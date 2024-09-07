Image Source: ctvnews.ca

Dr William Makis, MD advises workers at the venues that are now being ordered by the Canadian government to destroy all COVID-19 mRNA experimental bioweapon vials to NOT comply with these orders; that by doing so, they would destroy evidence of contamination – to say nothing of genocide – that is contained in those vials and why those vials may eventually become worth their weight in gold or become the new Bitcoin.

Dr Makis became an expert in managing the vaccine damage caused by the US Government's genocide program and he is also the brave and righteous individual who devised a Fenbendazole protocol for reversing the "Turbo Cancers" caused by jab.

Dr Makis is the Mack!

TRANSCRIPT

Hi everyone, Dr. William Makis here, the most-followed Canadian doctor on social media, today. I have a message for all the mRNA vaccine vaccinators in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario – actually, throughout Canada – to all the COVID vaxxine clinics, to all the pharmacies, to all the Walmart parking lots, the stadiums, the back-alleys at Superstores, – wherever COVID-19 vaxxines were given and whoever gave them, I have a message for you:

You may be wondering if one day, you're going to be held accountable for injecting a toxic pharmaceutical product – that you knew – or should have known – into people, who were then injured or had "died suddenly", for injecting it into children and pregnant women. You were just "following orders", you "just wanted a job". Maybe, you're wondering if one day, justice will come for you?

In the meantime though, I have probably the best piece of advice I can give you: Do not, under any circumstance remove or destroy vials of COVID-19 vaxxines, as you may have been instructed by Health Canada or by your bosses.

Save those vials of vaxxines. These vials are worth their weight in gold. They will be worth an absolute fortune. There is, right now, an attempt to cover-up and destroy evidence – evidence of a very serious crime.

These vaxxines are contaminated, there are going to be labs in the future, they are going to want to test these vaxxines, hundreds of them, maybe thousands of them – and they will pay Top-Dollar.

If you are ethically-compromised, if you are greedy and you love money, then these vaxxines are going to be your Bitcoin. They are going to be worth their weight in gold!

Do not let Health Canada and the Government destroy these vaxxines.

Save them. Lie, if you have to. Hide them, smuggle them out of the country – but save the vials of these COVID-19 vaxxines. Do not let them get destroyed!

Running Time: 2 mins