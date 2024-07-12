by Fox Green

If you control food and energy, you can control people and nations. The collapse of the USSR left its ally Cuba reeling in a food and energy famine known as the "Special Period in the Time of Peace."

Meanwhile, the United States experienced a blossoming back-to-the-land organic hippie movement.

Was it a communist conspiracy? A globalist conspiracy? Is food an energy restricted via "organic food movements" by choice or force? Part one of this film series explores these questions.

TRANSCRIPT

Narrator: There's a famous Henry Kissinger quote, which apparently he didn't even write: "Control oil and you control nations. Control food and you control people."

Regardless of who wrote it, it's a succinct way to explain what's happening in several nations on different timescales, but for all the same reason and orchestrated by the same people.

(Opening Montage of clips about the uprising in Sri Lanka and environmental activists getting arrested and a host of Satanic narcissists chewing the furniture onstage at Davos, like Barack Obama saying, "I want you to stay angry. I want you to stay frustrated," and "Our planet has been wounded by our actions!" Meanwhile, Al Gore shrieks like a demon, "Who cares if our children and grandchildren curse us?" and a newly-crowned King Charles says, "With a growing global population creating ever-increasing demand on the planet's finite resources, the most emitting and polluting industries. They include energy, agriculture."

Obama drives the point home during a 2013 Town Hall with Young African Leaders in Soweto, South Africa: "If everybody's raising living standards to the point where everybody's got a car and everybody's got air conditioning and everybody's got a big house, well, the planet will boil over.")

Narrator: To understand what's going on, we must first understand the metric by which it's being orchestrated.

Energy. When people think of energy, they usually correlate it directly with electricity, which is certainly a huge part of the equation we are going to be talking about. But too often left out is food. And food, simply put, is energy for people. Calories. People eat food filled with calories to burn for energy to work.

And it's the same for machines. We put fuel into the machines to burn for energy to do work. The whole economy, humans and machines, are burning fuel for energy to do work.

As we have seen with the Industrial Revolution, machines have been liberatory for human beings. They have both saved us human labor and geometrically increased our output, creating vast amounts of wealth. Machines catapulted civilization to the next level of development.

Not only are we wealthier, we live longer and there are more of us. We have gone from two to eight billion in about a century. And the Industrial Revolution is to thank for this.

But it didn't work alone. The Industrial Revolution laid the groundwork for the Green Revolution. Another miraculous jump in human energy consumption.

The Green Revolution, experienced over the middle of the 20th century, saw huge boosts in crop yield due to new technologies like farm machinery, artificial fertilizers and pesticides, and Genetically Modified Organisms. We made so much food, Thomas Malthus didn't just roll in his grave, he did a Triple Lutz!

All of this new energy, for both human beings and the machines that serve them, created the perfect conditions for nation-building.

But strong, growing nations of well-fed, hardworking and intelligent people are an existential threat to a certain group dedicated to maintaining an empire. If this group was to maintain their empire, they would have to control food and energy to prevent the process of nation-building, which would ultimately result in their demise.

This film series will explore two examples of where deindustrialization has been used as a geopolitical tool to maintain the Globalist Empire.

Two figures who have been instrumental in the execution of deindustrialization (cut to images of RFK Jr and Vandana Shiva), the narrative presented to the public to obscure reality, and the philosophy guiding these actions.

In 1991, the USSR collapsed, causing ripple effects throughout the world.

The former Soviet nation spent the years that followed in a downward eclipse. The latter, in turn, suffered a massive economic spiral. Cuba, a small island nation only 100 miles south of the United States, also suffered tremendously economically.

Prior to the collapse, the USSR was Cuba's largest trading partner. Cuba was the largest exporter of sugar in the world, and with a nationalized industry, was able to prosper from its success. But this sugar did not just sprout magically from the ground.

The industry boomed with the help of synthetic fertilizer, machines, and factories powered by fossil fuels from the Soviet Union. A relationship essential to Cuba after the US implemented the longest-running embargo in history on Cuba by President John F Kennedy, and is still in place to this day.

Cuba had committed to the Green Revolution, a system which requires the massive use of fossil fuels in the form of natural gas-based fertilizers, oil-based pesticides, and diesel fuel for tractors and other farm machinery.

The country's agriculture was more industrialized than any other Latin American country, and exceeded the US in its use of fertilizer. From 1991 to 1993, Cuba saw a dramatic decline in GDP by 35%. It was dubbed the "Special Period in the Time of Peace".

