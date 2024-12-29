The reports from The Peoples' Voice never cease to amaze but this episode is nothing short of jaw-dropping.

@TPVSean reads from the King Charles III's (now-retracted) written announcement posted to the official website of Buckingham Palace. This was his annual December 25th Christmas Message to the Nation and to the Commonwealth, of which a watered-down version was broadcast in his videotaped address later that day, about the "necessity" for the "dismantling" the "concept of absolute sovereignty...for the good of humankind".

Calling for the end of sovereignty is a pretty heavy thing to lay down on your people, over whom you'd previously claimed to be the one-and-only Sovereign!

Did Charles just abdicate the British Throne?

The King of the United Kingdom and of the 14 other Commonwealth realms announced to his Subjects the impending dissolution of their own countries – and theoretically of all other countries – by saying that, "It is only by embracing a global framework – a true partnership of nations, as envisioned by the World Economic Forum's Great Reset – that we can address the profound challenges before us."

By saying this, he may have broken his Coronation Oath and he may have de facto abdicated the Throne. This is likely why the King's 2024 Christmas Message webpage got taken down by his own courtiers.

Charles Windsor's message hardly comes as a surprise, given the way the UK government has been treating its citizens, lately.

Below is my transcript of the screenshot of the now-deleted Royal announcement, posted to the Royal.uk website, at a quarter to 3AM on Christmas Morning (the emphases are mine):

Buckingham Palace Press Release Published December 25, 2024 For Immediate Release His Majesty The King's Christmas Message to the World in his annual Christmas message to the Nation and the Commonwealth. His Majesty King Charles III has shared a poignant and urgent call to action, addressing what he describes as the "defining challenge of our age". Speaking from the Fitzrovia Chapel in London, His Majesty expressed deep concerns over the systemic threats facing humanity, including climate change, pandemics, economic inequality and escalating geopolitical instability In his remarks, The King emphasized the need for unprecedented global unity and cooperation, urging nations to embrace a collective vision for the future. "As we gather with loved ones this Christmas, let us remember that our shared humanity transcends borders and ideologies." His Majesty stated "It is only by embracing a global framework – a true partnership of nations, as envisioned by the World Economic Forum's Great Reset – that we can address the profound challenges before us. The time has come to face an undeniable truth the concept of absolute sovereignty, as we long understood it must evolve – indeed, it must be dismantled – for the good of humankind. "A unified global governance is not merely an ideal, it is a necessity if we are to safeguard the future of our planet and our people." "The time for half measures has passed. Our survival demands courage, cooperation and a willingness to embrace transformative change if we do not act decisively we risk a future marked by fragmentation, instability and despair." The Palace has also announced that The King will host a global forum in early 2025, convening leaders, thinkers, and innovators to discuss the practical implementation of this shared vision. ENDS For further information, please contact Royal Communications

Here is the screenshot tweeted by @NeonNettle:

@TPVSean refers to previous, unsettling announcements made by King Charles, particularly at the COP26 event held in 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland, where he first announced that, "We need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector. With trillions at its disposal" to tackle the "climate crisis".

Strangely, several mainstream media reports of that 2021 speech have been scrubbed, despite his having repeated these statements several times during televised speeches, some of which are shown in this video by The People's Voice.

I was able to find this factual report of Charles COP26 speech on this Ghanaian website, and an archive of the full text of that speech on the Wayback Machine.

@TPVSean has this report on King Charles' disturbing 2024 Christmas Message, below.

TRANSCRIPT

@TPVSean: King Charles has openly declared that the elites must launch a vast military-style campaign to combat "Climate Change", while calling for nothing less than a complete rewiring of the global economy.

He has even suggested that traditional farming practices and the livelihoods of countless farmers should be sacrificed in the name of "Sustainability".

But it doesn't stop there.

Charles has a deeply-troubling history of associating with questionable figures, including his well-documented relationships with Jimmy Savile and Lord Mountbatten, both of whom were later exposed as predatory pedophiles of the worst kind. And yet, Charles' supporters continue to bend over backwards to defend the indefensible.

Now, the King has gone even further. He has declared the end of sovereignty, as we know it, calling for the formation of a global government under the auspices of the World Economic Forum.

Good luck defending him, this time!

@TPVSean: At precisely 2:46 AM on December 25th, an extraordinary message appeared on the official Royal Family website.

This was no ordinary Christmas Message. In this now-deleted statement, published hours before his official Christmas Speech, King Charles III issued a stunning proclamation: a call for what he described as the "Necessary dismantling of sovereignty and the urgent creation of a global government."

According to Charles, "Our shared humanity transcends borders and ideologies, and it's only by embracing a global framework, a true partnership of nations, as envisioned by the World Economic Forum's Great Reset – that we can address the profound challenges before us.

"The time has come to face an undeniable truth. The concept of absolute sovereignty, as we have long understood it, must evolve. Indeed, it must be dismantled for the good of humankind."

Pause the video now to read the disturbing declaration in more detail. Within hours, the message was wiped from the site without any explanation, leaving only fragments behind, screenshots captured by quick-thinking internet users who have since shared them far and wide.

