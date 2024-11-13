Why does high fashion seem so demonic? Why are some of the world's largest brands attempting to normalize pedophilia?

DARKNESS BY DESIGN , written by Ryan Delarme and produced by Dauntless Dialogue investigates the occult ideology that has subverted famous fashion brands like Balenciaga.

From what one can see about the owners and the market for luxury brands, this industry is essentially by-, of- and for the aristocracy and for those who aspire to be like them.

What very few of those who aspire to be like them understand is that the majority of aristocrats are Luciferian, to some degree – even if they are not full-blown Satanists, practicing their spirituality covertly.

The signs and symbols of Luciferianism and of Satanism are not easily-discernible, when one knows nothing about these topics.

When you say "aristocracy", what you're essentially referring to is the Black Nobility, which is the base of the Globalist crime syndicate that controls this planet.

This Globalist crime system is highly-compartmentalized. What appears to be many separate entities that are at war with each other are actually one interlocking criminal system that is Satanic.

You've doubtless heard about "Them" controlling both sides of every conflict, right? "Two wings of the same bird, same sh!t"? Don't you want to understand how this works?

The word "Satanism" evokes a pretty strong reaction in most people, regardless of their spiritual beliefs. Atheists believe the entire concept of Satanism is ridiculous, hysterical and idiotic and not worthy of any consideration, whatsoever. They disregard the fact that there are very powerful Satanists in the world who actually believe this stuff and that they act on their beliefs, regardless of what Atheists believe.

What I've learned from taking at run at this topic is that Atheism is actually Satanism Lite.

Atheists have been convinced that they have no souls. Atheists can only see what they want to see, because they are materialists and are thereby Service-to-Self by default, no matter how much they virtue-signal. Actually, this desire to constantly virtue-signal is to compensate for their denial of the existence of their own souls.

Full-blown Satanists, on the other hand willfully choose to give up their souls.

What we learn from Kerth Barker is that there are as many levels and expressions of Satanism as there are of all other religions and spiritual practices, which we see in the multiplicity of sects and forms of Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, etc.

What differentiates the various Satanic practices from these other practices listed above is that the former tend to be highly-compartmentalized and secretive. This is why Atheists don't understand that they are actually Luciferians. This is why we don't generally think of Nazism as a Satanic belief system, when that is exactly what it is.

Now, think about everything happening in Ukraine.

Think about the biggest human-trafficking operation in human history, now unfolding at the US Southern Border, which is eclipsing the scale of Atlantic Slave Trade, especially, when you consider that it is enslaving not only the tens of millions of those trafficked but also the hundreds of millions of US Taxpayers forced to pay for all of it.

As the mystery document reproduced HERE states, all cults, including the following are part of this Globalist, Luciferian and/or Satanic criminal system:

"Royalty itself, Royal Institutions, The Society of Jesus, The Black Monks, The Hellfire Club, The Templar Orders, Freemasonry, The Grand Orient of France, The York Rite, The Scottish Rite, Prince Masonry of Prince Hall, Shriners International, The Royal Order of Jesters, The Cabal Society, Chabad, Scientology, Skull & Bones, The Boulé Society, The 5% Nation, The Nation of Islam, Black Israelites, The Ordo Templi Orientis (OTO), The Temple of Set, The Church of Satan, Rosicrucian, Golden Dawn, Opus Dei, Mormons, Knights of Columbus, The Bohemian Club, Knights of Phintias, Ancient Order of Druids, Wicca, Santeria, Obeah, Voodoo, Sufism, Greek Fraternities and Brotherhoods, New Age and Gnostic Cults, Nazi Cults, KKK, Mafias, Prison Gangs, Biker Gangs and Street Gangs."

In other words, the Mexican drug cartels are working with the United Nations, the NGOs, the CIA and the US military to traffic humans into the US, in order to steal billions of US Taxpayer Dollars per year to feed, transport, house, educate and to provide healthcare for trafficked individuals, while simultaneously collapsing, genociding and stealing the Nation, itself. All of the above-named groups are part of this One World Globalist Satanic Crime System, which includes you, reading this right now.

The drug cartels and the UN, the US Military, etc are all working together, as has been amply demonstrated by Muckraker.com, Todd Bensman and by many others.

So if the world is controlled by Satanists, wouldn't it behoove us (no pun intended) to understand the underlying philosophy of those who are actively working to destroy us and others around the world with our own Tax Dollars?

I think it would! We have a major Satanism problem on our planet and I think that discussions about Satanism need to be normalized and that's why I read the excellent book, 'Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High-Adept Satanism' by the late Kerth Barker.

Despite growing popular awareness that the world is controlled by Satanists, most people shy away from the topic of Satanism, itself, because it's disgusting and they don't want to fill their mind with aberrant ideas. However, I believe that we avoid this topic at our peril.

Some may worry that if they focus on the subject, they may attract bad luck or become victims of demonic attack or otherwise become despairing about life. I found the opposite to be true.

We're already living in Hell, so how did we get here? I found the information to be liberating. It was such a relief to finally understand the under-girding philosophy of everything that's going on.

The depopulation agenda of the Globalists, including SARS-CoV-2 and the mandated vaxx, the poisons in our food, Big Pharma, water fluoridation, etc are 100% Satanic.

This is the "Permanent Kill Box" described by Katherine Watt.