During the "Special Period", Cubans essentially experienced famine. Adults had an average daily protein intake of 15 to 20 grams, and lost an average of 5 to 25 percent of their body weight. It was out of desperation that Cuba had to find an alternative to survive and keep what national sovereignty it had intact.

No longer able to use fossil fuels to power their vital sugar industry, Cubans had no other choice but to go organic and produce food the old-fashioned way, without modern technological inputs. A drastic effort to convert every piece of arable land to organic agriculture was begun. Without fossil fuels, more manual labor was needed, making smaller farms necessary and increasing the number of farmers.

Organic, a label despite its cachet, has little to do with science. In fact, you could even call it anti-science. Biodynamic techniques involve preparations prescribed by Rudolf Steiner.

The term organic doesn't have a hard and fast definition. It is up to governing bodies to decide how much carbon-based pesticide and fertilizer, if any, is permitted in growing the crops to deem them "organic" or not.

It's very clear to see that organic agriculture has nothing to do with modern science or technology. On the contrary, it's specifically in opposition to these things. But the brand sticks, and by and large, people connote organic agriculture, sometimes referred to as "agro-ecology", as not only more scientific, but more humane and progressive.

New Socialist, an online socialist magazine based in Britain, touts Cuba's desperate farming methods.

(Roll clips from contemporary documentaries promoting "Cuba's transformation to agro-ecology represents the world's largest experience of Socialist Degrowth" and "Cuba has undertaken an agricultural revolution, an ecological movement touted as a potential model for the future we all face in the impending threat of the climate crisis" and "Cuba, because their own artificial peak oil was imposed on them when the Soviet Union collapsed, is actually a model for what's going to take place in the rest of the world.")

And in a statement that would make the late anti-civilization eco-anarchist, Ted Kaczynski proud, New Socialist claims that "The agro-ecological movement in Cuba has reversed the alienation from nature inherent in industrialized agriculture."

The Guardian, another left-wing British outlet, wrote a similarly sympathetic piece, coincidentally using the same featured source for the fluffy soundbites that New Socialist used. "The way people thought about food and agriculture changed drastically with the Special Period," said Miguel Angel Salcines, who runs a 25-acre organic farm in the outlying Havana district of Alamar, which started in those years.

"Boats had arrived from the Soviet Union, full of chemicals and fertilizers, and suddenly there were no more boats from the Soviet Union, and people asked, 'Do we need all those chemicals?'"

Both articles rely heavily on narratives from Organopónico Videro Alamar, which is part of the Global Network of Lighthouse Farms, based in the Netherlands, with a focus on achieving the UN's Global Sustainable Development Goals.

Lighthouse Farms is a project of Wageningen University and Research, a public university in the Netherlands specializing in life sciences with a focus on agriculture. Wageningen University also happened to be a target of the 2019 Dutch Farmer Protest that was a result of the government proposing a ban on nitrogen. The Dutch ban would effectively shut down a large portion of food-producing farms.

Organopónico Videro Alamar's record of being a shining example of Cuba's agroecology goes back as far as 2006, when it was featured in a documentary titled, 'The Power of Community, How Cuba Survived Peak Oil'.

One would think that if organic farming was such a smashing success, the media would have more examples of Cuban farms to showcase to Western audiences at this point, and not have to keep relying on this one farm over and over as the example of what is supposedly happening "all over Cuba".

But it isn't just a socialist, leftist, or liberal audience that is being catered-to. In a 2016 Politico article titled, 'US Companies Make Case for Keeping Cuba Organic', brutal, unnecessary sanctions by the US are framed as a market opportunity. What the Washington-based Politico has conveniently left out is that this deprivation was, and still is, caused by the 60-plus year embargo on Cuba.

US lawmaker, Chellie Pingree says, "I think there will be a certain kind of cachet with not only an organic product but an organic product grown in Cuba," while Kathleen Merrigan, director of George Washington University's Sustainability Institute, and a former USDA Deputy Secretary, claims, "Showing Cubans that potential now is important to try and preserve the island's unique farming methods."

But this isn't just a market opportunity. Cuba is now a laboratory and research field for US experiments in organic food production, that included calls for sharing information and research on organic farming practices.

It doesn't take much reading between the lines to understand that Cuba's Organic Revolution has not been one of choice, but rather of necessity.

And the more years that pass since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the harder it gets to justify the embargo on Cuba.

The truth is that Cuba is being bullied via soft power coercion, championed by a gullible left-wing audience that has bought into the propaganda of Climate Change.

That is, "We must roll back human progress gained in both the Green- and Industrial Revolutions in order to please 'Mother Gaia'.

Running Time 26 mins: