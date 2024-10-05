I live in Asheville, North Carolina and my world was rocked last Friday morning, when I lost electric power, running water, all communications, access to potable water, and gas for my car for several days.

I finally got gas in my car and that is where I am right now, charging my computer and cellphone via a USB ports and tethering my computer to a mobile hot spot on my phone.

There is still no power, although we’ve been promised that it will come back on by midnight, tonight. The water is not coming back on anytime soon, because the entire municipal water system of Asheville has collapsed. We will have to move house. FEMA might provide us with hotel rooms 60 miles away. I haven’t looked into that, yet. But a shower would be nice.

We got our government-issued baby wipes yesterday and I used those and sprayed myself with layers of my favorite eaux de toilettes and put on some make-up and I feel like a million bucks, because I’ve been having to carry several 50 lbs buckets of water from the community swimming pool up three stories for to my apartment every day, in order to flush the toilet for the past week and I feel like Rocky!

I am so grateful that I got off so easy in this disaster and I am desolated by the unfathomable loss of life and damage that has occurred in Western North Carolina.

I've always considered the topic of Satanism to be terrifying and I've avoided it like the plague. However, it's become obvious that we avoid this topic at our peril, because we have a major Satanism problem on our planet.

So I finally looked the subject square in the eye. The power outage gave me an opportunity to read the most important book that I have read in decades, called, 'Cannibalism, Blood Drinking & High-Adept Satanism' by Kerth Barker. I cannot recommend this book more highly to everyone reading this.

Publishing daily online for the past 14 years, I haven't had the chance to spend a couple of days just reading a book, so that was a real treat, despite everything else going on and the horrific topic.

What happened in Western North Carolina is described in a chapter in Barker's book, "The Roach Motel Model for the Illuminati Depopulation Agenda."

Similarly to Jessie Czebotar, Kerth Barker, who was also a victim of Satanic Ritual Abuse, says that our world is run by Satanists and he illustrates exactly how.

In Barker's page-turning book, we learn that there are as many forms of Satanism as there are of Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, etc.

This book is a taxonomy of Satanism, describing each variety; from low-level Luciferians joining their local Masonic Lodge, so that they can pick up some extra work, to the High-Adept Satanists, who are actively trying to collapse civilization and to destroy the human race – and actually, all life on Earth and Creation, itself.

You learn that the Front-of-the House cannibals, like Hillary Clinton are at the "Rodeo Clown"-Tier of Satanism – meaning, that they're not even the worst and most fearsome of the bunch – which is a pretty terrifying thought.

Barker says that the most formidable category of Satanists are what he calls the "High-Adept Satanists", who have devoted all of their spiritual energies to connect directly with "Satan", who he suspects is some kind of a Grey Alien or Reptilian or something, for which we don't have the proper words to express.

As he explains:

