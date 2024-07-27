This is a clip from the Tore Says Show from July 21st, which was nearly three hours long and which I've cut down to 47 minutes, focusing on her open-source analysis of the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

She claims that more people were shot and killed than are being reported and that Trump was shot twice, not once.

The first section focuses on a viral video on TikTok. What appears to be a Marine or a law enforcement officer in full military combat gear, receiving a message and then, positioning himself to aim his rifle at the windshield of Trump's SUV, as the latter was escorted into the vehicle by Secret Service, following his attempted assassination.

Running Time: 10 secs

This was a special effect, using video sampling technology that is 20 years old that has since been improved with Artificial Intelligence technology. What's insane is that this footage appeared during a live broadcast on NBC News!

In reality, this Marine was, indeed present at the scene in Butler, PA – and he did make those exact movements – but he was several hundred feet away from the SUV, as revealed by a wider angle, taken from the stands and shown in this Tore Says Show broadcast, below. His original image was "copied and pasted" into the scene above.

This sampling technology was pioneered used extensively in the 2006 underground hit film, 'The Secret'. For example, in one scene in that film, they dressed three actors in Roman Legion costumes and then, replicated their images several times to create what appeared to be an entire phalanx of ancient Roman soldiers. It's a form of Computer Generated Imagery (CGI).

I was involved in TV/film production and post-production for many years and I actually wrote a book about 'The Secret' and about the then-nascent online streaming, Video-on-Demand (VOD) technology and the guerrilla marketing techniques that completely circumvented Hollywood and enabled this low budget Australian-produced film, to gross over $65 million.

The fact that the Marine's image was sampled and pasted in front of Trump's SUV by a special effects technician at NBC, suggests that the technician was either suffering from profound Trump Derangement Syndrome and acted alone – or was following the orders of a Trump-deranged superior at NBC, who is either a CIA asset or otherwise profoundly Trump-deranged and/or brainwashed.

Regardless, these people at NBC wanted to send the message that Trump is not safe from his beloved military. NBC is a Globalist Hornet's Nest, whose headquarters and studios are located at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.

NBC and all of these Mainstream Media outlets who propagandize, berate and lie to the American People daily need to have their Broadcast Licenses revoked by the FCC, due to the unrelenting lies, abuse and havoc that they have wreaked upon the US populace over the past several years. This "Government-by-Journalism" must end!

Share

In the second section of this video, Tore presents the findings of a mathematician who appeared on the podcast of YouTuber, Legally Armed America, who demonstrated that, based on the acoustics recorded at the scene and the angle of the bullets' trajectories, that the shots which struck innocent Butler, PA rally attendees in the stands and which grazed Trump's ear were fired from this window, directly overlooking and just a few feet away the rooftop where the FBI claims Thomas Crooks "acted alone" and tried to assassinate Trump. The window of this conference room was clearly open in the SKY NEWS helicopter footage. This window and this building – a mere 400 feet away from the President – was reportedly unguarded by Secret Service.

Running Time: 14 secs

The mathematician shows how ABC News created a graphic depicting Thomas Crooks near the edge of the right side of the building, in alignment with this window, rather than showing the image of his body (also captured by SKY NEWS), which lay dead, 40 or 50 feet to the left, from where he had been firing his rifle and was shot in the head by Secret Service sniper, John Willis.

The latter claims he was told to stand down but he finally refused orders and was later fired for insubordination, according to former DEA Agent and Army Major Jeffrey Prather (Ret), despite the endless denials of the so-called Soros-financed "factcheckers".

Tore makes additional astonishing claims, based on eyewitness reports from two of her followers who were present at the scene, who told her that a fairly well-known filmmaker, who produces documentaries for a Mainstream Media outlet was seen assembling a 3D-printed .22 caliber pistol and then took the shot which struck Trump on his right ribcage. He was unscathed because he was wearing a bullet-proof vest, regardless of the denials of Rothschild-owned Reuters.

According to one of Tore's eyewitnesses, this documentarian who shot Trump was taken out by a trooper wearing all-black – possibly, a member of the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, seen here.

Another eyewitness told Tore that they also saw this filmmaker but "They disappeared. I think they were shot. I didn't see, because of the crowd, but I can tell you that they never came back for their equipment."

Tore believes that the final shot we hear in the mêlée of rounds was the one that took out this filmmaker.

Does anybody out there know a semi-household name documentary filmmaker who is MIA?

Running Time: 47 mins

(A transcript, with relevant hyperlinks appears beneath the video, linked above)