Confirm details here: https://election-integrity.info/2020_Election_Cases.htm

A favorite technique of propagandists is just to repeat a lie over and over and over: the Big Lie.

And a Big Lie that you've been living with for the last four years is, "Oh! But 60 judges looked at these claims about election fraud in 2020 and they found nothing!"

Well, that's false on two different levels. At one level, reminds me of, remember the saying of actuaries, is you substitute facts for impressions.

The facts are, there were 93 cases – and of the 93 cases, 61 were just thrown out as being "moot" or "not having standing". Nobody looked at any of the merits of the case.

Of the 32 that were judged on the merits, 24 of them went the way of Trump or the Republican Party, who had filed it – and that's 75%.

So 75% of the cases, where a judge actually looked and studied the merits and didn't just get caught up in lawfare, they did go for Trump or the Republican Party.

And of those 24, eight were specifically filed by Trump and of those, four went for him. So it's just not that, which "50%", so it's just not, at all true.

Now, the NPCs say, "Well, those cases weren't all about this Grand RICO National Election scheme."

Yeah, well, neither were the "60 cases," that they always love to say, "Well, 60 cases were thrown out." They were all also little, bitty county-by-county and state-by-state cases.

So, there was only one big case that was about the national RICO thing that went to the Supreme Court – and they threw it out, without looking at it – on "standing". They said the "State didn't have the right to sue"; the State of Texas and 19 other States.

So it's just at one level, the claim that, "60 judges looked at this and they found nothing!" is factually incorrect. But at a deeper level, it's a dumb thing to say. And let me tell you why.

I'm reminded of, there was this great physicist we all used to read, Richard Feynman. He wrote a famous book called 'Surely, You're Joking, Mr Feynman?' And he was a real unconventional thinker, won the Nobel prize and such but he was one of the probably three or four greatest physicists of the 20th century.

He also wrote another book that was a little less well-known called, 'What Do You Care What Other People Think?' And he tells a story, in there about the length of the nose of the Emperor of China.

And suppose somebody had a mission and their assignment. They were supposed to find out the length of the nose of the Emperor of China and they went around asking different people their opinions and then took all the different answers and averaged them and multiplied them together and did a logarithm. There are all kinds of fancy complications – it wouldn't matter.

It doesn't matter, at all until someone actually goes and measures the length of the nose of the Emperor of China! None of that other stuff about people's opinion matters.

And to me, it's always been funny, when people say that to me – I don't mean to sound arrogant – but who do you think knows more about this? I always say, "60 judges, or me?"

And it isn't like when you have 60 judges, that you can just add all their individual knowledge and you get some big pile of knowledge. You just have an amount, you know, it doesn't mean anything; that 60 guys in robes – even if it were true. And as I said, it isn't true to begin with!

So, you're going to find out, in the months – and maybe, weeks ahead – that we were all correct, from the beginning. We have all the evidence.

It's all ready. Everyone from Dominion is going to go to prison. And we were right, all along.

And just remember, it's going to, then be a point in our favor, when we want to explain how corrupt is the System, once everything is revealed. And we want to talk to people about how corrupt is the System.

We're going to be able to say, "Look at this. 60 judges looked at this and they didn't see anything. Now that you all see how corrupt it really is, now we can show you how corrupt our elections are! Now we can show you how corrupt the DC is!

"Because, all of these institutions that you've been quoting and throwing in our face, all these institutions, they looked at all this and they vouched for it! So, that tells you just how corrupt they are!"

Stay tuned.

Running Time: 4 mins