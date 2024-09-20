With the news of P Diddy's arrest, I have been laughing all day, remembering my life in the Hip Hop music business, between 1987-1994. I know it may seem unreal to those who don't know me personally, but I was an actual player during the Golden Age of Hip Hop. Much of my history appears to have been deliberately deleted from the internet, for reasons I don't understand.

It all started when I was fresh out of NYU Film School and one of my first jobs was as the Art Director of the low budget independent film, 'Tougher Than Leather', starring Run-DMC and the Beastie Boys.

The film was directed by record producer, Rick Rubin, who was still living in his NYU dorm room, despite having already having produced some hit albums, like Run-DMC's Raising Hell, together with Russell Simmons. That album included the smash crossover hit collaboration with Aerosmith, "Walk this Way".

As the Art Director of 'Tougher Than Leather', I was in charge of the sets, the props and the wardrobe, with almost zero budget and much of it consisting of Product Placement from Adidas and others.

During the two months of shooting during the winter of 1987, in between set-ups, I would hang out and chat with Russell Simmons, who was a producer on the film and we hit it off. We became and remained good friends for many years.

Russell was smart and hilarious and because we'd become friends before he really hit the Bigtime, he trusted me, because I genuinely liked him for being himself, not for being the Godfather of Hip Hop that he later became.

Share

On the set of 'Tougher Than Leather', I ran into my old buddy, the late Peter Dougherty, who had a bit part in the film. He was playing the role of one of three Hasidic Jews in some comical scene, the details of which I forget and I had to oversee his wardrobe and props. The whole film was ridiculous.

I knew Peter from when I was an intern at MTV in 1983, back when the only Black artists on rotation were Michael Jackson and Lionel Ritchie. Peter told me he was creating a new show called 'Yo! MTV Raps'. He had produced a pilot with the late Ted Demme , which got a Nielsen Rating of 2 million viewers, which was astonishing, at the time.

I had become a major fan of Rap Music and I knew every label, artist, album and single that was about to drop, so I was hired to help put that show to together in July of 1988. I was the one who convinced my friend, Fab 5 Freddy to become the show's original host. Fab and I are the only two people who are still alive from the original iteration of that show.

So many others who I knew personally from that time also died young, like the Beastie Boys' Adam Yauch, Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay and the totally outrageous character who was the road manager for these and several other Def Jam and Rush Management acts, Sean Carasov.

I stayed with 'Yo! MTV Raps' until I started getting my own directing jobs, in early 1989. At that point, I became Russell Simmon's sort-of "walker" and we went out into the New York Night life, pretty much every night, because that was our "office" in the music business, he, as a record executive looking for new talent and I, as a music video director, looking to meet record executives to land jobs. My presence around Russell made him less intimidating to the girls he wanted to pick up.

Russell hit on me a few times – in an elevator once, in a scene similar to the one described by Jenny Lumet – but I just pushed him away, strongly but politely and just told him to knock it off. I didn't make a big deal about it and we just carried on. I later became good friends with Russell's girlfriend, Marita Stavrou, who was gorgeous and smart and who had a great sense of humor.

It's funny, because in all those years, Russell only gave me one directing job, for the first female rapper on Def Jam, Nikki D, "Lettin' Off Steam", in 1991. Flavor Flav appears in this video and he single-handedly made the video go $16,000 over-budget. I won't get into it but he drove me nuts!

Running Time: 5:20 mins

Meanwhile, the gay A&R head who commissioned videos at Profile Records hired me to direct 15 videos, in all. What I am getting at, is that I was never subject to the casting couch, whatsoever during my music video directing career.

The second video Profie hired me to direct was "Think About It", by Special Ed, which was made in the spring of 1989. I was 23 and Special Ed was only 17! (I have a short cameo, on the left in the Steambath Scene, at about 1:24 mins into the video! lol)

Running Time: 3:14

Ed was truly a brilliant lyricist and this low budget action-movie-style video is just flat-out ridiculous, complete with a hovercraft chase scene and a helicopter. I have no idea how I managed to do all of this for $13,000!

I had aspired to become an action movie director, so that video was a test for me to learn some of these tricks. Sadly, Hollywood was very misogynistic back then – the opposite of what it is today, where the prerequisite for being hired is to either be a woman or a Person of Color. I became very salty about the sexism, back then.

