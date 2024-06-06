Ivan Raiklin made a splash a few weeks ago when NPR producer, Zoe Chace got a little more than she bargained for when she asked him for an interview.
He responded by telling her that he intended to come after all the traitors who are taking down the United States, telling her, "And what does that mean when I say coming for all of them? It means the most legal, moral and ethical consequences to the maximum; to include the maximum punishment for treason. I personally guarantee that they’re going to face those consequences…
"These people are going to experience the most peaceful and patriotic, lawful, moral, and ethical experience of their life!"
THE DEEP STATE TARGET LIST: Former U.S. Army Special Forces has compiled a list of 350 names involved in the illegal spying of the Trump Campaign, the Fraudulent Covid Pandemic, the Russia/Trump Hoax, the 2020 Fraudulent Election, the Hunter Biden Laptop Coverup and the J6 Setup.
To all humanity and to every person that loves truth, justice and freedom, you must ask Elon Musk to release all the Direct Messages and Twitter files pertaining to the named 350 Deep State Conspirators who are destroying America and the world.
This evidence will help expedite the arrests and indictments of all 350 named individuals including anyone else who was involved in these historic atrocious crimes involving treason and sedition.
In this video you will see all 350 names listed in the Deep State Target List that involve politicians, government health officials, the media and individuals at the highest level in the CIA, DOJ, FBI and DOD.
It took 10 years of Intelligence research and first hand eyewitness testimony of these crimes to compile this list.
He was asked this question: I know you are a Green Beret, but are you concerned for your safety? His reply was: "Not at all, they should be concerned for their safety. As long as I am alive they should be concerned for their safety. I am all in, there is nothing that is going to stop me."
TOP NAMES ON THE DEEP STATE TARGET LIST:
Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Bill Clinton
Mike Pence
Joseph Biden
Anthony Fauci
Kamala Harris
John Podesta
Huma Abedin
Jonathan Winer
Vice Admiral Jerome Adams
Debra Birx
Jared Kushner
Alex Azar
Michael Bloomberg
Rochelle Walensky
Albert Bourla
Francis Collins
Stephane Bancel
Robert Blair
Lloyd Austin
Terry Adirim
Col Robert Cohen
General Mark Milley
Samantha Power
James Clapper
Kelly Degnan
John R. Phillips
John Brennan
Patrick Conlon
Jacob Lew
Mike Neufeld
Sarah Raskin
Nathan Sheets
James Comey
Jim Clapper
Mitt Romney
Paul Ryan
Stacy Abrams
Katie Hobbs
Susan Rice
Jim Baker
Christopher Steele
Lindsey Graham
Alexander Vindman
Andrew Weissman
Adam Schiff
Jerry Nadler
Nancy Pelosi
Jamie Raskin
Harry Dunn
David Lazarus
Ray Epps
Chuck Schumer
Kevin McCarthy
Benny Thompson
Liz Cheney
Fani Willis
Nina Jankowicz
Monica Bertagnollli
Yoel Roth
Vejaya Gadde
Jim Baker
Del Harvey
All Deep State named individuals must be brought to justice in order to stop future fraudulent Pandemics, forced injections, fraudulent Elections, illegal spying, staged criminal events and to stop World War III.
This is the only way to restore America and save Humanity. We must bring down the Deep State of Corruption.
Running Time: 27 mins
