Here's a Sweet & Positive Post about Hillary Receiving Her Medal of Freedom
IT SEEMS LIKE RECIPIENTS OF NOBEL PRIZES, PULITZER PRIZES, PRESIDENTIAL MEDALS OF FREEDOM AND/OR LIBERTY ARE EITHER GENOCIDAL EUGENICISTS OR SATANIC PEDOPHILES
Running Time: 10 secs
It seems like recipients of:
1. Nobel Prizes
2. Pulitzer Prizes
3. Presidential Medals of Freedom and/or Liberty
Are either genocidal eugenicists or Satanic pedophiles.
We would best reject these awards, their honorers and everything that they stand for.
In a pro-human future, a corrupt ecosystem that rewards fraud needs to be denigrated into irrelevancy.
Today's badges of honor go to those surviving endless PSYOPs and censorship; being de-banked, de-personed, democided and actually massacred.
It's all being done in the hopes that it'll reflect badly on Trump if he goes after these criminals; they want people to think that Trump is out for personal vengeance since he's going after people awarded the highest honors in America. Nice try. As Q posted once: "We have it all." Wait till it comes out! (Remember Weiner's laptop w/ videos of Huma and Hillary doing things that made the NYPD cops seeing it puke? Yeah, that stuff)
Literally the worst of the worst being “honored” with this now-demeaned award. I’m still in shock. George Soros and Hillary Clinton…. Unbelievable.