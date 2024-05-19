Many of us have heard of the proverbial "10 Days of Darkness" that are "coming" but never before, have I heard that this would be a military communications blackout to defuse the weapons of mass destruction that include the deadly over-powered 5G towers all around us.

This will be controlled by Team Humanity, according to Juan O Savin as told to John Michael Chambers in this May 16th episode of John & Juan: Critical Updates.

As Juan says, "The thing with 5G towers is they're capable of casting at higher energies...and you can broadcast towards a particular target; that they can be steered, if you will, the beam can be steered...and if a signal is strong enough, it can boil a gallon of water a half a mile away.

"Because you're wearing a tracking device, it, too can also be a broadcaster; it can provide the interference signal. Your cellphone could actually be weaponized against you. If you were in a particular location where several of these 5G towers are located, they could be triangulated on you and take you out in a few moments.

"It's been alleged – and I think it's accurate – that, in the Wuhan district, 25 million – you've got to think about that number – 25 million cellphone accounts were closed during the COVID crisis. They never got reactivated. Those people never came back...They died, not over months and years...but rather instantaneously and one of the accounts of people being thrown into trucks; thrown into bags and thrown into trucks and being carted away, dying of COVID almost instantaneously throughout the district…

"These people died, as I just described to you, in the most Christian area of China, by the way – more Christians in that region than in any other part pf China – and oftentimes, they were still breathing, even if they were unconscious, somehow; thrown in bags, thrown in trucks and taken to the incinerators to 'protect' the rest of the population.

"And the COVID, itself was just an excuse to wipe out a large population; to take them out of the game. I think that's how we've actually got to look at what's going on with, specifically the 5G towers; the broadcast systems, not just in America but in the world.

"We had hacking on a pipeline out on the East Coast a couple of years ago and it shut off the gas flow. Well, if somebody were to affect the flow of fuels, through pipelines across the country or around the world at the same time, you could really hurt everything that makes America work – or other countries.

"We have a lot of pipelines. People don't realize how dependent you are on the flow of fuel through pipelines...There are no storage tanks of any great size at airports. It's all pumped-in on the pipelines."

It sounds to me Juan is suggesting that the imminent national Near Death Experience may be preemptive on the part of Team Humanity, as he explains, "In the computer systems around the world, there have been programs, there have been access points installed in. Much of the computerized operations systems around the world have been coming out of China and other places but the problem is there's real danger and risk for access into those systems to cause disruptive actions, just going out, a long time in the future."

Juan says that the cleanest, least destructive, least disruptive way to tackle this will be to voluntarily power everything down all the way, allowing teams to remove all of the malware.

While many of us are familiar with the urban legends about a 36-hour non-stop broadcast of a "truth-a-thon", Juan says that more than likely, there will be "Nothing. No power. No anything. It's like an EMP went off. You're not communicating with Granma, you're not using your satellite phone because the satellites aren't working. We're shuttin' 'er all down, Baby!

“And then, as things come back online – are clear to prove we have control to come back online – and it's all OK, because you have to understand, this is the largest military operation conceived anywhere.

"To begin, and then a methodical restart of the world, if you will. It's a Near Death Experience, after we which we come back alive and aware, then we're given the information to help to explain what just happened, why it happened.

“Even where we have a large population that understands, for the most part...they just don't have enough details to fully grasp what's at stake; how extensive it must be; what's going on so that they can do the mental gymnastics, the calculations to see it all.

"You can't expect somebody that, you know, is doing normal life...to conceive of the kind of military attack that the world is under and the tools that are available to them.

"You have to just pause, re-calibrate the system and only allow stuff to come back on that's relatively safe. Let me add one last thing here, John, in context to that: Some of the tools that have been used against America and the world, they're literally out of a Sc-Fi novel...

"The weapons that are being used, that are now in play and I used, for example, 'Lahaina', the...fires in California, along the Pacific Coast a few years ago. Several other now, locations around the world, that we've seen similar stuff; there's a military-grade-type weapon system that's being used that's using lasers and microwaves in combination, that allows you to very precisely target with extreme – it's not heat, it's molecular resonance. It can heat something up, like a microwave does, in a very precise location. And that's being used on civilian populations, to effect change, rapidly, that allows for certain groups to come in and start rebuilding their own place in the world, one Lahaina at a time.

"We have to address – because some of that technology is is compact enough and loose enough that you now have a risk that people with simple aircraft and drones could engage that and affect small areas very effectively. We have to capture that, whether it be at the nation-state level or some mob level.

"Out across the world, this Near Death Experience ahead, in my opinion is about a pause that has to happen to allow some of the work to be done with the least risk to the people. When you have that Ten Days of Darkness, that full stop, that full pause, you're hunkered-down, you really can't go anywhere.

Where are you gonna? To the gas station? Well, the pumps don't work at the gas station. You're gonna go to the grocery store? Well, the credit card machine don't work at the grocery store. You're gonna walk next door to Granma's house; down the street to your friend's house, you may not want to use the last ounce of gas in your car, because even after The Darkness is over, things may not be the same way for days or even weeks...

"You'll have the National Broadcast System in play, to explain what's going on – but not during the 10 Days of Crickets. Total silence. And unfortunately, we'll be left in the lurch, somewhat.

Running Time: 25 mins