Dr David Martin was in Austin, Texas to testify before the State Legislature and he swung by InfoWars studios for a spontaneous tête-à-tête with Alex Jones with updates on the war that we're in.

He addressed some of the controversies among the aware community and gave some updates on the impacts of recent legal cases and he names of the most treacherous offenders in our bureaucracy who must be prosecuted.

I'll attempt, here to make a bullet-point summary of this epic meeting of minds between two individuals who do not suffer from a fear of public speaking:

BULLET-POINT SUMMARY OF DR DAVID MARTIN INTERVIEW WITH ALEX JONES

• Coronavirus has been in play as a biological weapon agent since 1966.

• In 1990, Pfizer filed the first patent on a vaccine for coronavirus.

• In 1999, University of North Carolina Scientist, Ralph Baric succeeded in transforming a gastrointestinal bug into something that would create cardiomyopathy in rabbits. In other words, Baric made SARS, patented it on April 19, 2002, before there was ever any alleged outbreak in Asia, which didn't occur until several months later.

• Patent #7279327 clearly lays out the very specific gene sequencing and how the ACE-2 receptor was the binding domain for the S1 spike protein. Note that the patent calls it "replication defective", which means "non-transmissable".

Yes, you understood that correctly: all the lockdowns, the masking, the "6-feet apart", the plexiglas, the "no-contact" deliveries – to say nothing of the mandated Death Shot, itself – all of these mandates were invented and tyrannically enforced – over a GMO that was non-transmissable, by design, in the very language of its freaking patent!

• Dr David Martin continues: "And in 1999, going into 2002, the world knew that the thing that had been modified was actually modified, so that it would inflame the cardiovascular system – and I don't know how to explain this in a way that anybody can quite wrap their head around – but when Pfizer and Moderna and AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson all said, 'Oh, my gosh, we're surprised by the heart disease! We're surprised by the sudden cardiac death! We're surprised by the inflammation of the cell linings of the vascular system! We're surprised by the clot formations.!'

"Not a single one of those statements was true. No one was surprised. This was published data between 1999 and 2002. So we need to be extremely clear on this. This nonsense that somehow or another, Pfizer was the victim of an "unintended consequence" is absolute BS. They knew it was going to hit the human heart. They knew it was going to hit the vascular system. They knew there were going to be clots. And all of this was published in 2002."

• There never was a "China Virus". SARS CoV-2 was developed by Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance and Anthony Fauci, who were the architects of the pandemic and of the plan to profit on the forced-vaxxination of everybody on the planet, which goes back to at least 2016 in a document titled “Developing Medical Countermeasures (MCMs) for Coronavirus”, which is part of the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences”.

• Dr David Martin says "Nobody in Congress, nobody in the Senate – and particularly, Rand Paul – is going to actually call out the fact that the Wuhan investigation is a cover story to make sure that no one knows that the United States is funding the programs in the United States."

• Dr David Martin says, "Nobody wants to admit that the United States Government is actually funding these programs and laundering these programs through universities in very important electoral locations around the world. People tell me about "election integrity" and "election reform". Let's get really clear:

"Why is it that Texas? Why is it that North Carolina? Why is it that Virginia? Why is it that all of these states – Tennessee, Kentucky – why is it that for some mysterious reason, none of the senators and none of the congressmen from these places have the audacity to actually go, "Hey, hold on a minute. I think our university is actually running a biological weapons program!"

• Dave says our universities are crawilng with Black Budget programs, where NIAID has a disclosed amount of money – and right next to it is a DARPA grant that matches it.

• Dave enters into the "Virus Debate" with the following statement: "Let's be abundantly clear. The coronavirus that has been branded to be part of COVID-19 does not exist. What does exist is a pathogen modeled off of properties of what was, once-upon-a-time isolated as coronavirus, but properties of it that increased its pathogenicity, increased its toxicity – but are you ready for this? – decreased its transmissibility."

[Except for the final point, that the 2002 patent stipulated that it was non-transmissible, personally, I am still unelucidated about what is his stance on the existence or non-existence of viruses!]

• To fool the body into not rejecting the contents of the Death Shot, the vaxx contained pseudouridine, which in 2018 was published to be a pro-cancer agent, meaning that it actually shuts down the body's natural response to how we actually recognize tumors and suppress tumors. This is the likely cause of the post-vaxx turbo cancers that we're seeing.

