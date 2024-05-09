[I originally wrote and published this article on my website, ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net on January 1st, 2024. I am republishing it here mostly for the 10,000+ new subscribers who have joined my Substack over the past few days].

When podcasters, Bonnie and John Mitchell of AwakenVideo uploaded the new, dystopian Netflix disaster thriller, 'Leave the World Behind' into their editing program, they were surprised to find four soundtracks, instead of one, something they had never seen before.

One of these four audio tracks is inaudible to humans, because it's entirely in the infrasonic range. Infrasonic frequencies are used in non-lethal weapons, where they can cause incapacitation, disorientation, nausea, vomiting and uncontrollable defecation.

When tuned to high intensity VLF and ELF frequencies, they are used as "antipersonnel weapons" (to kill people), to cause structural damage in buildings and even to cause localized earthquakes.

Less publicly known, are capabilities in brainwave entrainment and the ability to attack the specific areas of the prefrontal cortex that are stimulated during religious experience.

With Michelle and Barack Obama being credited as Executive Producers, this all becomes that much more interesting.

Bonnie cites two articles, "The psychoacoustic effect of infrasonic, sonic and ultrasonic frequencies within non-lethal military warfare techniques" and "Acoustic Trauma: Bioeffects of Sound", where you can learn more about this kind of weaponry, particularly the section called "Sonic Violence", from which she reads:

An acoustic attack works on several levels. The first is physiological changes that take place within the body. These vary and are directly relational to the frequency of the sound and the intensity. Next is the isolation of the individual from the environment. Not only would high intensity sound effectively mask all other sound thereby rendering the user deaf to the immediate environment, but it would also make him/her powerless in the realm of vocal communication... The aims of such systems are to influence and manipulate neural activity or to confuse or destroy the signals that normally keep the body in equilibrium. One such group of devices are silent communication systems in which non-aural carriers in the infrasound or ultrasound range are propagated acoustically or vibrationally for inducement into the brain. They may be used to "artificially implant negative emotional states – feelings of fear, anxiety, despair and hopelessness." Such a device is outlined in the 1992 US Patent #5,159,703.

Bonnie says that the film has next to no plot or character development, leading her to suspect that the film's release is a form of mass Satanic Ritual and its purpose is to deploy this infrasound weapon at viewers. John agrees and he describes the film as, "A shell with a weapon stuck in it."

In the editing program, John takes us to the scenes on the timeline of the mostly-inaudible infrasound audio track, where the display shows peaks of activity. These occur during the film's most tense scenes, like when a massive oil tanker slams into a Long Island beach at a 90º angle or during the Havana Syndrome-style DEW attack, where a loud, dissonant high-frequency pitch runs for an incredible 1 minute and 14 seconds, accompanied by millisecond-long red flashes.

For John, who is a Navy veteran, this scene brought to mind what Dr Rashid Buttar was talking about before his suspicious death earlier this year and what Todd Callender has also been talking about, based on the testimonies from among his 500 whistleblowers – as well as from patents that anyone can look up.

All of the above claim that the Death Shots, the bioweapon injections that were mandated and forced on populations worldwide contain lethal pathogens, including Marburg, Ebola and a mutated form of E. coli, which remain inert in the body while they are encapsulated within the lipid nanoparticles.

The latter are designed to be activated by an 18 GHz signal broadcast for three one-minute pulses, causing the lipid nanoparticles encapsulating the pathogens to expand and to release their toxic contents into the bodies of their hosts.

For me, all of this brings to mind what we've heard about Project Bluebeam and about the coming fake alien invasion. The technological details of how this might be pulled off were exposed in Episode 2 of the Tore Says Show 'Fall of Babylon' Mini Series.

'Fall of Babylon' Episode 2 is an information overload of images, soundtracks and text that is more like a multi-layered, interactive game than a documentary, which caused me to research the headspinning details presented.

I transcribed the fleeting text and it describes the technology that will be deployed to stage a worldwide fake alien invasion, using a combination of VLF, ELF and holograms.

The VLF and ELF ground waves will be used to attack specific areas of the prefrontal cortex that are stimulated during religious experience. These electromagnetic frequencies will be blasted at human populations to overwhelm them with incapacitating vertigo, aka a "Road-to-Damascus Experience".

In conjunction with these ground-based brainwave entrainment frequencies, hyperrealistic holograms will be projected by satellites in the sky above.