What happened in Western North Carolina is described in a chapter in Barker's book, "The Roach Motel Model for the Illuminati Depopulation Agenda," which is exactly how it felt in Asheville, with no ability to buy water, food or gas, plus no electricity, running water for several weeks and very limited telecommunications.

There was zero "response", besides gas stations and grocery stores putting yellow tape across their entrances – and this, only after 48 hours of total infrastructure collapse.

I heard police and fire engine sirens yesterday and I realized that it was absolutely silent in Asheville for days during the outage. There were no sirens, indicating any emergency that I could hear. There was no EMF, either, which, I have to admit was kind of nice. Everything just stopped.

Many readers may have have heard about "Frazzledrip", the alleged video discovered on the laptop of former New York Congressman Anthony Wiener, the ex-husband of Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's longtime personal assistant. The video is said to feature Hillary and Huma slicing off the face of a 13 year old girl and wearing it as a mask, in front of the girl, in order to taunt her and to further adrenalize her blood, before they would then, drink her blood and eat her brains – a ritual that is described over and over by survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse.

It's impossible to imagine how anyone could ever do such a thing, let alone to do this repeatedly and enthusiastically. Kerth Barker says that, while these Satanists are certainly dangerous, they are not the tier of Satanists that we really need to worry about.

He says that the most formidable category of Satanists are what he calls the "High-Adept Satanists". They are polished and polite and they wear fine clothing and they are not violent, nor are they cannibals. However, they have devoted all of their spiritual energies to connect directly with "Satan", who Barker suspects is some kind of a Grey Alien or Reptilian or something, for which we don't have the proper words to express.

High-Adept Satanists are at war with Creation, itself. This is interesting to me, because I recently stumbled upon and published a video by Cyrus Parsa about the AI Agenda.

Parsa refers to Artificial Intelligence as a tool that has been used for millennia by malevolent beings to conquer planetary civilizations. The animations in his video portray them as classic Grey Aliens but he refers to them simply as the "Garbage of the Universe". Moreover, he says these malicious entities are fully in control of the Chinese Communist Party, from whence they currently project the bulk of their power on this planet.

He fails to mention that the Rockefellers (aka Black Nobility) and the US Government have been 100% complicit in enabling the fearsome threat known as the CCP but I suppose that would be a whole other video.

The AI Agenda is one and the same with the Globalists' widely-advertised Transhuman Agenda; the self-same Singularity they've been telling us about for decades.

Two years ago, at Davos, Nokia CEO, Pekka Lundmark proudly anounced that by 2030, smartphones will be obsolete. He said that by then, the most common interface of this technology will be "built directly" into the physical body. No big deal, right? We're already glued to the damned things, we might as well cut to the chase!

The Globalists are working toward a world of digitized posthumans that can colonize Outer Space. The flesh is weak, Baby!

This marketing of "digitized posthumans" "colonizing outer-space" is just a baby step toward what the High-Adept Satanists really want, which is to end all humans and eventually, all life in the Universe, where there will be nothing except The Void.

These people are such demonically-possessed, egomaniacal materialists, they pretend not to understand that the Pralaya, the "Night of Brahma" of Hinduism is always happening, outside of linear spacetime – or linearly, with a spacetime periodicity of 4.32 billion years.

Existence and Non-Existence. Creation and The Void. High-Adept Satanists can't change that into ONLY The Void, forever, no matter how hard they try – but one can understand why some people want to escape or "ascend" out of 3D into 5D, out of polarity and away from these demons. It's about time.

Kerth Barker says:

"What makes humanity vulnerable to the attack of these beings is that our species has denied its spiritual development as well as its psychic awareness. Consciousness is a very powerful force, but much of the human race is sleepwalking in a semi-conscious state, obsessed with materialism and consumerism. "So this is why humanity is an easy target for the High-Adept Satanists. The simple fact is that if we don't develop our psychic abilities and spiritual awareness, the High-Adept Satanists will destroy us.

It is said that one third of the angels fell with Satan. It is also said that Satan can only see 33º of All That Is and that Satan can see only what he wants to see. This is also known as Narcissism, which clusters with Sociopathy and Psychopathy.

This explains the insane lack of self-awareness among Luciferians – as seen in the Globalist Left – and why they can't even begin to fathom why anybody would vote for Trump's pro-prosperity over Kabala's death and dissolution.

This film shows you the visuals and the aesthetics of Satanism, with the takeover of Balenciaga, once the greatest fashion design house in the world.

After Balenciaga's death in 1972, his estranged nephew sold the company to the the Nazis at Hoechst AG, whose managers had been prosecuted during the Nuremberg trials for their use of slave labor and for testing drugs on concentration camp prisoners.

In 1986, the company was sold again to Kering, a luxury brand now catering to the Black Nobility and wannabes.

In 2015, Kering hired its new Creative Director, Demna Gvasalia, with his tag-along muses, Lotta Volkova and Gosha Rubchinskiy. All three were victims of the post-collapse Soviet Union.

That is the aesthetic that you are looking at. That is the collapse, which the One World Globalist Satanic Crime System wants to inflict upon all of humanity – just like they did to the Soviet Union, before.

Demna once wrote in an Instagram post that, "Lotta, Gosha and I grew up on child pornography and radiation from Chernobyl, which is why we're so f***ed up."

The Black Nobility eats this sh¡t up and they want you to eat it, too – and to spend $3,050 for these ridiculous boots!

Running Time: 24 mins

(Film transcript, below video and article HERE)