• The CDC administratively changed the definition of "vaccine" but David says, "Here's a tiny little problem: They don't have the authority to administratively change it! The law dictates what a vaccination is and nothing that was done during the entire pandemic constituted 'vaccination', by the legal definition...

"And let's unpack that for one second, because here's what happened, based on a set of code that Ralph Baric sent to the Vaccine Research Center in November of 2019. And you heard me say that date correctly. November 2019. That's allegedly before patient 1.0 in Wuhan.

"Ralph Baric sent a sequence to the Vaccine Research Center, and it was not for the coronavirus and it was not for the coronavirus vaccine. It was for the mRNA that was used to instruct the human body to make a 'scheduled pathogen'. Let me say that again: to make a 'scheduled pathogen'.

"What they did was they said, 'What we're going to do is, we're going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory.' And you could say, 'Well, that's hyperbole, Dave. Don't call it a bioweapons factory!'

"Except here's a tiny little problem. Under 18 US Code, that's exactly what it is! If you instruct a person to make a scheduled toxin, you, in fact, are a biological weapons manufacturer! And every single person that took the shot, let's be really clear, every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model."

"We changed the definition of 'vaccination'. No kidding. And we changed the definition of an 'adverse event following vaccination' in 2018 and 2019, so that legally, there was no adverse event! If you got the shot and fell over dead, that was not an 'adverse event'. Isn't that interesting? Death, not an 'adverse event'?"

In short, the "vaccine" did not trigger an immune response, it was a mechanism to instruct the body to manufacture a known toxic pathogen.

• "By the definition established in the 1986 Act, in 26 US Code Section 4132A2, a 'vaccine' means a substance designed to be administered to a human being for the prevention of one or more diseases." Needless to say, the COVID-19 "vaccine" did not do this.

• Finally, earlier this month, the 9th Circuit issued a ruling that recognized this, when they issued the majority opinion that said that Jacobson (the Supreme Court ruling that the public health system has been using to defend vaccinations) does not apply.

As Dave says, "The 9th Circuit came out and said, "Hold on a minute, everybody's been calling this thing a 'vaccination'. Everybody's been calling this a 'public health emergency'. Everybody's been calling this a 'public health intervention' to make sure that we don't transmit disease, because we know that we were supposed to get the shot so that 'We didn't get Grandma sick', and we were supposed to get the shot 'so that we didn't get healthcare workers sick', and 'we didn't get restaurateurs sick', and 'we didn't get the public sick.'

"Well, here's the tiny little problem. The shot was never going to do that. They knew it. Pfizer knew it. Moderna knew it. Everybody knew it."

• The COVID PSYOP was the culmination of decades of manipulation and legislation to get us to that point that began in earnest in 2001, after the Anthrax Scare of September 28th of 2001, which, as Dave explains, "Was when all of us actually found out that the United States government attacked itself, right? Anthrax came out of a US lab and then went into the mail and then went into circulation… And what happened with that is we began the investigations for that, ultimately getting the world to realize that the reason why the Anthrax Attack happened and the reason why the SARS event happened in 2003 was so that we would get to the PREP Act.

"And a lot of people don't understand this linkage, but let's make it abundantly clear. The reason why we needed the PREP Act is because the manufacturers of vaccines in 1986 got the childhood vaccines covered under their immunity shield, which is what they appointed Fauci to his role to get as an outcome.

"But the problem is, as the term 'vaccination' changed, as we decided to inject people with all kinds of other things, which began in earnest in the early 1990s, what we needed to do was we needed to extend that liability protection so that it would cover adult injections, specifically in the wake of the Gulf War, Gulf War I. We had to actually figure out how to get that liability protection associated with adult injections.

"And as a country, we sat back and did nothing. And I'm sitting there banging on pots and pans, trying to get people to pay attention, that there are real weapons coming...In fact, we have the Gulf War Syndrome that, to this day, the Veterans Administration is allowing veterans to suffer and die with indifference, because we are unwilling to actually acknowledge what were the multivalent injections that went into people during the Gulf War I, II, during the allegedly Desert Storm and Operation Iraq Freedom."

Consider, also the generations of brain-damaged and autistic (trans) children, particularly in America, who are victims of this aggressive Childhood Vaccine Schedule. I consider this a decades-long lead-up campaign in this current war against America and the West by its own "public servants". They were softening up our youth, so they couldn't fight back. This is a similar tactic of the Death Shot. with its known "biological warfare-enabling technology" of the synthetic coronavirus.

