(Running Time: 11 mins - Pub. Feb 11, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net )

In Nino Rodriguez's Feb 2, 2025 interview with Juan O Savin, the latter explained that some Chemtrails are part of the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) and are used, in conjunction with the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) to create a missile defense shield over the Continental US.

I'd seen another video cut to the audio of an interview in 2010 or 2011 by the late Joyce Riley at the Power Hour but I can't find it on my site and their website is gone. In that interview, the pilot explained that Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) are supposed to "bounce off" of these geoengineered, electromagnetically-charged layers of differing densities in the stratosphere.

These are, of course the same technologies being used to create weather warfare around the world. Here, in Asheville, recent lab tests of soil samples along the banks of the French Broad River showed levels of toxic arsenic, barium, chromium and lead, hundreds of times higher than permissable levels, leading us to suspect that these were the fallout from the freak, geoengineered weather warfare event known as "Hurricane Helene".

When Nino complained to Juan that this spraying causes ugly skies and ill effects, Juan essentially told him, "Stop crying. Heavy metal exposure is preferable to a nuclear strike or an EMP attack and this is the technology we currently have but new technology is coming to replace this."

When I've relayed this bit of information over the past couple of days, people have directed anger toward me, as if I suddenly love Chemtrails and don't hate heavy metal toxicity as much as the next person! I am simply relaying the information. My car is covered in this stuff and my rear spoiler has suddenly started to corrode from it. I can't imagine what it's doing to those of us breathing this dust, every day.

When I first started publishing my blog in 2010 and posting about Chemtrails, I would get threatening emails in ALL CAPS from Air Force officers. I guess this linkage between Chemtrails and SDI has been a big secret.

So, I've been hearing this "missile defense shield" story for nearly 15 years but Juan's statement was the first time I'd heard it linked to SDI. The name for this Chemtrail-missile defense project that I first heard, in early 2015 was "Indigo Skyfold". I've just re-uploaded it to Rumble, to create backup of this rare video.

The message from December 2014 is allegedly from a US Air Force pilot, claiming to fly aerosol tankers, as part of a secret geoengineering aerosol program called "Indigo Skyfold". He was told is a missile defense project, similar to what Juan O Savin just told Nino Rodriguez.

However, this alleged Chemtrail pilot said he didn't believe this was true. He believed it was a genocidal operation to cause droughts and crop failures across America and in other participating countries.

Chemtrails aren't only one thing. There are many applications for aerosol campaigns. Sofia Smallstorm has been shouting from the rooftops about the "Dark Agenda of Synthetic Biology" for ages, in this presentation of hers that I posted about in 2011, with nano fibers and living, growing nano-bots integrating themselves within biological life. 14 years later, many of us are finally beginning to catch up with Sofia's ground-breaking work!

I first remember reading about Smart Dust as a kid in 1980, in either Time or Newsweek and about how it was being sprayed on retail merchandise and used in an FBI project to geolocate shoplifters.

In 2023, Dane Wigington reported that graphene oxide nanoparticles were being found in almost every rain sample his group was testing, along with numerous other highly toxic elements.

Last year, Greg Reese reported that in 2007, Smart Dust or "body dust" was sprayed over battlefields to spread inside the human body as an active network capable of providing telemetry from inside the body for the use of monitoring humans.

I've heard that the World Economic Forum Globalists seek to tokenize and assign a financial value to everything on the planet – down to the last blade of grass – in their bid to control the world, via a massive Artificial Intelligence simulation of Earth – the Digital Twin. Such nano-sensors could be sprayed everywhere, in an attempt to achieve this diabolical goal.

According to The People's Voice, Chemtrail pilots told them, the agenda is simply a plot to destroy life on Earth by blocking the Sun and that farms were already experiencing the negative effects of the Elite's anti-life agenda.