We are told that most of the thousands of satellites now in orbit around Earth already have this hologram technology onboard and that the "projection screen" for these holograms is being created with Bill Gates' chemtrails.

It's also implied in Tore's film that the James Webb Space Telescope – which orbits the Sun, not the Earth – will be involved with the grand production of this fake alien invasion.

The most important message here is: if and/or when this fake alien invasion PSYOP is rolled out, do not believe your eyes and do not believe your fake "religious experience", either.

Much of this material also sounds like the seven-page document titled "Salvage Program" leaked by the Anonymous hacking group on October 18th, 2016.

The document was allegedly produced in 2016 by the Benenson Strategy Group, who were advisors to the Hillary Clinton Campaign. It presented different strategies to scare people away from the polls and to stop them from voting for Trump, after WikiLeaks revelations had caused Hillary's favorability ratings to crash to 12%, according to this document.

Although it was probably a hoax, it contained a lot of information that was true. When I originally published this information in 2016, a military contact of mine forwarded it to his admiral friend. He told me that the admiral hit the ceiling, because some of the information in the document came from a super-secret Special Access Program (SAP).

Joel Benenson, the founder of the Benenson Strategy Group (BSG) was the chief strategist for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. According to FEC filings, BSG received over $2.5 million in the year 2016 from the Hillary Clinton 2016 Campaign, which does not include possible payments made by her super PACs or by the Clinton Foundation.

The Salvage Program report queried respondents as to what it would take to keep them from voting on Election Day.

The "Non-Recommended Salvage Options" described the pros and cons of several named PSYOPs, many of which we've heard rumors about for decades – and some of which have actually since been deployed and are ongoing:

Red Dawn, which is an invasion of UN troops from the Canadian Border, which Tore just warned about again; Cobalt Rain, which is a dirty bomb attack; BL Riot, which was the 2020 George Floyd/BLM riots; Zikpocalypse, which is a PSYOP using the ZIKV bioweapon, instead of the SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon, the latter which was used to steal the 2020 Election; Sharia Escalation, which we're just getting into now, with the Israel-Hamas War and the "Day of Rage" riots and the 300,000+ Muslims who have illegally crossed the Southern Border, hundreds of whom are in the FBI's terrorist database. This is setting us up for a scenario of 1,000 Gaza Attacks being committed within the US simultaneously and finally; Unnatural Disaster, which is a HAARP-based weather warfare attack:

The grim persistence and utter doggedness of Trump voters in 2016 was considered to be such that the Benenson Group advised a peculiar "Final Solution" to stop them from voting: a false flag extraterrestrial invasion using advanced 3D laser technology called FIRESIGN.

It featured this graphic of a hologram projector with this description:

For almost two decades the Department of Defense and NASA have coordinated on a black book project under the codename FIRESIGN. FIRESIGN's aim is to create a religious "awe effect" in enemy populations to create an instantaneous psychological soft-kill (abject submission). The operation uses high powered lasers to project realseeming images on the sodium layer 100km above the surface. These images can cover hundreds or even thousands of square miles and can appear completely real, three dimensional, and can move. These visual cues are augmented with pulsed ELF electromagnetic emissions (see: PROJECT SANGUINE) that attack the specific areas of the prefrontal cortex that are stimulated during religious experience. In limited tests, subjects have been able to be overwhelmed on both axis of vastness (an overwhelming of the subject's frame of reference) and a powerful need-for-accommodation. The mix of these two will produce inaction, lack of focus on self or individual interaction, and gross transformations in mental equilibrium (a Road-to-Damascus Experience).

The document claims "The ability to produce these effects across 23% of the continental United States is the objective of FIRESIGN and field tests in the Levant have proven successful."

As for the actual video document that the Mitchells downloaded from a torrent file, there are several details that suggest to me that it is an unmastered version of the film, which may have been purposefully leaked by someone in the film's postproduction department, probably to spur public investigation of this infrasound weapon embedded in the film.

I have been a Postproduction Supervisor on a few independent feature films and I can tell you that this unmastered version downloaded by the Mitchells was not a final product – but it may shed light on how these inaudible infrasonic tracks are currently being deployed by the mainstream media against the public.

One wonders how long have we been bombarded by these infrasound frequencies and what are the longterm effects of this cymatic weaponry?

