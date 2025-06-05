VIDEO: "Your're All MKULTRA Victims" - Pub. June 4, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

In a world where you are forced to take an amyloidogenic bioweapon to keep your job and to "Not kill Grandma"; in a world where men compete in women's sports and this is sold as "virtuous"; in a world where a career criminal is celebrated as a "national hero"; in a world where the French President's wife is a male pedophile; this may be a world where you can have a composite of four different actors wearing $40,000 CIA-fabricated masks and AI graphics portraying a US President who's been dead since before he took office.

This may be a world where "Joe Biden" disappeared for a couple of weeks after the CrowdStrike Outage last July, because much of "Joe Biden" was a digital animation generated by Azure AI and hosted on the Microsoft Cloud.

Below is one of many instances, early in the Biden Regime of a digital video Special Effects failure, which revealed that Sleepy Joe was actually a rubber-masked actor in front of a green screen, playing the guy who stole the election.

The background source footage of the "White House Lawn", into which the "Biden" actor from another video source has been chroma-keyed contains furry microphones in the foreground.

When the chroma-keyed actor's hands overlap the microphones, which are closer from the perspective of the news crew camera on the "White House Lawn", the illusion is destroyed.

This Special Effect could have worked, had the actor not walked too close to the camera that was filming him in the green screen location. He couldn't see the microphones, because they weren't in the same space that he was. The Producer/Director either failed at their job, improperly instructing the actor and the crew or else it was live-switched and this was a blooper.

Or maybe the blooper was on purpose?

There are other problems with this chroma-key. The white hair and shiny bald spot at the top of his head are pulling a bad matte from the white sky. Shiny surfaces distort signals and make it almost impossible to pull a good matte. There were other instances of the top of the "Biden's" head pulling a bad matte, with his shiny pate dissolving into the walls of the White House, shown here, during Nino Rodriguez' podcast.

As Juan O Savin tells Nino, here: "You're all MKULTRA victims. The plan to program the American people – and people across the world – has been going on not just for decades, but for well over a hundred years in the modern era, to get you to believe things that aren't true, that suit this control group's purposes, to get you to march in lockstep."

Juan says that the Breakaway Civilization is at war with humanity. They did the Oklahoma City Bombing, they did 9/11, in order to pass the Patriot Act and to create the Department of Homeland Security, which is the basis for the Surveillance State that is creating a Digital Twin simulation of you out of everything that you do, in order to create a Social Credit Score and a Central Bank Digital Currency slave system, like China's that is also being rolled-out all over the world.

He explains that this is why the Trump administration needs powerful AI, in order to fight fire with fire. The digitization of the world is not going to stop. It will be up to American Citizens to ensure that government spending is put on an open ledger blockchain. It will be up to American Citizens to ensure that AI is programmed to protect Constitutional rights and not to continue their erosion, as with the Patriot Act.

This is our country but we've been brainwashed to lose our agency and to behave like spectators.

Juan explains that the purpose of President Trump's supercilious "Beast Mode" posts are to make him sound crazy, in order to show us how all of the BS we've been programmed to believe our whole lives is crazy.

What we believe is reality is not reality, at all. Trump is stirring the pot to trigger conversations and to knock people awake, because the biggest problem we have is the number of people that are still heavily programmed.

Juan says, "The people around Trump, the entire operation is to break the programming."

Juan's been saying since early 2021 that 80% of the public has to be brought into this conversation in order to avoid a civil war, when Military Justice is brought in. "You have to bring the public along. They've got to have the conversation. They have to logically reason their way through this and come to the right conclusion. You have all the evidence there."

Trump can post about how he's going to bring steel manufacturing back to Pittsburgh but that won't get as many people to talk to one another as when he re-posted this on TRUTHSocial the other day from user @llijh:

"There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020.

#Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see.

>#Democrats dont know the difference."

IMAGE: @realDonaldTrump TRUTHSocial post from May 31, 2025

Juan jokes,

Does anybody here actually think that Trump had an extra couple of drinks, smoked a little fentanyl, had a doobie, and, you know, took another bong hit, and then decided, "Oh, this looks like a good idea. I'm just going to post this. Yeah, I like this guy. This guy's got it. He knows stuff!"... Let me just say this, the implications of this; you can't overstate the implications of this: You have arguably the most powerful person on planet Earth retweeting something that, if it's just frivolous, is that an appropriate use of that Office? Is that responsible? And yet, the people are in such denial... These are audacious types of things to say. Imagine how many people would have to be in on this! Let's say it's a White Hat operation and you're just watching a movie and the Good Guys are showing people this, while they're actually doing something in the background. I would contend that it would take not just thousands – even tens of thousands – of people in on the scam, because there's so many intricacies that you just can't even begin to contemplate, into various segments of National Security.

