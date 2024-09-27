I know who is behind this video but apparently, they don't want to be identified.

The text has been put through 3 different AI-generated voices and the message is repeated three times, once with each "voice" and it is partially-obscured by loud music.

TRANSCRIPT

Does the Vatican own Bank of America? I remember when, "interning" for Merrill Lynch in France and London, in 2005, pre-buy-out, the people making the calls were Italian and fund managers of "The Vatican Fund".

Considering BlackRock is MOSTLY owned by BoA [Bank of America] – Berkshire Hathaway – property, mostly – holds most of the Vatican's property.

And we all know the richest person is the Pope [the Vatican], by way of property and holdings.

In other words, the Vatican owns BlackRock?

By "Vatican", the voice is, of course referring to the Vatican Bank, which is officially called Istituto per le Opere di Religione (IOR), in English, Institute for the Works of Religion.

As for the allegations in this video, Warren Buffet's company, Berkshire Hathaway owns 18.8% of Bank of America, which is the second-largest banking institution in the United States and the second-largest bank in the world, by market capitalization, both after JPMorgan Chase.

Both Bank of America and JPMorganChase are member commercial banks of the Federal Reserve Bank and both are also widely known to participate in the laundering of money from Latin American drug cartels, as recited in this 2014 HuffPost article:

Bank of America, Western Union, and JP Morgan, are among the institutions allegedly involved in the drug trade. Meanwhile, HSBC has admitted its laundering role, and evaded criminal prosecution by paying a fine of almost $2 billion. The lack of imprisonment of any bankers involved is indicative of the hypocritical nature of the drug war; an individual selling a few grams of drugs can face decades in prison, while a group of people that tacitly allow -- and profit from -- the trade of tons, escape incarceration.

We also know that these Latin American drug cartels have expanded their operations into human trafficking and that their business model derives from that of the Medellín Cartel, which few know was founded with the help of Nazi Officer Klaus Barbie, aka the "Butcher of Lyon". Barbie's cut of the burgeoning cocaine trade financed the Nazis when they went underground after World War II.

This should surprise no one, as it is well-known that the fortunes of so-called American "Blue Blood" families came from the opium trade, which was led by the East India Company, a company that was de facto owned by the British Crown and it enriched the British aristocracy, as well.

When the Chinese government attempted to prohibit the opium trade, which was destroying its populace, the British sent the Royal Navy to enforce the continuation of this trade, leading to the Opium Wars.

Returning to this video, the narration refers to the Vatican's "property", which to me, sounds like a distinction being made between financial assets and real estate and art but I could be wrong. According to Wikipedia:

The IOR is not a department of the Roman Curia, the central administrative structure of the Roman Catholic Church, nor is it a central bank. The purpose of the IOR is "to provide for the safekeeping and administration of movable and immovable property transferred or entrusted to it by physical or juridical persons and intended for works of religion or charity".

Berkshire Hathaway is known to generally stay away from the real estate business. I'm not certain how Berkshire Hathaway could "own" most of the Vatican's property, unless it were through some of the approximately 70 domestic and foreign-based insurance companies that comprise its Insurance Group.

Anyway, all Roads Leads to Rome: Drug- and human-trafficking, Nazis, aristocracies, Italian- and Jewish mafias are all compartmentalized units of the same criminal Cabal that controls our planet, according to the mystery PDF about the Black Nobility that I keep referring to:

The Torlonia Family...functions as Vatican bankers and treasurers. The Torlonia family of Rome and the Hohenzollern family of Germany are the main owners and controllers of the Bank for International Settlements, which was founded and administered by the Nazis during World War II. The Torlonias are architects of fascism and the Hohenzollerns are architects of Nazism... The Este and Savoy families run the Bank for International Settlements, which has a contract with most of the major central banks and is embezzling the wealth of nations through fraudulent loans and contracts. The Savoys live in Switzerland and Prince Lorenz of Austria-Este works at the Gutzwiller bank. The Bank for International Settlements must be investigated and closed... The Swiss Guard is a military body in charge of the security of the Pope and the Holy See. The ceremonial head of the Swiss Guard is the Pope, sovereign of Vatican City. Italian mafias are Rome's enforcers involved in extortion, money laundering, murder and drug trafficking, and they pay their dues to the Sicilian mafia, which in turn pays them to the Black Nobility. The mafia channels its earnings and tributes to the Black Nobility through the Vatican charitable foundations and then from the Vatican Bank they are transferred to the private accounts of the Swiss Bank.