• Dave names the master-planners of the Plandemic: "The master-plan was done by none other than the Wellcome Trust, NIAID, Anthony Fauci, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, specifically Dr Chris Elias, Dr Gao from the CDC of the People's Republic of China, and a whole host of others who sit on what's called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board."

• There plan, according to Dave was, "To advance the commercial and social interests of psychopaths that wanted to kill human beings for the sake of their agenda, they decided to unleash a lethal respiratory pathogen on the population. So the population would be bamboozled into taking an mRNA shot, which would permanently, permanently alter their human condition."

• The two agree that Rand Paul and the COVID Committee need to be called out for allowing Anthony Fauci to lie to Congress. As Dave says, "18 U.S. Code section 1001, Lying to Congress. You know, that's a terrible thing? That's not a, 'Hey, you shouldn't do it.' That's a law. Two agree that Rand Paul is a smart guy who knows exactly what's going on and he's not standing up for the people, so he's a traitor, as far as they're concerned and he should faces charges, along with Fauci.

Dave says, "And it is equally false. Let's get really precise on this. It's equally false for a congressman or a senator to continue to perpetrate a lie in Congress about the "Wuhan Virus" and "the leak" and was it a lab leak? And was it this or that? It's equally problematic for an elected official to lie in Congress as it is for a Supreme Court justice, like Sotomayor who lied about the pathology associated with coronavirus, which allegedly justified why we should have compulsory vaccinations for healthcare providers. And it's equally problematic for Fauci to lie and say he didn't do Gain-of-Function Moratorium.'

• Dave continues, "And in 2018 and 2019, a very bizarre thing happened: United States Government reclaimed the patent from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and the Department of Health and Human Services at the National Institutes of Health took that UNC Chapel Hill patent on "Infectious Replication-Defective Coronavirus" and reclaimed title and interest to it. And four months later, in April of 2019, Moderna amended four patent applications, in which they made the following statement:

"After an accidental or intentional release of a respiratory pathogen." You know the word that bothers me in that sentence? "Release". Does that sound like leak? Does that sound like accident? No, it says "release". This was not about an "Oops, a bat got away," or "Oops, a wet market thing happened." This was Moderna amending four patent filings in April of 2019.

"Then, in September 18th of 2019, we have the addition of the lethal respiratory pathogen that's going to be "accidentally or intentionally released". That's September 18th. One day later, September 19th, 2019, President Trump is handed an executive order, which, unfortunately was him signing an Executive Order, which is the coup d'état that overthrew him.

"And I wish I didn't have to say that, but it happens to be true. Because what he did when he signed the Executive Order on September 19th, 2019, is he actually put in motion the events that would lead to the cascade of the pandemic. And it was the pandemic that was used as the cover operation to overthrow the democracy of the United States.

"There is no question that this had nothing to do with public health. This had everything to do with Anthony Fauci announcing that he was going to do a coup. He actually executed the coup and here's our problem, collectively: We're waiting for a despot in Columbia or in Panama to show up with fatigues and actually have a violent interaction. We wouldn't recognize a coup in the 21st century, if it happened right in front of our face.

• The good news, according to Dave is that conversations like this are happening, which are preempting the Globalists' plans before they can be enabled, such as the vaunted Bird Flu. We were told that the guy in Mexico had H5N2, which had "never been seen before in humans". Except that Dave has the 2016 patent for H5N2, in which human emergence was not only seen, "but it was part of a patent. And worse than that, it was sold to the people who got the patent from BEI Resources," he says.

Dave explains that the Rockefeller Foundation set up BEI Resources in the early 1900s, which he calls the "Walmart of biological weapons owned by NIAID." The H5N2 patent actually makes reference to the fact that H5N2 was purchased from BEI Resources.

In short, the Bird Flu is a proven hoax but this is not stopping authorities throughout the 5 Eyes countries from continuing with their Holodomor Project to collapse the food supply by destroying chicken farms, egg farms and cattle ranches, due to "Bird Flu".

