as this enforced censorship on free speech. This dystopian jump into totalitarianism cannot be allowed. Please Mr Trump, help us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Forbidden.News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture