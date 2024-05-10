"Remember to NEVER let the #ClimateCult guilt trip you about climate change due to the type of energy/ fuel you are using when every single person who's invented unlimited clean free energy has been found (suicided) murdered. It's not about climate change, it's about profit and control. #ClimateChange #ClimateHoax" - Wall Street Apes

Stefan Marinov was the leader of the European Free Energy movement. In 1997, he made tremendous strides in the technology. Before he could develop his first prototype, he fell out of a window.

Dr John Mullen, a nuclear physicist used to work for McDonell-Douglas, one of the largest military contractors in the world. He died of arsenic poisoning in 2004. His girlfriend was originally a suspect but she was found dead in her apartment shortly after. There are no more suspects, there is no investigation, there will be no trial.

Dmitry Petronov invented a plasma battery that powered hi home for 14 months. In 2010, he went to a bakery and was never seen again.

Zachary Warfield was another inventor who developed his own plasma battery. Warfield had visited Petronov to exchange information. That same year, Warfield died in a strange boating accident in Washington DC.

Eugene Mallove was a physicist and expert in cold fusion. He claimed he had a working prototype of a free energy device. In 2004, the before he was to make a public announcement about his findings, he was beaten to death.

Arie deGeus actually patented a free energy technology based on the Zero Point field.

In 2007, he was about to get on a flight to meet investors who were going to fund his research. He was found dead in his car at the airport.

Rory Johnson created a cold fusion laser-activated magnetic motor that generated over 500 horsepower. He planned a public demonstration of four vehicles equipped with his magnetron motor. The US Department of Energy placed a restraining order on this technology, preventing publication and though in excellent health, he died unexpectedly soon after.

Mark Tomion, a physicist patented technology called a Star Drive, which uses Zero Point energy, very similar to the ARV [Alien Reproduction Vehicle]. In 2009, he developed a working prototype. Shortly after, he died from an unexpected cardiac event. His research is missing.

Stan Meyers developed a working engine that ran on water. In 1997, he died from what was officially reported as a cerebral hemorrhage. This happened while having lunch with two potential investors. His last words were: "I was poisoned."

And remember I said that most if this comes from a documentary created by James Allen? He ruffled a lot of feathers doing his research, specifically at Lockheed-Martin. While still editing the film, before it was even released, James Allen was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He was dead in three months.

That interview clip I showed was from 6 weeks before his cancer diagnosis. Did he look sick to you? Autopsy results revealed an unbelievably aggressive tumor that usually occurs in patients with cancer for years, not weeks and his blood contained 12 heavy metals and radio isotopes at toxic levels: manganese, beryllium, thorium and uranium were found in his blood.

James Allen never got to see his documentary released and his next film, which would expose antigravity technology being pursued by military contractors, now, that would never happen.

Even Mark McCandlish was afraid. This past April [2021], Mark was found dead in his apartment. He took his own life.

