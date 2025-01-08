Running Time: 10 secs

It seems like recipients of:

1. Nobel Prizes

2. Pulitzer Prizes

3. Presidential Medals of Freedom and/or Liberty

Are either genocidal eugenicists or Satanic pedophiles.

We would best reject these awards, their honorers and everything that they stand for.

In a pro-human future, a corrupt ecosystem that rewards fraud needs to be denigrated into irrelevancy.

Today's badges of honor go to those surviving endless PSYOPs and censorship; being de-banked, de-personed, democided and actually massacred.