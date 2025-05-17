VIDEO: "Comey FAFO" - Pub. May 17, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

On Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey posted this image to Instagram of seashells placed on the beach to form the numbers "86 47".

"47" refers to Trump, as the 47th US President. "86" is a slang term that is used in the restaurant business to mean that a menu item has run out but the term actually derives from an old Gangland slang word for "murder", as is noted in Wikipedia:

"According to Cassell's Dictionary of Slang, 'to 86' also means 'to kill, to murder; to execute judicially,' likely referring to the size of a standard grave being 2.5 feet wide by 8 feet long and 6 feet deep. Other slang dictionaries confirm this definition."

Comey later removed the post, when others accused him of inciting violence, with the comment, "I posted a particular picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down."

This, of course stretches the credulity of a 3-year-old.

Hot on the heels of Comey's posts, the insufferable Democrat activist pornography business-owning Krassenstein Twins took to X.com multiple times to signal their support of Comey's threat, denying that term could ever possibly mean anything other than to impeach Trump or to invoke the 25th Amendment or otherwise legally remove him from office.

One of Ed Krassenstein's tweets contained the letters "MS 13" scrawled above Comey's Instagram post with "86 47".

People rightly accused Ed Krassenstein inciting violence, because the Salvadoran gang, MS-13, which is a Satanist organization – even according to The Washington Post – has been known to contract with US Federal agencies to commit crimes on their behalf for plausible deniability, such as in the case of murdered DNC employee Seth Rich, as recently confirmed by Patrick Byrne to Owen Shroyer.

TRANSCRIPT

Patrick Byrne: "Rod Rosenstein had some dirty DEA agents he worked with, who called-in some MS. There's members of the MS-13 gang who actually are like 'ambassadors', back and forth to the DEA, because they might need to talk, on occasion. And these DEA guys gave them an assignment to go find Seth Rich and steal this...thing around his neck – the thumb drive around his neck – was not there. And there are plenty of friends who vouched for that. Seth always had this thing and he kind of flashed it around...[this thumb drive reportedly contained a backup of the DNC server].

"You ever hear of "Frankfurt station" or "Baltimore station"?...This is where, really it all begins. There was a group put together over there, a cross-agency group who worked against Russian hackers. And that's where we discovered these networks, 'Fuzzy Bear' and 'Cozy Bear', where the US discovered them.

"That was relocated to Baltimore... they were given all the powers, of all the surveillance of the American National Security State to dig up blackmail on prominent judges, editors, businessmen, everything and it was an Obama project.

"But the people who were in it – it's like a Who's Who of who were up against – there's guys like [Joseph "Joe" Pientka III] the guy who set up Flynn and that interview in the White House, he was over in the Frankfurt Station; the guys who founded Crowdstrike, the Crowdstrike Group – they were all in the group...

"The Agency sometimes names its groups, like 'station'. Frankfurt station…was a joint FBI and other-agency operation against Russian organized crime. And that's…the beginning of Crowdstrike – everything traces back to Frankfurt Station – and then, Baltimore Station, which was a pure blackmail operation run by Obama."

Patrick's comments are the first time that I've ever heard anyone corroborate the claims of the candidate for US Senator of Maryland, the late Dr Jon McGreevey, with the added insight that the corrupt Department of Justice office in Baltimore became the new headquarters of the vote-switching operations that had previously been executed from the CIA's station located within the US Consulate in Frankfurt.

After 2020, these activities were moved to the Baltimore DOJ office, which was also the incubator for most of the Unconstitutional, un-American lawfare campaigns aimed at the attendees of the January 6th rally at the Capitol.

One week after the 2020 election, Former Texas Congressman Louis Gohmert commented publicly about an alleged Special Forces raid of the US Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, where a Spanish company called Scytl, contracting with Dominion Voting Systems had used vote-switching software to tabulate the votes in the 2020 US Presidential Election. (Why any critical voting infrastructure of the US Vote has been taking place outside of the US is anybody's guess).