Juan says that Trump wants people to deeply consider the implications of this.

Juan asks, who was really running the Biden Regime?

Juan doesn't answer, because he wants you to put it together.

Share

Indirectly, he suggests that the US has been in a wartime condition and in an Occupied status, where the Posse Comitatus Act, which prevents the US Military from engaging in the enforcement of US Federal Law, no longer applies and therefore, posse comitatus powers can be exercised, which means local law enforcement can act to protect their local communities, with the ability to deputize local residents in this effort.

You can see how importing a huge number of illegal aliens to become significant percentages of various local populations could complicate the exercise of posse comitatus.

Juan suggests that some treasonous individuals, such as Joe Biden the late Senator John McCain were given an "out", via supervised suicide, with their family members agreeing to play assigned roles in this Great Awakening set piece.

He suggests that a proof of this is that McCain died at the exact hour and minute, 30 days after Q post 1706, on August 25, 2018, at 4:28 PM MST (6:28 PM EDT, matching the post's timestamp).

IMAGE: Q post 1706 - Pub. by QAlerts.app

Juan says:

If Biden was executed, it could only have been in one particular setting and that would have been in a military setting... Trump didn't leave office until January 20th at noon of 2021. There is no date in 2020 where he was not the Commander-in-Chief. There is no setting where Biden could have been dealt with in a civilian setting that we, as the public wouldn't have known about... How many times have I told your audience during this entire time that "You're not seeing the real Biden?" That, "You have multiple actors playing Biden" and "You have computer-generated Biden images, the image of Biden." When we're talking about robotics and things like that, we're not talking about a physical android robot being paraded around in front of people, even though it may be robot-like, in the way it moves at times. You're really talking about the images, the screen-generated images.

He asks, 1) Who was running Biden's Autopen? 2) Which Biden Executive Orders were executed by the Autopen? 3) Will all Executive Orders under the entire "Biden Presidency" be rolled back?

He doesn't answer these questions. He wants us to think deeply about all of this and to actually be citizens of our country.

So, here goes: If Joe Biden was executed in 2020, then zero of "his" Executive Orders were signed by him and if "Fraud Vitiates Everything", per contract law and the case law of United States vs Throckmorton, then every law enacted by the Biden Presidency can be legally cancelled.

My next questions would be: 1) Why did the people who executed the real Joe Biden subsequently allow the Rubber Mask-CGI Biden Regime to wage vicious war against the People of the United States, by mandating a bioweapon on their own people – on First Responders and the Military, pregnant women and babies – on everyone; by banning the export of liquid natural gas; by facilitating the mass invasion of US Territory with 20+ million criminal aliens; by stealing hundreds of billions of dollars from US Taxpayers to launder through Ukraine, USAID and every other Federal agency; by imposing mentally-destructive gender ideology on America's children, etc, etc?

It could be argued that this was "to wake people up" but sadly, a large percentage of our population still thinks that a mass invasion of our country is "loving" and that transgender surgeries for children is "beautiful".

It appears that those who exercised posse comitatus to execute Biden are not in total control of the situation, because we see an unprecedented Judicial Coup, where District Judges are attempting to undo the Executive Orders of the President. We see that the FDA has gone totally rogue: RFK's FDA has reversed course, pulling the previous amyloidogenic injection off the market last week and authorizing a new COVID mRNA bioweapon shot for the market with zero testing this week, contrary to what he had promised.

We also see that – jaw-droppingly! – Deep State saboteuse, Susan Rice was still working at the Pentagon, as of a few weeks ago!

VIDEO: "Obama UN Ambassador Susan Rice Still on the Defense Policy Board Weeks Ago" - Pub. June 4, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Plus, the chemtrails are ongoing...

That the Rubber Mask-CGI Biden Regime was allowed to wage outright war against the People of the United States suggests to me that the so-called White Hats are not in full control.

The reason they’re not in control is because a large percentage of We the People are brainwashed with lies.

Juan says the result will be, "People will get their ass kicked hard enough to wake up; that they won't let power centralize and stay centralized, the way it is."

[Full transcript appears beneath video linked HERE].