On May 21st, a citizen came before Florida's Brevard County Commission to confront them with the fact that alleged victims of the 1986 Challenger Space Shuttle Disaster are still alive. It appears that NASA is laundering US Tax Dollars and lying to the People – and they're doing it with Duper's Delight!

Citizen: I think we all remember the Challenger explosion that took place in 1986 that tragically took the lives of all seven astronauts on board. It launched not too far from where we're standing here, today.

Well, the interesting thing is a couple decades later, this thing called the internet came about and someone allegedly found almost all of those astronauts alive and well, many using the same exact names.

As you can see here, we have Challenger astronaut Judith Resnick – and also a Judith Resnick Yale Law Professor. Michael J Smith, the pilot of the Challenger astronaut – and also professor at University of Wisconsin, now retired, Michael J Smith. Commander Dick Scobie – who is now president of Cows and Trees.

Now, if you'll notice, (See video for pictures) they all have the exact same faces, 30 some-odd years later, the same exact name, and they are the same age.

Now, we all have a doppelganger out there, right? No big deal. But to have the same face, the same age, and the same exact name is extremely rare. So rare, I could only find one case in the last 120 years.

And we're supposed to believe that three people from one space flight have exact lookalikes, have the same age and same exact names?

This, ladies and gentlemen, is beyond statistically impossible. Miss Resnick was questioned at Yale by a journalist and she panicked and ran from the camera. Why?

Mr Michael J Smith was also questioned and he said, "Yeah, we look alike but that's not me."

You can see both of these exchanges in a film called 'Level With Me' and you can be the judge. Mr Scobie not only has –

Committee Member: Sir, I'm going to have to stop you.

Citizen: Sir, this is a Public Comment.

Committee Member: I know what it is, I'm very familiar with the Public Comment. And part of the Public Comment is that you're only allowed to address things that we have jurisdiction over…(discussion with other members ensues; Citizen is allowed to continue).

Citizen: So as I was saying – I'll just end it with what I was ending with – but the ask is that Miss Pritchett, who knows very well about questioning science, whether it be COVID or fluoride. I'm just asking you all to question the science, here. You're Goodson and Pritchett. Your district covers the Kennedy Space Center.

This launched from the Kennedy Space Center. You have the ability to help me in sounding the alarm and asking the Federal Government for help. If this is contained in your area I should be able to at least address something that happened here. Don't you agree?

Committee Member: That's not within the jurisdiction or authority of the County Commission. Thank you very much.

Citizen: Will you let me finish for at least –

Committee Member: No, Sir. You're finished.

Citizen: Thank you. Thank you for taking away my freedom of speech today in here.

Committee Member: I did not take away your freedom of speech… Officers, please remove this man from the room… (Citizen is ejected from the building).

OUTSIDE

Citizen: As I was saying, before I was rudely interrupted and my First Amendment was violated during a Public Comment period, here in Brevard County. I was saying that Mr Scobie is the most interesting, because not only does he have the same age, same face, same name, same slanted eye and the cheek if you look very closely. Get this:

He created a company called "Cows in Trees" and the promo video has a cow blasting off strapped to a rocket leaving a smoke trail eerily similar to that of the Challenger explosion. You couldn't make this up if you tried!

That's why I today am calling on the Brevard County Commissioners to stand with me in demanding the Senate Subcommittee on Space Science open a new investigation into the Challenger explosion because if this is all one big coincidence, no big deal.

But if it's true people watched what they believed were seven people blown up on live television inflicting emotional and psychological trauma on millions of Americans and we deserve to know why on Earth something like that would be done.

And like I was saying to Commissioner Pritchett and Commissioner Goodson, the only reason I'm back in here is because NASA ignored my last request and was completely unresponsive about the ISS discrepancies. I was blocked by the Public Affairs Officer after one polite request.

Commissioner Pritchett and Commissioner Goodson cover the area that contains the Kennedy Space Center, so I was just simply hoping that they would be able to help me in some way, since it is their territory.

I still thank them for their time and I wish I was able to finish my speech but we finished outside and that's good enough. I hope we can get some transparency with NASA, one way or another.

