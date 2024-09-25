This is a riveting 25-minute clip from a 3-hour recorded phone call interview between Jeffrey Epstein employee, Maria Farmer and journalist, Whitney Webb.

The full audio was originally posted by The Last American Vagabond in 2020 and this excerpt really brings the story to life, with scoring and images and short clips added from unidentified documentaries, some of which have been taken down from the internet, of those which I could identify.

The creator of this amazing piece is a pseudonymously-named PVPGURL, and may have been recently posted to the @JustDudeChannel on Telegram. I found it a few days ago on Tore Maras' @toresaysPlus Telegram channel.

The information contained, both in the audio and with the added visuals is mindblowing (to put it mildly) and it is actually a major feat in filmmaking, because, while rough-looking imagery in a film can be a style decision, bad audio can make a film completely unwatchable.

This film has been brilliantly-edited with highly-informative and significant visuals that can serve as amazing tools for your own further personal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and his former business partner, the billionaire clothing and retail mogul, Les Wexner, who Maria Farmer refers to repeatedly, here as "The Head of the Snake" – of the entire Epstein blackmail operation.

Farmer claims that Wexner gave Epstein all of his lavish homes in New York City, New Mexico, Palm Beach, Paris and in the US Virgin Islands for the price of $1, each. All of these properties were ridden with pinhole cameras, everywhere and all had control rooms staffed with personnel monitoring all of these cameras.

She says these properties also included massive "safes", which were actually entire 10,000 square foot rooms for storing all of this video footage, located in deep underground basements – beneath the visible basements.

The basement at Wexner's Wexner's 30-room, $47 million estate, on nearly 336 acres, outside of Columbus, Ohio also included a massive sauna that could fit multitudes of people.

Farmer claims that the entire floor of this 10,000 square foot "safe" at Wexner's Ohio estate could be elevated up or down, leading to a tunnel connecting to other parts of that vast property – and to who knows where else?

Farmer also tells Webb that Wexner is "Israeli intelligence" and that Ghislaine answered to Wexner, from whom Ghislaine received "All of her funding, to do this scam with Epstein. I know that."

Other sources quoted in this piece suggest that Israeli intelligence were likely involved in the deaths (or "deaths"?) of both Robert Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, for the reasons explained in this video and in the transcript, linked beneath the video, HERE.

Toward the end, Farmer says she believes that it is not a coincidence that Columbus, Ohio was once the #1 human trafficking hub in the US, and that it currently ranks third, even though Columbus is nowhere near the third largest city in the US. LA is now the #1 center for human trafficking and the second-largest city in the country.

Maria also claims that all trafficked humans in the US, no matter where they are kidnapped or picked-up – even if it's in Phoenix, Arizona and they're being sent to Mexico – they have to first pass through and be processed in Columbus, Ohio before they are shipped out of the country or to wherever they're being sent. I've never heard this before and I wouldn't even know where to begin to confirm this statement, about which Farmer is adamant and repeats several times.

She asks, "Why? Why do they take everyone to Columbus, first?" Farmer notes that Les Wexner basically owns Columbus and that she does not believe in coincidences.

She asks, "And who has a tunnel under their house and the floor raises up? I think Jeffrey just did his bidding for Wexner, in whatever way he wanted. I think Jeffrey did whatever Wexner wanted and he provided Wexner, not only with boys, but with girls."

Other people investigating human trafficking say that most of it is not for prostitution but for organ-harvesting and medical experimentation – I suspect, for things like testing the 6LoWPAN Wireless Communications, which Sabrina Wallace has explained are the new internet protocols that would use the human biofield, to both power and to route the data that is supposed to drive all of the planned autonomous trains, planes and automobiles.

I recently reported that a good friend of mine is also friends with a medical officer currently serving at Camp Pendleton, who tells him that 60% of vaxx recipients under his care (aka Marines) are developing a syndrome, whereby it appears that their nervous systems are being hijacked by the vaxx nanocircuitry, which he fears will enable this 6G wireless takeover of their thoughts and actions. He says he can't figure out how it works.

The first time I ever heard anything like this was in 2015 from Level9News, when a pseudonymously-named "DJ" described patents for "Distant Brain Reading and Brainwave Manipulation" and "Remote Brain-Computer Interface Neural Monitoring" and a "Global Neural Net", to be deployed via GEOINT and the JADE II software. Incredibly, her YouTube channel still exists!

DJ also claimed that the main themes of both the 2015 Bilderberg Meeting in Telfs-Buchen, Austria and the 2015 GEOINT Symposium in DC concerned the rationing and/or withholding energy, in virtually all forms, as well as that of food production and distribution.

We have witnessed the claims of all these people playing out in the past few years.

This 22-carat gold ancient Peruvian coneheaded icon, below was stolen by Robert Maxwell from the British Museum, "Because he liked it", according to his daughter, Ghislaine, as told to Maria Farmer. This theft was but one of several other ancient trophies pilfered by Robert Maxwell from the British Museum, in order to decorate his lavish homes.

Running Time: 25 mins ⬇️

CLICK HERE for the full transcript of the above 25-minute video.