• Dave predicts that over the next few years: "the incapacitation of about a third of the world's population 9from the COVID shot] is certain. That means that people are going to be sick. They're going to die, or they're going to be caregivers for people who are sick and dying. What that means is that an enormous amount of the world is going to be distracted over the next three to five years with cancers, with heart disease, with strokes, with disabilities – all because of the injection – all known to have been consequences of the injection when it was first built. We know that's going to happen. That's going to take a lot of people out."

• Then, they wander into into Donald Trump territory and what he knew and didn't know and the reasons for his maddeningly "Genocidal Establishment" stance on the vaxx:

Dr David Martin: "So I'm going to say the following: Donald Trump signed on September 19th, 2019, an Executive Order that he did not know what he was signing. I absolutely know that to be the case. And I know that he had no idea what a "DNA-based vaccine platform" was. So I know. I know that President Trump did not know what was the substance of that Order and he didn't know the motivation. He didn't know that, at the time that that was put in front of him by the Department of Health and Human Services. He didn't know that Alex Azar was under criminal investigation for antitrust violations in Mexico for price-fixing diabetes medications for the poor people in Mexico. Trump didn't know that at the time. What I can also tell you is that Trump did know that Dr. Zev Zelenko and others who actually had treatments, treatments that he wound up using for his own benefit. Alex Jones: That's why I say he's good. He believes he was just "promote everything". Dr David Martin: Absolutely. And what he was doing was saying, hey, "It's a National Crisis. Let's respond. Let's do the right thing. Alex Jones: He believed in the medical system. Dr David Martin: No question. And he did the right thing. But here's the problem: What happened was several of the largest donors that actually had a personal interest in Moderna's stock happened to also be large donors to the Trump campaign. Alex Jones: That's right. Dr David Martin: And I hate to say it. He's old fashioned. 30 pieces of silver. Alex Jones: No, it's true. His strength is his weakness. They can't bully him. He won't bow to them, but he won't bow to me. He won't admit he's wrong. Dr David Martin: No. And listen, that's the paradox. And I agree. And what I would say is this. President Trump could easily say that he was conned, that he did not – Alex Jones: I've told him this in person. So we're on the same page. Alex Jones: Maybe he's ready now. I told him this a year ago. Talk to him right now. "Trump, they're going to set you up for this. We know you're not behind it." He's already stopped promoting it, thank God. But he didn't do the lockdown. We get it. We know they hate you. We get it. But what would you say to Trump right now? Dr David Martin: Well, I would say that Operation Warp Speed, without his knowledge, was actually signing the death warrant for a number of individuals who happen to be American Citizens who happen to be people that you swore an Oath to protect. And the fact of the matter is that was never disclosed. Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, CDC, FDA lied. And as a result of their deception, the actions that you took in the interest of saving the country wound up harming US citizens. And the job that we have now is actually not to sit there and point the finger and blame who did it or who didn't do it. What we have to do right now is we have to say the Executive Order that gets signed on the day you become President, the Executive Order that is signed is the absolute erasure of the pharmaceutical liability shields that are in place for vaccine manufacturers. Because, if we want this thing to end, we really want this thing to end, what will happen is, companies will be responsible for the products that they make, period. And the minute Pfizer and Moderna have fiscal and civil and criminal liability for the things that they actually are producing. Guess how many pandemics we're going to have? Alex Jones: Not a lot. Dr David Martin: None. We will not have a pandemic. Alex Jones: So, Doc, in closing, and I really appreciate your time, spend five minutes, 10 minutes, whatever time you've got, on where we are, because you've been dead-on about this, how they go to your website, how they find out more and what we can do to stop this and other tidbits of all these slides and all these documents, because it's horrible they've killed tens of millions of people, but it's also very positive that they've been off more than they can chew. Humanity's really waking up fast, but I also don't want to be overconfident with our enemies of what they may pull. Dr David Martin: Well, and they'll try a number of things, but they played all of their hand. And here's the part that people have to understand: Alex Jones: You're saying they're out of bullets. Dr David Martin: They're out of bullets. They are out of bullets. They wanted to make sure we got Vaccine Passports. They wanted to make sure that the World Health Organization came along and suspended all of our civil liberties for the rest of time. They wanted to do a number of things. And what happened was the World Economic Forum failed. Klaus Schwab got tired and now is stepping down. The actors know, they know that they failed. We have Melinda Gates has actually realized that the foundation, the Gates Foundation was actually a giant, giant ruse that was done as nothing more than the setup for laundering the antitrust monopoly felony crimes