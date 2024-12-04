Lewis Herms from ScrewBigGov.com made this boots-on-the-ground documentary, 'Hurricane Hell - Unnatural Disaster' about the search, rescue and relief efforts in Western North Carolina that you won't be hearing about anywhere else, because these efforts were almost entirely private and done by individuals who simply jumped in their cars or who sent money to help, when it became clear that the State- and Federal Governments were absent – that is, when they weren't actively working against the victims of the unnatural floods.

Experts on the ground estimate that over 15,000 Americans were killed in this disaster, which is not being reported in the the Mainstream Media and is being covered-up by the authorities. The death toll could be three times that of 9/11, yet the government and media remain disturbingly silent.

This death toll would make Hurricane Helene the greatest natural disaster in US history, edging-out the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900, which took between 6,000 and 12,000 lives. There are, however questions as to how "natural" this disaster actually was, with multiple US States now banning Chemtrails.

Share

Other key takeaways from this film:

• There was a complete communications blackout caused by the tornadoes, preceding the floods in three Western North Carolina counties, and by the time authorities issued an Evacuation Warning, it was both too late and there were no cellphone, radio or internet communications.

• Over 24 hours, it rained more than two years' worth of normal rainfall, following months of drought. Even if the dams were at half-capacity or less, they would not have been able to hold the amount of water that rained down.

• There are unconfirmed reports from locals that dam officials were told to do a slow release of water during the day but instead, they held back and opened-up the dams later, which caused significantly more damage.

• Walls of water rose 15-30-feet in less than 10-15 minutes through the small towns along the river valleys, a surge that came and that was maintained for over four hours. This destroyed many roads, complicating mountain rescue efforts even more.

• In some areas, the water crested 100 feet above normal, with boulders and trees coming off the mountains and homes and buildings churning in the water, at speeds of 75 to 100 miles per hour, with enormous pressure, grinding-up the trucks and cars and trailers and freezers and refrigerators and people, many of whose remains were no longer identifiable.

• FEMA was largely absent. I can personally attest that, after the fourth day, everybody here realized that nobody was coming. The authorities slow-rolled their fake response. It became clear to most in the area, regardless of political affiliation, that the State and Federal governments were not on our side.

• FEMA, at minimum should be subject to a Congressional Investigation and FEMA Director Deanne Criswell should be fired as soon as possible.

• The Red Cross is a top-heavy grifting operation. They seemed more concerned with colluding with North Carolina Child Protective Services, to feed children into the State's lucrative foster care system than with helping families stay together after the disaster.

• North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper perversely claimed that the above true reports were "Deliberate disinformation and misinformation," attempting to shame people into complying with his false narrative. He also seemed more concerned with forcing Residents to sell their land than with helping them to recover their properties.

• There were some star turns by the National Guard and by both Active Duty and Retired Veterans, many of whom called into their commanders and took leave, in order to help.

• Individual volunteers from all 50 states, Canada, Puerto Rico – and even a plane sent by the King of Jordan arrived in Western North Carolina to help.

• Samaritan's Purse was one charity that did do excellent work. Another highly-effective relief effort was done by Savage Freedoms Relief Operations.

• The City of Asheville, itself sits atop a massive lithium deposit worth $830 billion. Activists in Asheville have been constructively fighting a lithium mine operation in Asheville for years.

• Two mines in North Carolina are the world's only producers of the quartz necessary for semiconductor manufacturing: If they were to stop, it would mean a few years of catastrophic disruption, according Wharton School professor, Ethan Mollick.

• Hurricane Helene had record-breaking winds and rain throughout North Carolina. It had the widest swath of damage, ever recorded. This was actually the 1958 Hurricane Helene of the same name. Lewis Herms notes, "Fun Fact: Helene 2024 is exactly, to the day, 66 years apart from Helene 1958," and he asks, "Why did Hurricane Helene of 2024 have all the exact same markers as the 1958 event? It was virtually identical...when compared to the current-day accounting of Hurricane Helene's 2024. Interestingly enough, September 26th, the date that Helene hit land, was altered on the 1958 Hurricane Helene Wikipedia page just two days after we reported on this anomaly!"

• Herms shows us video of a pop-up Government operation in western Kentucky, hundreds of miles away from the zone of the catastrophe, with security guards and a Mobile Command Center and with several dozen freezer trucks and eyewitness reports of a freezer truck filled with over 200 bodies arriving at the beginning of the rescue operation.

If you're inclined to help the victims of Hurricane Helene, whether physically, in-person or financially, and to connect with those you see in this film, go to Lewis Herms' site, HurricaneHell.com

A full transcript of this film appears beneath the video, linked below.

Running Time: 52 mins