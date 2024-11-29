Dr Steven Greer - Black Budget, Stargate, Raytheon, Lockheed Skunk Works, UAP/UFO Secrets
FAKE ALIENS: HOLOGRAPHIC CAPABILITY, SCALAR WEAPON CAPABILITY, SPACE-TIME SYSTEMS, WHERE YOU CAN ALTER THE FLOW OF SPACE-TIME IN AN AREA. @ THE CIA THEY CALL THIS WSFM: WEIRD SCIENCE & FRICKIN' MAGIC
This is an epic, nearly 3-hour Marathon of an interview of the Disclosure Project's Dr Steven Greer by powerhouse podcaster, Shawn Ryan, that reveals Greer's strong opinions about the gamut of UFO phenomena.
The focus of Dr Greer's work is on the secret technologies and the corporate entities and the locations of their criminally-subsidized facilities.
He makes a distinction between the Black Budget projects that are highly-classified, legally-overseen, versus these criminal, "Deep Black" operations, which he says are totally human and do not involve any extraterrestrials, whatsoever.
Dr Greer says that it is this small Committee of people controlling these Illegal Black Budget Projects who pose a grave threat to humanity and that extraterrestrials pose zero threat to humanity.
The Fake Alien Invasion is just getting started and Dr Steven Greer says, "If you want to see a script for what's coming fairly soon, look at the movie 'Independence Day'."
Dr Greer's work does not focus on the "alien abduction" phenomenon but it is important to note that his views on this appear to be in the minority in this field, which I'm not saying makes him "wrong".
He claims that "alien abductions" are all acts of state/corporate terrorism and Crimes Against Humanity conducted by private contractors and/or rogue military units and that such scenarios have never involved actual extraterrestrials; that all witnessed "Greys" and "Reptilians" are animatronic special effects produced by these same criminal actors, who are controlled by the same Cabal of 200-300 people who control the global media, the banking system, etc.
In short, Dr Greer disagrees with allegations that a "treaty" was signed with the "Greys" in 1954 by the Eisenhower administration, allowing for the abduction of a small number of Americans, in exchange for technology. Dr Greer asserts that ALL reported "alien abductions" are, in fact MILABs (military or paramilitary abductions).
Other researchers, like Behavioral Psychologist and clinician, Dr Richard Boylan concluded that experiencers of actual alien abductions were the targets of MILABs: They were re-abducted by rogue military or paramilitary elements for the purpose of violently interrogating them about the aliens and their technology.
Dr David Jacobs, a faculty member of the Department of History at Temple University, who studied this issue very closely over several decades, concluded that "alien abductions" and an apparent "alien hybrid" program are new phenomena; that people were not describing these experiences in the 12th century – or even in the 19th century – and that there has never been anything like this in human history. He also said that this was not an American phenomenon and that people all over the world had started describing the same things, starting in the 20th century.
Dan Willis, who was one of the 21 members of Dr Steven Greer's original 2001 Disclosure Project, recently presented to James Grundvig that a 1954 treaty with Grey aliens to allow abductions of Americans in exchange for technology was executed by CIA Director Allen Dulles, behind President Eisenhower's back and that as a result, America fell to the Nazi-Reptilian-Grey Alliance that had been forged in 1933.
Willis says these Reptilians gave electrogravitic technology and Directed Energy Weapons to the Nazis, who have since completely infiltrated the US Government and most other governments in the world, via the Postwar Globalist institutions, with which we are all familiar, today, including the UN, NATO, the EU, the CIA, the WEF, the British Crown, Black Nobility, Vatican, Secret Societies, transnational corporations, etc.
However, all of Greer's fellow researchers in this field would agree with him that this same Cabal has retarded human development for the past century by buying-up, hoarding and "black-shelving" patents, by slapping inventors with National Security Orders for violating the Invention Secrecy Act on various forms of Free Energy technology – and often murdering their inventors – which has led us to the crisis we are living today, where half of humanity does not have adequate access to energy or to clean water.
Although this episode of the Shawn Ryan Show was just posted to their Rumble account on November 25th, there are many references in this interview that indicate that it was filmed some time in the second half of 2023, after Dr Steven Greer's UFO/UAP Disclosure Press Conference and around the time of the launch of Greer's latest film, 'The Lost Century'.
A full transcript of this interview, with Dr Greer's absolutely amazing compilation of information appears beneath the video, linked below.
Running Time: 167 mins
Wish I could upload pics here to show that yes the MILABS are behind the alien abductions. My 8 yr old son went thru a rough year of night terrors. He would draw pictures of officers along with alien looking beings using advanced tools on his body. He also reported that antigravity craft would be filled with humans in cages. The only way these night terrors stopped was by me encouraging him to get angry at the abusers and to shout No.
A wise Zuni medicine man told me about the advanced civilizations that live underground in the SW. Part of their medicine society still “feeds” the “Ant People” sacrificed humans.