Earlier in this same mystery document, it says:

The Colonna and Torlonia still hold the hereditary positions of the Assistant Princes to the Papal Throne. The Black Nobility consider themselves sovereign princes. The Vatican is used as a central point of control and the Holy See is one of the oldest and most criminal corporate entities in existence... The Erlach and Brandi families are Swiss tax advisers who enable corruption, bribery, criminal financing, and money laundering. The Swiss Guard is the one that protects the Vatican City State. The Swiss cantons have been in contract with the Vatican for centuries and Switzerland is basically a papal state with Roman nobles claiming partial ownership... The Black Nobility share ownership over the Holy See, which is a corporate entity based in the Vatican City State that was established as a nation in 1929 under Benito Mussolini, who was put in power by the House of Savoy. The Mussolini and Franco families became nobles after their fascist regimes. The Black Nobility also owns the Knights of Malta, the Jesuits, and the Cosa Nostra… The Italian Nobility, La Cosa Nostra and the German and Austrian Nobles, run the Jewish Mafia. Royalty and nobles have massive amounts of wealth in private bank accounts in Switzerland. They use the Nazi-founded Bank for International Settlements to steal wealth from central banks through fraudulent tax contracts and then launder and hide the wealth in private bank accounts in Switzerland. The main Italian lineages still active include the Massimo, Colonna, Pallavicini, Torlonia, Aldobrandini, Ruspoli, Orsini, Gaetani-D'Aragona, Bourbon-Parma, Odescalchi, Borghese, Adragni, Chigi, Medici, Borromeo, Doria-Pamphilj, Sacchetti, Savoy, Grimaldi and Bourbon. These bloodlines oversee the various sectors of society. Outside of this power structure is the Committee of 300 with an inner circle made up of the leading monarchs and princes of Europe and the former Holy Roman Empire with members from Windsor, Spencer, Cecil, Percy, Hohenlohe-Langenburg, Habsburg, Bonaparte, Orléans…and other families. Many members who do not have noble status on the Committee of 300 are representatives of the royal families. These families are all enemies of humanity and have conspired to enslave the world for centuries. They authorize and create corporations and billionaires, run religions, states, secret societies, the mafia, and organized crime syndicates. Royal families in Europe are mainly divided into two factions, and this dates back to the Guelph merchants and Ghibelline landowners. All other groups like Bilderberg, CFR, and the Trilateral Commission are lower-level organizations. All roads lead to Rome, which is the basis of its control system.

In short, these are the people behind the World Economic Forum, which is the public-facing front of the Bilderberg Group, described above as a "lower-level" operation of the Black Nobility. The World Economic Forum has controlled the UN since 2019.

The UN held a meeting last Sunday at their New York City Headquarters and announced their plan to make themselves the new Global Government, as reported by the Sovereignty Coalition:

On Sunday morning, the United Nations adopted without debate a "Pact for the Future" that includes a mandate for the organization and its Secretary-General to manage “complex global shocks." While the language employed misleadingly obscures the true purpose of this new charter, it is clearly to turn the United Nations into a world government. That's because, with strong support from the Harris-Biden administration, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has made no secret of his intention ultimately to obtain the authority automatically to order responses to climate change, pandemics, commercial disruptions, cyberattacks, asteroids and any other so-called "black swan events". Israel will likely be impacted first by the new Pact's explicit inclusion of certain "conflicts" in its mandate since the UN effectively ordered her to disarm last week. Make no mistake, however: The globalists' world government – which Americans neither support nor approved – will be coming for our sovereignty and freedoms, too.

So, does the Vatican own BlackRock? It's more like the same Black Nobility owns them both and they just declared a One World Government, with the enthusiastic support of the fraudulent OBrandon Regime.