When Russell became engaged to Kimora Lee in the late '90s, he informed me that she wouldn't allow us to hang out, anymore. We never had a falling-out or anything. Russell's replacement for me, as his "walker" became Brett Ratner, whose mother had been dating Nile Rodgers. Ratner went on to have a successful career directing Hollywood action films.

So, I never became a Hollywood action film director, like my role model, Kathryn Bigelow. But when I saw her come out with the propaganda film, 'Zero Dark Thirty' in 2012, I realized, in hindsight, that it was probably a good thing that my former aspirations were never fulfilled, unlike another one of my erstwhile music video-directing peers, Michael Bay. Who knows? I might have been molded into a monster.

In 2017, I became dismayed, during the whole #MeToo PSYOP, when Jenny Lumet, the daughter of genius film director, Sidney Lumet and the granddaughter of Lena Horne, accused Russell of sexually assaulting her. She had a small role in 'Tougher Than Leather'.

I already knew Jenny socially, as she had grown up with my ex-husband, whose parents were friends with hers. We caught up, socially while I supervised her wardrobe for her various film scenes.

Based on my own experience, I seriously doubt that Russell could ever be violent and force anybody into non-consensual sex. I am sad to say that I remain suspicious of Jenny's motives in that whole saga, to say nothing of the entire #MeToo PSYOP.

In any case, the P Diddy arrest is no small thing. It goes up to the Clintons, the Obamas and the whole wretched DNC. You'll see.

In 1990, I was face-to-face with – maybe 24″ away – from Sean (then known as “Puffy”) when he had just been made the head of A&R at Uptown Records (the late André Harrell’s label), then a division of MCA Records.

He was wearing one of those awful "New Jack Swing", acid-washed, graffiti spray-painted and rhinestone-studded jackets.

I was in his office to show him my Director's Reel, to try to get some work from his company. This was in 1990, so he was 21 and I was 24.

The way Puffy looked at me was with the most intense hatred that I have ever experienced in my life. I figured it was racism but given everything that's coming out, it could have been something else. Needless to say, he did not give me any bids on their videos…

After my music video-directing career hit the skids by 1998, I got a book deal writing this crazy thing and sublet my rental apartment in the City for the summer and rented a room in the Working Class area of the Springs, in East Hampton, NY. I was also working double shifts at Wölffer Estate and bartending in Montauk.

Sean had bought a beachfront estate nearby my rental and you could always tell when he was throwing his infamous "White Parties" because of the profusion of McDonald’s packaging lining Hands Creek Rd, which his guests tossed out of their car windows, on their way to the party. Very un-Hamptons-like behavior!

I don't think these "White Parties" were the same as the "Freak Offs", described in the Federal case against him. Those came later, I believe. I had never heard of the "Freak Offs" until the raids and arrests, 6 months ago.

With the emergence of West Coast acts, like NWA, the Rap Music industry began to morph into straight-up Gangsta Rap and it has since descended into full-blown Satanism. It was nothing like this, when I was involved the fabulous, Golden Age of Hip Hop.

According to a mysterious whistleblower, it was around that time that a plan was set in motion to weaponize rap music, in order to glorify criminality, for the purpose of benefiting the private prison system, then being built. It's a rumor that is unconfirmed.

What I was doing was bringing to life the dreams of young talented artists – and it was an amazing experience.

I directed, produced and edited about 40 music videos through my own company and I did editing and producing work on about 20 others but most of that history has been deleted - not unlike how Paramount recently deleted decades of MTV history.

The Wikipedia article that was created about me around 2004 was deleted in 2019. It contained my filmography. A film I produced and to which I own all the rights was de-platformed by Amazon in 2019, after it had been distributed there for 5 years. I have since been de-platformed by virtually all of the major social media platforms except for Substack.

I suspect that this is part of the Communist takeover, of "getting rid of the olds"; that wants to perpetrate a false history that Black and white Americans have ever worked together, had fun with and loved each other.

My targeted deletion and de-platforming from the internet, starting in earnest in 2019 has been a very traumatic experience and since my Hip Hop career was more than half my life ago, I've just let it all go and I've not made a big deal about it but in light of P Diddy's no-bail Federal arrest, I thought I'd share a little slice of it with you today.

Now, I've started producing movies like this, so maybe it was all for the best.

'Splintering Babylon' Trailer - Running Time: 1:22 mins