"Satan and his followers can be described as archons, demons or simply hostile extraterrestrials. The High-Adept Satanists are persons from certain bloodlines, which have made them receptive to telepathic communication from these hostile extraterretrials. So High-Adept Satanists who are attacking the human race are themselves under remote control from demonic overlords. "What makes humanity vulnerable to the attack of these beings is that our species has denied its spiritual development as well as its psychic awareness. Consciousness is a very powerful force, but much of the human race is sleepwalking in a semi-conscious state, obsessed with materialism and consumerism. "So this is why humanity is an easy target for the High-Adept Satanists. The simple fact is that if we don't develop our psychic abilities and spiritual awareness, the High-Adept Satabnists will destroy us. I consider it a real possibility that that these High-Adept Satanists really are a manifestation of Gray Aliens. These Gray Aliens deny their spirituality in favor with an obsession with technological power. Thus they move their civilization closer to self-destruction. The High-Adept Satanists are human flesh bodies that are being operated by these demonic entities. Their lack of spiritual connection to the Creator makes them unable to create anything. So they exploit what others create. My sense of Gray Aliens isn't that they hate us, but that they have a complete indifference to us. They think of is as raw materials rather than intelligent beings. They intend to use up the human race until we don't exist anymore. They intend to use up the natural ecosystem of the Earth until it is destroyed. In the end, they hope to become one with the Void. They intend to achieve nonexistence. They are at war with God the Creator and thus they desire to attain nonexistence. This is their insanity. "But if humans wake up to reclaim our spiritual heritage, we can defeat the High-Adept Satanists and take back our world. I think that the alien invaders are like the bullies in the playground. Once you find your backbone and stand up to them, they back down and leave you alone. "And I do consider the possibility that the ultra-violent criminal Satanists are Reptilian Aliens or that they are possessed by Reptilian Aliens. This is why cannibalism and blood-drinking makes sense to them. The Illuminati is really like an alien invasion. But we can't fight with weapons or mechanical technology. They are using their psychic powers to trick us into attacking each other. Until we see the Reptilian leaders for what they are, we are vulnerable... "Either we will start using our spiritual and psychic powers to defend ourselves – or the human race will be destroyed...When I refer to Christians with psychic abilities, I am referring to the Gifts of the Spirit mentioned in the New Testament. These are not like the occult practices of Satanism. The Gifts of the Spirit are powers granted to believers in the Holy Spirit. Unfortunately, many modern Christian churches deny that these gifts exist. Yet, in any Christian fellowship, that is fully open to these gifts, or all of them... "You must oppose these demons without becoming stuck in fear, anger or hatred. This is the way of liberation for humanity. But to defeat any enemy force, you must understand it. The High-Adept Satanists are different than other Satanists, but you really don't understand Satanism until you understand them... "To be High-Adept Satanists, they must attain occult knowledge which allows them to become like Satan, who is the enemy of God and all of Creation. Then, and only then have they become the followers of Satan. Having achieved this power, they use it to attempt to destroy humanity. But as seekers of this Satanic Nirvana, they want to achieve nonexistence through a rebellion against God. Thus when their physical bodies die, they will have deliberately rejected God's grace and love. Thus their soul will be drawn to Satan in Hell, there to be enslaved or consumed... "Atheistic Satanists have been tricked into believing that they have no souls. High-Adept Satanists choose to throw away their souls...Christ forgives those who repent. God is loving. There is no eternal punishment. In the end, even death and Hell will be destroyed by God's power, so that only eternal paradise remains for those survive God's final judgement. But there are consequences for those who do great evil. The early Christians believed in reincarnation. They believed that those who were not so evil that their souls would be destroyed in the Lake of Fire, but not righteous enough to enter Heaven, would be given more chances to find their way to God's grace through reincarnation. Originally, this belief in reincarnation was not a new age philosophy, but what faithful Christians believed. In the next age to come, perhaps it will be what all Christians believe, again... "Even if you don't believe in ET phenomena, you need to realize is that literally or metaphorically, we are all under attack from a hostile, demonic, alien intelligence. These wealthy Luciferian aristocrats are either non-human or sub-human. "If you look in the sky you will see chemical trails from jets that are poisoning you. Your water is being poisoned with fluoride, Harmful vaccines are being forced on the public. The endless, pointless wars still go on. Hard-core Satanists are still in charge of the banking system and all the politicians that is the centralized banking system controls. The suffering caused by this Satanic Plutocracy still goes on and gets worse every day. There is no reforming the Illuminati. Whether you are a Christian, Luciferian, atheist or of any other philosophy, your survival and the survival of your family depends upon the defeat of the High-Adept Satanists. And this is achieved by learning the truth and teaching it to others. "Our species has been under the toke of these hostile extratrerrestrials since the time of Ancient Egypt and before. The Pharaohs, themselves, for all their statues glorifying them, were nothing themselves but slaves to an insect-like race of ancient aliens. Any free human, even living in desolation and poverty is greater than the greatest Pharaohs. And this is true, whether they be the ancient Pharaohs or the contemporary ones such as Illuminati leaders. "In sci-fi movies, the alien invasion comes about through flying saucers that attack our cities with death rays and such. Such movies all look silly. But the invasion which is going on at this present time is not silly. It is most sinister and covert. The planet Earth is under an invisible invasion. The contemporary alien invasion is mental and spiritual in nature. The extraterrestrials control the minds of the leaders of Earth. The top politicians of the USA, the Middle East and Europe are under the control of the Illuminati. And I have to consider the possibility that all of the Luciferian secret societies around the world are under the psychic mind control of the High-Adept Satanists who themselves are puppets of the Gray Aliens and Reptilian Aliens. The top corporate leaders, the top religious leaders, the top leaders of the major non-profit organizations and leaders of the governments all over the world are mere puppets to this hostile alien intelligence. "Yet hating these hostile extraterrestrials (or whatever they are) does no good and will not help you. In fact, all of your negative emotions serve them... "God will save us from the Luciferian aristocrats who presently rule the world. But first, the people must see them for what they are: Cannibals, Blood Drinkers & High-Adept Satanists. Their decadence, falsehood, corruption and evil intentions will all be revealed. When these Luciferian aristocrats have been seen for what they are, they will be removed from power."

It's so great to see the fearless Roseanne Barr spit the truth about the actual, literal cannibals who are trying to destroy all of Creation, let alone our country in this short clip posted by MJTruth of her recent appearance on the Tucker Carlson Show.

I also love this other clip he posted of her raging, “They Overthrew the United States of America!”

VIDEO TRANSCRIPT

Tucker Carlson: ...the Epstein murder. They promised an investigation, they've never done it.

Roseanne Barr: No. Right. But I think all of them, the Uniparty, they are, they're scared to death and they're just trying to protect themselves, because when that list comes out and all the other stuff is declassified, you know, it's going to be like worse than the "Emperor Naked". It's going to be "The Emperor went to Epstein, Island and ate people."

And you know, they do that – you know, they eat babies! That is not bullsh!t! It's true!

Tucker Carlson: So, it's not just the dogs and the cats, not just the pets.

Roseanne Barr: It's not just the dogs and the cats. They're full-on vampires and everybody still thinks I'm crazy, but I'm not crazy. They're full-on vampires! They LOVE the taste of human flesh and they drink human blood!

They do, Tucker! Stop staring at me like that!

Tucker Carlson: You're freaking me out, man, because you spent your life in the entertainment business. So I think you have some authority on this!

Roseanne Barr: So many kids that I was in mental institutions with, over the years, they are all from those cults and they've covered it all up. They cover it all up!

I just pray to God, I'm just going to pray to God that he opens everybody's eyes in this country, by the time we go into vote for Trump, that He will open up everybody's eyes and they will STOP pretending to be asleep!

You know what they say? "You can't wake people up that are pretending to be asleep".

But I pray to God: "Please wake up even those who are pretending to be asleep, with the irrefutable truth of what the worst people on this planet are really up to."

They are really up to that. They're doing it. There are so many victims. There are so many victims. There are so many children; victims that are now adults. There are so many adult victims who have been raped and brutalized and seen their brothers and sisters murdered in these houses where their parents are, you know, drug addicts and...(video clip ends).

Running Time 2 mins