that her husband had done back when Janet Reno settled with Microsoft. We know those things. And we know that the entire establishment, whether it's the World Economic Forum, whether it's the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, whether it's Open Philanthropy and Dustin Moskowitz, we know that all of these organizations thought that they could bamboozle all of us. They thought that by putting fact-checkers on every post, we'd stop sharing posts. They thought by canceling people that we wouldn't actually listen to people's voices. They thought that by making sure that we never showed up on mainstream media, that nobody would ever hear our voices. But the bad news is for them, we continue to do it. So what are the simple things that you can do? The simple things you can do, like I said before, support the alternative platforms that are allowing these voices to be heard. Make sure that you actually have these conversations when you consider political donations, when you consider political action, when you consider endorsing anyone for any position of leadership from a school board to a city council, to a county council, to a Congress seat, to a senator, to a president. In every single moment, make sure that you are articulating the fact that We, the People, have the power. We have power to actually change the trajectory that we're on. We have the power to make sure that the people who actually acted with impunity no longer can do that. And remember, that things like the conversations I had just a few days ago with Maria Zeee and others, these conversations, where I actually introduced the idea that there are 68 scheduled toxins prepared for release. These are conversations that make the likelihood of pandemic not happen. The fact that on multiple occasions, we've talked about the fact that we're going to have a kinetic war, where we're going to look at the formation and the creation of EMPs, electromagnetic pulses, where we're going to try to create the theater of taking out critical communications infrastructure, so that the public actually has to accept digital currencies, CBDCs, all kinds of other behavior modification technologies. Every one of these things, what we need to do is we need to have enough of us talking about it, so that it can't be a surprise, because fear can only come if you're surprised. If you've anticipated it, it's not fear. If you've anticipated, you can be prepared. You can be ready. They cannot knock you off your game if you know all of their game. So our job is really simple. Share this, communicate this, support every one of the voices that are actually out there making sure that this information continues to stay front and center. And like I said at the middle of this interview, we're in Valley Forge. This is the middle of the beginning phase of the campaign. The best of America is in front of us. The best of America and the best of the world is in front of us. We, the people, spent 120 years getting lazy, getting complacent, and getting indifferent to the power grabs that took place beginning in 1898, again in 1904, then again in 1913, and certainly by 1933, 1934. Every one of these things was a takeover. We let it happen. We, the people, can say "No." Alex Jones: That's right, because the alternative is total enslavement. But the good news is we have the initiative, now. All the top talk show hosts, you reach millions a day. All the top people are talking about liberty. Humans are hungry for liberty. We can win this thing. That's exactly right. But we can't lie to ourselves about what we're up against. Dr David Martin: That's exactly right. And once again, this is World War III. That's not hyperbole. It just comes in a different form. So we need to understand we are at war. We are at war for the first time, not with a nation-state actor. It's not whose flag is above it, because I'll tell you what. There's some great Chinese people, and there's some terrible Chinese people. There's some great Americans. There's some terrible Americans. There's some great Germans. This is actually a war on a different playing field. We have to understand it. We have to take it seriously. And most of all, we have to have the audacity of waking up every day – and I'm going to make sure you all hear me say this: Every day, wake up realizing that you've been given a gift of another day. That's a gift. And no one can take from you what is not yours to give. This is not your life. It's not Alex's life. It's not my life. We are here for the purpose that we were created for. And we will serve that purpose until the last day that we're here. So don't worry. They can't take what you don't give them. So don't give them anything. Preserve your position with your purpose... Alex Jones: That was a question I had: What do you make of Birx and Redfield all running from a sinking ship? Dr David Martin: Oh, well, listen, all you know is we're on the right ship. Because they're leaving that ship and they're coming over to our conversation. Chris Cuomo, CNN anchor who had all kinds of things to say about people not getting the shot. Guess what? He's now saying, "Hey, we shouldn't have gotten the shot." Listen, we're on the winning team, people. It's the best thing in the world. We're on the winning team. So act like it! Act like it. Put the jersey on, suit up. Give somebody a high five that was on this team. Remember, that we have already prevailed. History is on our side. It already is. And every one of the perpetrators is realizing that it is a sinking ship. They're trying to jump off of it. That means we have the winning team.

Running Time: 101 minutes

There is a full transcript of this interview that appears beneath the video linked above.