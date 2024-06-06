Ivan Raiklin made a splash a few weeks ago when NPR producer, Zoe Chace got a little more than she bargained for when she asked him for an interview.

He responded by telling her that he intended to come after all the traitors who are taking down the United States, telling her, "And what does that mean when I say coming for all of them? It means the most legal, moral and ethical consequences to the maximum; to include the maximum punishment for treason. I personally guarantee that they’re going to face those consequences…

"These people are going to experience the most peaceful and patriotic, lawful, moral, and ethical experience of their life!"

THE DEEP STATE TARGET LIST: Former U.S. Army Special Forces has compiled a list of 350 names involved in the illegal spying of the Trump Campaign, the Fraudulent Covid Pandemic, the Russia/Trump Hoax, the 2020 Fraudulent Election, the Hunter Biden Laptop Coverup and the J6 Setup.

To all humanity and to every person that loves truth, justice and freedom, you must ask Elon Musk to release all the Direct Messages and Twitter files pertaining to the named 350 Deep State Conspirators who are destroying America and the world.

This evidence will help expedite the arrests and indictments of all 350 named individuals including anyone else who was involved in these historic atrocious crimes involving treason and sedition.

In this video you will see all 350 names listed in the Deep State Target List that involve politicians, government health officials, the media and individuals at the highest level in the CIA, DOJ, FBI and DOD.

It took 10 years of Intelligence research and first hand eyewitness testimony of these crimes to compile this list.

He was asked this question: I know you are a Green Beret, but are you concerned for your safety? His reply was: "Not at all, they should be concerned for their safety. As long as I am alive they should be concerned for their safety. I am all in, there is nothing that is going to stop me."

TOP NAMES ON THE DEEP STATE TARGET LIST:

Barack Obama

Hillary Clinton

Bill Clinton

Mike Pence

Joseph Biden

Anthony Fauci

Kamala Harris

John Podesta

Huma Abedin

Jonathan Winer

Vice Admiral Jerome Adams

Debra Birx

Jared Kushner

Alex Azar

Michael Bloomberg

Rochelle Walensky

Albert Bourla

Francis Collins

Stephane Bancel

Robert Blair

Lloyd Austin

Terry Adirim

Col Robert Cohen

General Mark Milley

Samantha Power

James Clapper

Kelly Degnan

John R. Phillips

John Brennan

Patrick Conlon

Jacob Lew

Mike Neufeld

Sarah Raskin

Nathan Sheets

James Comey

Jim Clapper

Mitt Romney

Paul Ryan

Stacy Abrams

Katie Hobbs

Susan Rice

Jim Baker

Christopher Steele

Lindsey Graham

Alexander Vindman

Andrew Weissman

Adam Schiff

Jerry Nadler

Nancy Pelosi

Jamie Raskin

Harry Dunn

David Lazarus

Ray Epps

Chuck Schumer

Kevin McCarthy

Benny Thompson

Liz Cheney

Fani Willis

Nina Jankowicz

Monica Bertagnollli

Yoel Roth

Vejaya Gadde

Jim Baker

Del Harvey

All Deep State named individuals must be brought to justice in order to stop future fraudulent Pandemics, forced injections, fraudulent Elections, illegal spying, staged criminal events and to stop World War III.

This is the only way to restore America and save Humanity. We must bring down the Deep State of Corruption.

Running Time: 27 mins

