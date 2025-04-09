Neurosurgeon, Dr Jack Kruse joined Bitcoiner, Marty Bent to track the history of MKULTRA, as it moved into the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) during the 1970s and then moved into the domain of DARPA and of emerging digital, satellite and artificial Intelligence technologies with President Obama's BRAIN Initiative, resulting in the hijacking of the human biofield with AI-controlled Directed Energy Weapons, of which Sabrina Wallace says she is a test subject survivor and of which she is clearly an expert.

Dr Kruse says that we are witnessing the destruction of the Rothschild-Rockefeller central banking control system, which is being replaced by the "Technocrats", which he equates with DARPA, who he calls, "The most nefarious people on the planet" and "The biggest criminals in the world".

He says, "Peter Thiel works for DARPA. Donald Trump works for DARPA. JD Vance is DARPA, OK?"

Although President Trump banned the creation of a US Central Bank Digital Currency and he's replacing bureaucrats, who spend all their time at their expensive beach properties, while being paid mid-six-figure incomes from the sweat of our brow, Dr Kruse seems to believe that any upside that we're seeing from DOGE is temporary and that Elon Musk is being "groomed to be a Useful Idiot". Dr Kruse foresees a future of total bio-physical-mind control by DARPA.

Share

Dr Kruse says that the replacement of incandescent bulbs with LED lights (such as those used in all of your digital display screens) played a vital role in this, because LED bulbs have a "huge blue spike that can be used to control people through the dopamine pathway".

Dr Jack Kruse puts to rest any questions as to whether the fluoridation of our public water supplies, the weaponization of our environment with chemtrails, nuclear waste, estrogen-mimicking pesticides and "Forever Chemicals", in tandem with "vaccines" and brainwave-entraining EMF frequencies have been 100% intentional and malicious by design, for the purpose of turning humans into controllable automatons with shortened lifespans.

Dr Kruse also suggests that any suspicions we may have ever had about processed/junk food are also completely warranted. He says processed food is a major weapon, laced with high-atomic-mass elements that can enter the now-opened gut barrier and blood-brain barrier, reaching the brain's circumventricular organs, long-sought by DARPA for mind control.

He says that over the decades, DARPA scientists discovered that individuals with more melanin, both in their skin and internally, as neuromelanin are more shielded from electromagnetic radiation and thus, not as easy to control via EM manipulation.

Therefore, starting in 2013, Obama's BRAIN Initiative began studies on populations with higher melanin in Central and South America, to perfect methods of mind control, using processed foods, mRNA "vaccines", chemtrails and by altering EMF frequencies emitted by LED bulbs and cell towers. Dr Kruse says that after 10 years, DARPA now believes that they have perfected their mind control technology.

During the Biden administration, the Southern Border was flung wide open and Dr Kruse says that these programmed/programmable people were flown and bussed "into places where they [DARPA & Co] think, militarily, they will need it. And when they need them, they'll turn it on."

As a side note, the elimination of toxic additives from the food supply was among the first action items by HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's MAHA, because they are that big of a deal.

However, Dr Kruse says that people like Calley and Casey Means have infiltrated the MAHA movement to make sure that Bobby can't complete his agenda. He says, "They're going to let Bobby fix the food. They're going to let Bobby fix this, fix that. But they have figured out, in Central and South America, that all they need is the Messenger RNA platform to continue to deliver these things in [i.e., superconducting high-atomic mass elements]."

He believes that the only way to win this intensifying war is to exit fiat currency and to use Bitcoin as a currency – not as an investment or as a "store of value". Also, Bitcoiners must take their Bitcoin off of trading platforms and take full custody of them in hard wallets.

He says that unlike with other cryptocurrencies (what he calls "Sh*tcoins"), owning Bitcoin is owning Allodial Title, and that Bitcoiners who fully comprehend this and the concepts of decentralization could save the world from the Technocrats but he is very concerned that most Bitcoiners are Air Pod-wearing tech addicts who are at a high risk of being mind-controlled by DARPA's pernicious technologies. Dr Kruse cites the recent case of a Chinese man who was mind-controlled to give up the keys to his Ethereum wallet, causing him to lose the equivalent of $1.4 billion.

Dr Kruse currently lives in El Salvador, which uses Bitcoin as one of its currencies.

This amazing interview is like a Rosetta Stone of everything I've been digging into for the past 30+ years and that I've been witnessing unfold in the succeeding decades, starting with these three telephone book-thick compendia published by John Grace under the pseudonym of "Valdamar Valerian".

• Matrix IIIa - The Psycho-Social, Chemical, Biological and Electromagnetic Manipulation of Human

• Matrix IIIb - The Psycho-Social, Chemical, Biological and Electromagnetic Manipulation of Human

• Matrix IV - The Equivideum - Paradigms and Dimensions of Human Evolution and Consciousness

This summary is just a small taste of Dr Jack Kruse's detailed discussions about the history of mass mind control and the various brain pathways being exploited by DARPA to achieve this, in this vitally-important interview, fully-transcribed, here.