TRANSCRIPT

Narrator: OK, this information has been given to me by a person I've known for six months and he's proven to be highly credible in the past and he is reporting that he's got information from an actual Chemtrail geoengineering engineered aerosol pilot, who is inside these programs, So this is new information. You can also find this posted on geoengineeringwatch.org, Dane Wigington's site.

The rest of this, I'm just going to read the posts that record his contact with this pilot:

"December 8th 2014: my cousin who was fired by our dictator [Barack Obama], just before making 'rank withheld' sent me information given to him by a friend who is still an Air Force pilot.

"This pilot is saying that he flies Chemtrail flights. This pilot told my cousin that this global geoengineering effort goes by the name of quote 'Indigo Skyfold' unquote – at least within the circle of pilots and aviation crews that he works with.

"They are told to fly specific routes, in satellite comm-link-controlled aerosol dispersal patterns.

"He says that they only make course corrections from time to time and perform landings and takeoffs.

"Pilot navigation and maintenance crews are rotated constantly and only spend about 18 months at one given base. He states that this is to keep pilots and their families from making too many friends and ending up with "loose lips", plus, they also rotate between day and night flights: one base for daytime flights and one for night.

"Each base covers a 250-mile zone and each fleet squadron of planes cover three states or an even larger swath of ocean.

"They are told to simply 'Do their job and shut the F up'. Their superiors will only tell them it's a matter of 'National Security' and quote, 'Without these flights, our enemies newest technological weapons of war could easily penetrate America's airspace, at will. We are dedicated and committed to keeping our allies safe from the same skyward threats, so we extend the arm of protection to those countries who support our efforts. Hostile nations are also building atmospheric shields while in the same discourse. Trying to explore weaknesses in our ever-developing air and space-based technologies.' unquote.

"Sounds more like a PR statement to me. I think this pilot either believes what he is told or He is simply trying to sugarcoat their genocide project.

"December 8th 2014 My firewall detected multiple intrusion attempts when I googled the Indigo Skyfold code, as well. Zero information found on the internet for this operation. That is unique.

"I received a rather lengthy reply from the Chemtrail pilot. Here is that text from his or her email:

