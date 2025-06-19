VIDEO: "FBI Has Officially Confirmed That The 2020 Election Was Stolen!!!" - Pub. June 19, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

On Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that he had declassified and shared documents with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) about the manipulation of the 2020 US election by the Chinese Communist Party.

To those of us following this travesty blow-by-blow since November 2020, this was not news and many of us have PTSD from the lack of justice for this batant crime, which heralded the preposterous rubber mask-CGI-Autopen Biden Regime and allowed it to run for an entire presidential term.

Sad to say, I’d become so jaded that Patel's announcement registered barely above zero. He'd recently beclowned himself on Fox News with his ludicrous statement that Jeffrey Epstein "killed himself", then he contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi's claims on Joe Rogan's podcast that there thousands of videos of child abuse.

Patel's Monday announcement was also overshadowed by Israel's attack on Iran and the looming prospect of a global nuclear apocalypse.

Maybe Acts of War against Iran will offer enough distraction to allow prosecution of these Acts of War against the US.

The whistleblowing and investigative efforts of many are now returning to the fore.

In December 30, 2020, Jennifer Zeng interviewed Vinness Ollervides, a Chinese Communist Party Princeling and a descendant of the Manchu Dynasty and who's been banned from China, due to his pro-democracy speech and political activism.

Ollervides had recorded a phone call of himself ordering fake US election ballots from a factory in Guangzhou, China. He told Zeng that while investigating the CCP's interference with the 2020 US election, he saw ballots printed for Florida, North Carolina and Mississippi, which had been smuggled into the US across the Canadian border.

Following Kash Patel's announcement that the CCP orchestrated the theft of the 2020 US Elections, an October 2024 X thread by Christopher Porter is also getting more attention.

Porter, a former National Intelligence Officer for Cyber under President Donald Trump's first term and Joe Biden tweeted:

I warned four years ago that the failure of US intelligence to confront China over their campaign to influence the 2020 election would embolden them. We are now reaping the harvest of that bad decision.

That lack of pushback, even against an ineffective Chinese effort, no doubt led to where we are today: Beijing knows they can take action like this and even if detected and attributed the US won’t do much about it. Politics has to stop at the water’s edge. That means calling out Chinese influence operations at the highest level. It should be a matter of principle that they can’t interfere; even weak operations should draw a response if we want to deter further attempts. I seem to remember many "experts", including within Britain and other close allies, downplaying the risks China poses to telecommunications. In part, those decisions were driven by a desire for cheap infrastructure rather than sober security analysis. Perhaps most importantly let’s all remember that it’s feasible we could see an attempt by China to seize Taiwan as early as 2027. This kind of access is not just good for spying on communications, but disabling them as well i.e. during wartime.

In this same thread another X user, @Mankomash asked Porter, "So China & Iran are both using their intelligence services to support the Democrats?"

Porter replied, "The key question deliberately left unanswered: why? How does @VP [Kamala Harris] winning help their foreign policy?"

Alex Jones weighed in on Wednesday about these developments, saying:

The communist Chinese, CCP with the Carnegie Endowment and the CIA with DHS and the DOJ brought in massive planeloads of ballots printed in Communist China. And then, when all the counting places are shut down at 1 AM, 2 AM in the morning – in Georgia, in Pennsylvania, in Arizona, in Michigan – in come the trucks. And in many of the videos – we have them – it's Chinese men and women, a lot of times with out-of-state plates getting out.

So, imagine how many people working for the Postal Service driving a big truck full of ballots decided to go look? Not many, but we had two go public and then they got threatened by the FBI...

VIDEO: "USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins Details Coercion Tactics Used by Fed Agents" - Pub. November 12, 2020 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Trump's FBI unveiled shocking details of Chinese plot using fake ballots to defeat him in 2020 Election. And that's what it did. You look at the numbers, absolutely stole those states. And that's not just the mule operations that were separate...

Here it is. It's the proof. They've got the forensic experts that will show the hack, will show the patch. It'll show the fraud. It'll show the scam.

VIDEO: "Absolute Proof" - Pub. Feb 5, 2021 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

It'll show all those Chinese ballots shipped in, flown in on private jets, fed in that were all perfectly scanned, drawn, perfectly printed, weren't even folded, were never put in an envelope, were never mailed. They were brought in. We even have the Chinese on video in Georgia and Michigan at 4 AM and 3 AM coming in with the dollies. Chinese nationals landing in private jets with perfect ballots, hitting us and hitting us hard.

The DHS censorship operation run out of CISA, together with EIP, this four group consortium of 120 individual censors monitoring the entire internet across 15 different platforms to censor pro-Trump tweets or anyone who casts doubt on the integrity of the 2020 election. In the slide deck presentations of those censors who were set up by DHS, who got to use CISA's 24-7 cyber mission control to flag tweets. In those presentations, they specifically finger-out a specific tweet by Donald Trump on June 22nd, and I'll read it: "RIGGED 2020 ELECTION", this is all caps, "RIGGED 2020 ELECTION", millions of mail-in ballots will be printed by foreign countries and others.

IMAGE: Trump Tweet November 15, 2020

It will be the scandal of our times. Now, DHS's censorship network specifically cited that tweet as one of the reasons they needed to scramble to form this wide-spanning, totalizing censorship operation. And the fact that they specifically were set off by tweets by Donald Trump, insinuating that foreign countries may be printing ballots or taking advantage of the mail-in ballot system in the operation that Cash just laid out, that was the triggering tweet, among several others, to set up this entire censorship operation, while DHS had inside, classified knowledge that that is exactly what was going down and that Donald Trump was in fact correct.

So they set up these groups, that Obama originally set up to say, "Anybody exposing foreign interference is the foreign interference." So, the very groups set up to coordinate stopping foreign interference were treasonously running the election theft. Smoking gun, open-and-shut. We have the videos, the eyewitnesses, the whistleblowers, the USPS drivers. We have it all. Open-and-shut indictments, giant conspiracy against the Republic, a coup that was successful for four years. The lawfare, the indictments, the attempts to kill Trump, all by the CIA, the Carnegie Endowment, the Democratic Party. The Democrats are still run by the Chi-Coms.

I guess it takes a nuclear war for all of this to finally be addressed.