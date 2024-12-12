This timelapse video of the "drones" flying over New Jersey was posted to Telegram by @SGTnewsNetwork, with the comment, "The local and state officials have no answer. The Federal Government has now said that it is – and isn't – Iran."

This sped-up video of multiple aircraft doesn't seem to show the same drones we've seen in so many news videos, like this one, making the loud buzzing sounds that are characteristic of military drones, complete with all the FAA-compliant navigation lights. If drones were buzzing my neighborhood like this, I would be freaking out, too!

Instead, this sped-up clip features craft that are not showing any FAA-type flashing lights. Also, the flight patterns seem random; without rhyme or reason and they're also "fading" in and out of view, uncharacteristic of mechanical drones. Real or fake? I don't know…

These things are not flying in a "gridlike" pattern, as some have reported. These flight patterns do not look like military operations, let alone "Iranian" ones!

More dramatic video (fake, with sound effects?) has also been coming out of New Jersey, exhibiting behaviors that are not drone-like, in the least, such as this Ring doorbell camera footage:

This other "UAP" video – which, if it's not a hoax, it's definitely not a drone – or certainly, not the conventional drones that we’ve been seeing flying over New Jersey that are loud and fully-compliant with FAA navigation lights.

It has crossed my mind that the mass deployment of military drones in New Jersey may be to confuse or distract from actual Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs).

I don't claim to know what is going on, here but it is noteworthy that after a long period without uploading any videos, because he's been on the road, Juan O Savin's Rumble account recently added two new interviews of both himself and of SGAnon by David Nino Rodriguez, in which both openly discuss the existence of other humanoid civilizations, not of this Earth.

Previously, both Juan and SG have shied away from this topic and they've hewed to a more Evangelical ideology, that rejects the existence of ETs and considers anything of the kind to be "demonic", if anything.

In my opinion, the two have publicly avoided the topic of UFOs, etc in the interest of getting out the Evangelical vote for Trump. They did not want to "alienate" this demographic, pardon the pun.

In a departure from this, during Juan O Savin's December 8th interview with Nino, he casually admitted that "aliens" are real, referring to "Lucifer and his Host" of Fallen Angels, while also directly stating that there are other civilizations and humanoids populating other planets and solar systems out there, in the Cosmos.

Running Time: 42 mins

During SGAnon's December 6th interview with Nino, SG acknowledged the work of Dr Steven Greer in interviewing hundreds of whistleblowers over the past 20+ years and "How this doesn't happen for no reason".

Running Time: 33 mins

SG also said, "We are not alone, here," and "This is the next step we need to take, as a civilization".

Interesting that all of this is happening just as Dr Steven Greer is about to release a new documentary, 'The Battle for Disclosure', featuring himself, Shawn Ryan, Billy Carson and military whistleblowers, who have come forward with their personal experiences and firsthand encounters with UFOs to offer compelling evidence of the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence and of the Government's attempts to conceal it.

Running Time: 1:37 mins

In SG's recent interview with Nino, he also warned of a possible imminent fake alien invasion that would be staged by the Deep State and that such a script has been planned for decades.

Known colloquially as "Project Bluebeam", its Hollywood portrayals have been predictively-programmed in dystopian Sci-Fi films for decades, such as 'Independence Day'.

The updated plans for Project Bluebeam were apparently leaked by the Anonymous hacking group on October 18th, 2016 in the seven-page document titled "Salvage Program", saying that it would use an advanced 3D laser hologram technology called FIRESIGN.

It featured this graphic of a hologram projector with the description below:

"For almost two decades the Department of Defense and NASA have coordinated on a black book project under the codename FIRESIGN. FIRESIGN’s aim is to create a religious "awe effect" in enemy populations to create an instantaneous psychological soft-kill (abject submission). The operation uses high powered lasers to project realseeming images on the sodium layer 100km above the surface. These images can cover hundreds or even thousands of square miles and can appear completely real, three dimensional, and can move. These visual cues are augmented with pulsed ELF electromagnetic emissions (see: PROJECT SANGUINE) that attack the specific areas of the prefrontal cortex that are stimulated during religious experience. In limited tests, subjects have been able to be overwhelmed on both axis of vastness (an overwhelming of the subject’s frame of reference) and a powerful need-for-accommodation. The mix of these two will produce inaction, lack of focus on self or individual interaction, and gross transformations in mental equilibrium (a Road-to-Damascus Experience).

The hacked document additionally claimed "The ability to produce these effects across 23% of the continental United States is the objective of FIRESIGN and field tests in the Levant have proven successful."

Back in 2016, the following nihilistic paragraph made me think this document was not believable but after the endless PSYOPs with which we've been inflicted since then, it almost makes it seem more believable:

"The aftermath of FIRESIGN will be the psychological subjugation of areas where uprisings are most likely to occur. The induced trauma of FIRESIGN will provide ample cover to government and NGOs who will be 'providing aid' (psychotropic to induce docility) and counseling services which will ensure further domestication."

SG notes to Nino that a staged, fake alien invasion does not mean that actual ETs aren't real. SG tells him, point blank that there are ETs who do not wish us well (contrary to what Dr Steven Greer has emphatically stated for decades) and SG says that there are also other humanoids, similar to us who do wish us well and who do want to interact with us.

SG says, "We're coming into an understanding of who we really are" and that "Amighty God" has created other beings similar to humans and that this will be difficult for many of us on Earth to come to grips with, because we've been programmed to believe otherwise for so long.

Like it or not, Disclosure is upon us and this process may be deliberately confused with the long-planned Bluebeam-type fake alien invasion – along with the appearance of actual ETs.

The technological details of how a fake alien invasion might be pulled off were exposed in Episode 2 of the Tore Says Show 'Fall of Babylon' Mini Series. The fleeting text flashing across the screen described the technology as a combination of VLF, ELF and holograms.

The VLF and ELF ground waves will be used to attack specific areas of the prefrontal cortex that are stimulated during religious experience. These electromagnetic frequencies would be blasted at human populations to overwhelm them with incapacitating vertigo, aka a "Road-to-Damascus Experience".

In conjunction with these ground-based brainwave entrainment frequencies, hyperrealistic holograms would be projected by satellites in the sky above. (These holograms may, indeed be part of what we are now seeing in New Jersey and elsewhere, all over the country!)

This fleeting text in 'Fall of Babylon' Episode 2 additionally claims that most of the thousands of satellites now in orbit around Earth already have this hologram technology onboard and that the "projection screen" for these holograms is being created with Bill Gates' chemtrails.

It's also implied in Tore's film that the James Webb Space Telescope – which orbits the Sun, not the Earth – will be involved with the grand production of this fake alien invasion.

The most important takeaway here is: if and/or when this fake alien invasion PSYOP is rolled out, do not believe your eyes and do not believe your fake "religious experience", either.

However, keep in mind - a Deep State-staged fake alien invasion does not rule out the existence of real ETs!