'First of all, I would like to say, I do not agree with my mission assignments but what soldier ever truly does? Several of us have considered bucking the ranks and going AWOL, from time to time. We are kept in the dark, when it comes to getting honest answers about what we are really spraying. 'Should they discover that we or our families are actively inquiring about your so-called "Chemtrails" term, then automatic and swift disciplinary action will be taken. 'HAARP and radar are two other non-allowed research subjects, unless our children are learning about these in base schools. We cannot educate ourselves or our children through any public tutoring system. 'I would not intentionally spray my children or family with toxic aerosols but, as you must know 80% or better do not have any family or children. 'Indigo pilots are chosen from the top ranks within the Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard. Most of the pilots are quote "Hardened to humanity" unquote and could care less about killing-off unwanted or leeching aspects of America and the world. 'I swear to you, the majority of the pilots are like machines. I call them "Tanker Terminators". 'I Should not be telling you this but nearly one-third of all flights are being orchestrated from small, unnamed islands, where newly-constructed bases are being built at a rate of eight per year. 'On these extremely remote islands, there are HAARP arrays of every possible design, with many arrays surrounding these islands within the depths of the ocean, itself. 'The Navy has developed sophisticated underwater construction technology that allows fully-autonomous robot submersibles to travel great distances and even manufacture parts for these massive underwater arrays, as they progress across the open seafloor. 'Every time that you see or hear about "military exercises at sea", they are basically there to give support and resupply their army of underwater robotic minions. 'There is possibly one aquatic robot per plane and will soon be double that. You will never be able to Google Earth Search any of this, other than an occasional error, in blurring some island bases or smudging images of underwater arrays. It is impossible to locate all these artifacts. They even paint fake clouds over some of our island installations, to keep prying eyes away. I have been shown some of these images by civilian friends. That is the reason I know this. 'I completely understand your concern for human safety, but here is the kicker: We are shown videos in our training of catastrophic destruction to our Homeland by very sophisticated weapons, then told that these will be the consequences, if we don't fly. 'Our efforts, in building a Defensive Atmospheric Weapons Shield are the only missions of its kind in the world. We are paid more than any other pilot for our service, other than Air Force One pilots, who make as much or more and are kept in a dark secret world for their own protection. 'They tell us that secrecy is our protection and not to listen to any public rhetoric. We all know about cyber program Flashpoint or FP-03, as it is known within the veteran community. This program is a self-destruct sequence that can be remotely activated from any ground, water, underwater-based or other air mobile unit. 'The signal is encrypted through three satellites and cannot be jammed or blocked. At any given moment you could have only 15 seconds to make your peace with your God. 'They tell us that FP exists to keep planes from accidentally going down in heavy heavily-populated areas. They can remotely detonate our planes over "Safe Zones", but in the back of our minds, we are pretty sure this is a fail-safe program to keep pilots from turning over assets to any public, private or civilian authorities. 'Have you ever seen any member of the crew survive the few crashes that have occurred? Every plane that has gone down was completely destroyed for good reason. I'm sure We risk our lives in more ways than one, every single time we fly, especially night flights. 'They are ordering us to fly at lower and lower altitudes. We feel like massive Dark Force Empire crop-dusters and know that one night, Bubba or Billy-Joe will fire their long rifles at us when we spray their moonshine-making operation or pass over an illegal Mary Jane crop. 'I Know, for a fact that some planes have been shot-at and subsequently brought down by mostly Russian, Chinese and Korean weaponry but the media will never cover these events, as they are not allowed to report on our flights, either. 'That must be true, for I have yet to see a detailed or in-length report of our missions on any public venue, other than conspiracy shows and anti-government websites. 'I risk everything for disclosing so much information and you will find very few like me. Even my own flight crew would have me arrested and court-martialed, if they knew of this dialogue. 'That is why I cannot email you directly but from what your cousin tells me, you are also risking everything just to get this information out to your colleagues. 'I salute you, Sir for standing up to the Establishment and Big Brother. I would love to go home tomorrow and not rack-up one more single minute of flight time except for a sweet little Piper Cub or a Rat Tail Barn Racer. I miss those beautiful blue skies from my youth and I and I am ashamed for hazing over that dream. 'Maybe more of my fellow pilots will read or hear about this and decide to come forward, as well. 'I Only know a small fraction of the larger picture, as they compartmentalize everything. Should I become aware of any new significant developments, I will email your cousin.'

And now this is the man, I have contact with. He says he: "Senses a wavering within the ranks and feels that a kind of mutiny is being boiled to the surface of this whole geoengineering global whitewashing, if you catch my drift.

"My cousin still has friends in high places, too. So, he is helping to protect the pilot.

"This came December 11: Last word from the pilot was, quote 'All pilots on leave are required to report to their CO by December 15th for special training operations to qualify for Indigo Phase 2 Flights, expected to be initiated by January 21.'

"Those were his words, not the actual Air Force message. He wanted me to stress that. He believes that the focus of their flights will be moved to areas east of California and Texas, in order to progress the drought further into the Heartland.

"Plus, he feels that a very new, extremely-toxic Chemtrail mix is going to be sprayed, using new technology that makes these special Chemtrails completely invisible.

"Atmospheric shield of protection: He doesn't believe that either."

So, that's the end of the message from this Chemtrail pilot and I just, from my own experience, I've had a lot of contact with this guy for six months via the internet and basically, everything he's told me has turned out to be true.

So I have no reason to doubt any of this. So, hope you can forward this.

This also points out how difficult it is to fight this program, because the people inside the program are not subject to public opinion or public information sources, so we need to brainstorm and come up with a way to shut down this program, as it is actually heating the planet and killing everything with elevated UV and toxic metals.

Thank you for listening.