At the time, the rumor was confirmed by "by multiple senior people", according to the late military intelligence and CIA officer, Robert David Steele. Judge Jeanine Pirro and attorney, Lin Wood were also tweeting about the raid and The Gateway Pundit said that their own unnamed source confirmed the following:

Unnamed Source: "The US government, once they determined that this Dominion server was involved in switching votes, then the intelligence community began a search for the server and discovered that the server was in Germany. "In order to get access to that server and have it available for use in a legal manner they had to have the State Department work in tandem with the Department of Justice. They had to request that the government of Germany cooperate in allowing this seizure of this server. "The appropriate documents required to effect that kind of seizure were put in place, signed off on, and it appears there was also US military support in this operation. The US military was not in the lead. But this helps explain why Esper was fired and [Chris] Miller and Kash Patel were put in place — so that the military would not interfere with the operation, in any way. By getting a hold of the server, they now are going to have the direct evidence of when they were instructed to stop counting. They will also discover who gave the direction to stop counting and who initiated the algorithm that started switching votes. "The CIA was completely excluded from this operation."

This is the same Cabal of crooked bureaucrats who called Hunter Biden's laptop "Russian misinformation", who thwarted Trump's first term, who stole the 2020 election, who represent Globalist interests and who are still trying to overthrow the USA, as we speak.

During a November 2020 Zoom call, Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert told his supporters:

VIDEO: "Special Forces Raid of Scytl Servers in Germany" - Pub. November 14, 2020; original taken down and replaced with this one

TRANSCRIPT

Rep Louie Gohmert (R-TX): "Sunday, I had information from some of our former intel people that there was extremely compelling evidence that could be gleaned from Scytl – that's S-C-Y-T-L – that's a company headquartered in Barcelona, Spain that was responsible for aggregating all the information from all of the machines and whatnot. "But now, the main headquarters had moved to Frankfurt – you know, Frankfurt, where Merkel in Germany has said, the day after the election that 'Trump needed to go ahead and concede'. "Well, they're going through bankruptcy [Scytl] but that information, as to how many votes were switched from Republican for Democrat, would be easily established from the information that Scytl gathered and what were the votes going in and which ones were changed going out and he said, 'Can you send me exactly the information we need to gather?' "And so, I got that information and sent it, in the wee hours of Monday morning and before he would have had a chance to make a request to get any of that information, it turns out that – I don't know the truth – I know there was a German tweet, in German, saying that on Monday, US Army forces that went into Scytl and grabbed their server. "There are some who say that this was the US intelligence that manipulated all this, in order to cover their own rear ends. But it's a little disturbing to just contemplate how corrupt the US Government has gotten, with the whole Russia Hoax, the framing of Mike Flynn and so many others; Carter Page, Papadopoulos. "So, this is a desperate time for our country..."

This Louie Gohmert video was removed from everywhere but it survives within this one because it's not the video, itself, it's a video of it taken from a computer playing it on Twitter. Also, it appears several minutes into this video.

It refers to the infamous raid of the US Consulate in Frankfurt, where it was rumored that Scytl and Dominion and CCP and CIA personnel were flipping the votes during the 2020 election, as demonstrated in Mike Lindell's February 2021 film, 'Absolute Proof' and where then-CIA Director Gina Haspel was reportedly injured during this raid by a gunshot.

Haspel apparently recovered from this alleged injury and she now serves on the Board of Directors of the major British military contractor, BAE Systems, and is a national security consultant at the major finance-oriented King and Spalding law firm.

As for James Comey's recent death threat against Trump, it is disgusting to read the threads below the pornographer Krassensteins borthers' recent X posts, with them denying that "86-47" means anything other than "legally" removing President Trump from office. The Twins demonstrate the unrelenting bad faith and mendacity that characterize communications emanating from all Democrat influencers and apparatchiks.

Donald Trump Jr, Arizona Rep Andy Biggs, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, FBI Director Kash Patel and DNI Tulsi Gabbard have all reacted very negatively to Comey's post, particularly as Trump has already had multiple assassination attempts against him. Tulsi told Jesse Watters on Fox News Thursday night that, the aggregate of Comey's prior unpunished corrupt activities, in addition to now this illegal incitement against the sitting President strongly warrants a prison sentence.

