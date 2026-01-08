VIDEO: “Insurrection” - Pub Jan 8, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowldgeTV.net

This is a segment from the January 6th, 2026 episode of Nino’s Corner, where Juan O Savin casually confirms a lot of scuttlebut that we’ve pondered over the years.

He begins this podcast by casually letting you know that President Richard Nixon was done in by the Rockefellers with the Watergate scandal and that Nixon was aware of the equation for overunity power, that would have made America energy independent, back in the 1960s.

Dark Journalist, Daniel Liszt actually broke this story back in 2018, when he interviewed Robert Merritt shortly before his death. Merritt had been a federal informant and secret operative in the Nixon Administration’s Huston Plan.

Merritt told Liszt that President Nixon had revealed to him that he was going to hide a time capsule in the White House containing evidence of US Government alien interaction and an ET energy formula that could change the world economy – and which he had hoped would one day redeem his own tarnished legacy.

Juan O Savin tells Nino Rodriguez here that Merritt had warned Nixon that the Rockefellers were trying to set him up; that Watergate was their operation to take him out but that Nixon didn’t believe they could actually pull it off.

Juan says that Nixon wrote the formula for overunity energy production on Merritt’s body and then sent him to meet with his Secretary of State Kissinger. (Merritt was also a sex operative and Kissinger was gay).

Kissinger was a sycophant of David Rockefeller’s and the purpose of the message scrawled on Merritt’s body was to let Rockefeller know that Nixon had the formula and that he’d hidden this formula a few different places, including within the White House, as a Deadman’s Switch, in case the Rockefellers ever physically came after him.

VIDEO: "Dark Journalist: President Nixon Hid Evidence of Alien Life in White House Time Capsule"

The question remains as to whether this relates to Trump’s merger with the fusion power venture, TAE Technolgies Ltd?

Then, Juan casually gets into how Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, aka “Randy Andy”, the former Prince Andrew, Duke of York was corralling his prominent associates to be blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein, to make them fall in line with the bogus “Green Energy” scam that has since issued death blows to Western economies.

Juan then warns Nino that there is a high-level investment group that is planning to sideline Trump’s fusion energy venture:

“There’s a group within one of the banking cabals that’s supposedly going to invest trillions in the US economy, mostly around technology, primarily around AI. And the money’s going to come in from all over the world. Is that money legit? Is it actually money that’s black bag money from all the various agencies that have been, you know, running side projects for decades, that they now want to legitimize, put on the books, here in the US and then control industry here in the US during the Trump administration and beyond. Is there a setup being done? I can tell you right now there is. “And the players involved, there’s not one of them that isn’t tied to CIA, not one. And of all those tied to CIA, they’re also tied to SES, Senior Executive Service, and they’re also tied to Serco. And what they’re trying to do is to hijack what Trump is doing with these investments coming into the US on the technology side, and all the companies doing that technology buildout, they’re going to hijack the technology buildout of America that Trump is doing with this money coming in – if they were able to invisibly, and control the future of on the technology side. “And they’re all tied to the three-letter agencies and personnel that absolutely hate Trump. Every single person. I know the whole list.”

Juan mentions that former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino has repeatedly warned of imminent assassination attempts on President Trump. Then, he turns his attention to the brewing insurrection.

Juan says that on the night of December 18th of 2020, President Trump had met for hours in the White House with Patrick Byrne, Gen Mike Flynn and Sidney Powell, who had tried to convince him to invoke the Insurrection Act. Powell was going to write up a legal document for other attorneys to review and for Trump to sign the next day. However, later that same night, Trump had met with some of the generals from his General Staff, who advised him that it would be inadvisable to sign an Insurrection Act document – or even to create one – because, this could, by degrees, lead to civil war within six months. So he didn’t do it.

Juan tells Nino that to do so now, however would be almost a formality, because he’s already been putting everything into place to stop the seditious insubordination undermining federal authority in a number of states.

He notes that Tina Peters should never have been tried by the State of Colorado, because, as the Clerk of Mesa County, she was operating as an officer of the US House of Representatives in a federal election:

“If you think that Trump will allow that the seditious refusal to honor the pardon that Trump issued for Tina Peters – and remember, it’s not solely about Tina – it’s about civil rights for all citizens. And so she has federally protected civil rights. Colorado is refusing to honor that federal pardon from the President. No one has ever, no Federal Pardon by the President of the United States has ever been challenged, let alone overturned in the history of the United States and there’s no court case that backs up Colorado’s position. It would be, it’s a matter of new law... “The matter [should have never been] taken to a grand jury, charged, run through the trial process because she was operating as an officer of the US House of Representatives, because the data from the 2020 elections is conveyed through electors from the County Clerk’s office to the US House of Representatives. That’s what January 6th was all about, was the States’ Electors were coming, casting their vote for who won the elections within the state, on the numbers so that Congress could certify the election. “Well, the county clerks are officers, regarding that vote of the US House of Representatives. What Tina Peters did was protect that vote data. “If she did anything wrong, she would have had to have been prosecuted federally in a federal court, and the feds said they weren’t going to do anything about it because she didn’t do anything wrong. This was all political. So before it’s all done, this is why Tina should have been allowed out on appeal. “You know, she should have been granted appeal. They could have bail if they wanted to or whatever while the case was appealed to higher courts because before it’s all done, her conviction is going to be overturned. She should never have spent one day in jail, let alone go through the trial.”

This is a short segment from the January 7th, 2026 episode of Nino’s Corner with Juan O Savin, in which Juan tells Nino that the impending “Cuban Missil Crisis” he’s been warning about may end up being more like a Chinese Missile Crisis, because China is running Cuba.

Juan says that China has been covertly sending high-tech components for long range missile guidance systems to Iran and that the US military recently boarded a ship off the coast of Sri Lanka that was moving these components to Iran, as one of several small shipments, with this one valued at about $5 million. Such missiles could be launched at sea on targets in the US or someplace else.

He then casually drops that TWA 800 was hit by an Iranian missile that China had helped them to retrofit and that thirty years later, such repurposed long-range missiles remain a threat all over the place.

The plane crashed in the Atlantic, right in front of where I was renting a beach shack on Fire Island with a group of friends. The wreckage washed up on our beach for the rest of the summer.