What was this about? Why would Charles advocate for something so controversial? And why was the press release so swiftly buried?

Hours later, when Charles arrived at the Fitzrovia Chapel in London to deliver his Christmas speech, the world was presented with a watered-down version of his call for a One World Government and Globalist Techno-Communism.

(Roll video of King Charles III's Christmas Message)

King Charles III: Do to others as you would have them do to you. Such values are universal, drawing together our Abrahamic family of religions and other belief systems across the Commonwealth and wider world. They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbors and to seek their good as we would our own. So, on this Christmas Day, my heart and my thanks go to all who are serving one another; all who are caring for our Common Home, and all who see and seek the good of others – not least, the friend we do not yet know.

@TPVSean: Quoting from the Gospels to promote the World Economic Forum's dystopian agenda may be disingenuous, but those deleted screenshots tell a very different story.

Did King Charles lose his nerve? Did he back away from a full-throated call for a Global Government at the last minute? Or is there something more behind this sudden about-face?

The statement called for the "necessary" "dismantling" of "sovereignty" and urged the formation of a "global government" to combat what the King described as "systematic threats" to "humanity".

These remarks, disturbingly aligned with the World Economic Forum's Great Reset agenda, raise serious concerns about the future of national independence and individual freedoms.

But should we be surprised? Charles has previously called for the elite to adopt a "war footing" and unleash a vast military-style campaign to coerce humanity into submitting to their agenda.

(Roll video of Charles Windsor filmed a couple of years ago on the grounds of one of his many vast estates)

King Charles III: At this late stage, I can see no other way forward but to call for a Marshall-like Plan for Nature, People and Planet. With the planetary emergency so critical, with the permafrost melting in Siberia, for instance, producing dire effects on Global Warming, and with the Pantanal in Brazil being consumed by unprecedented numbers of fires, we can no longer go on like this, as if there was no tomorrow and no ultimate reckoning for our abuse of nature. So, what do we do? Without doubt, we must now put ourselves on a war-like footing, approaching our action from the perspective of a military-style campaign. That way, working together, we can combat this most grave and urgent challenge. If we have the resolve to shift our trajectory, we must start now, by bringing forward our Net Zero target.

@TPVSean: As Charles endorses military campaigns to crush individual liberty and enforce the will of the Global Elite, his denunciation of sovereignty is especially chilling. Sovereignty, the right of nations to govern themselves, is a cornerstone of Western Civilization.

For a monarch who represents national identity and heritage, to call for its erosion is both ironic and alarming. It challenges the very principles, upon which modern nations are built.

Does this signal the monarch aligning with the globalist elites, prioritizing centralized control over the will of individual nations?

(Roll 2021 video of then-Prince Charles, sitting in one of his many castles)

King Charles III: The current pandemic has brought unimaginable devastation to people's lives, livelihoods and national economies. At the same time, the Green Recovery represents an unprecedented opportunity to rethink and reset the ways in which we live and do business. Now, I have long believed that we need a shift in our economic model, that places nature and the world's transition to Net Zero at the heart of how we operate, prioritizing the pursuit of sustainable, inclusive growth in the decades to come. Having been championing Climate Action now, for the last, I don't know, I suppose 40 years, I can tell you that this isn't a fight for the faint-hearted. By leveraging market forces and the immense resources of the Private Sector, there is hope that we can transform the situation. But I'm afraid we are literally at the last hour and there is real urgency for action! We know now what we have to do to rescue the situation, rather than going on talking about it.

@TPVSean: According to Charles, the time for action has come. It's time for military-style campaigns, for sweeping measures that silence opposition.

It's time to crush dissent and end the pretense of democracy in the West.

It's time to abandon the values of freedom and accountability in favour of centralized control.

No wonder Charles was the man to introduce the Great Reset to humanity, the WEF agenda that calls for a complete overhaul of economies and societies, in line with the chilling goals of the globalist elite.

(Roll 2020 World Economic Forum video narrated by Charles Windsor)

King Charles III: We need nothing short of a paradigm shift, one that inspires action at revolutionary levels and pace. We simply cannot waste any more time. The only limit is our willingness to act. And the time to act is now.

@TPVSean: Is the deleted Christmas message brazenly calling for a One World Government, a glimpse into a future shaped by the Elite? And if so, why is it being hidden from the public?

Stay with us, as we connect the dots and expose why Charles III to the King of England, it's working overtime to destroy his own country and serve the agenda of the Global Elite.

Here's a hint: he's got more than a few skeletons in his closet.

@TPVSean: Make no mistake. The Global Elite are rallying their forces, preparing to launch a major anti-democratic push to seize total power and silence the voices of the people.

Major international Globalists have begun singing from the same hymn sheet, with Globalist Bulldog, Pope Francis joining King Charles this Christmas, in demanding the urgent formation of a 'global government'.

In the United States, blatant efforts to undermine the Constitution are happening in plain sight, with treachery and sedition becoming synonymous with the actions of the Democratic Party.

Mainstream outlet The Hill is calling for an insurrection, demanding that Congress misuse the 14th amendment to block the duly-elected President-Elect from taking office in January.

Echoing King Charles's call for a military-style campaign, Democratic Rep Jamie Raskin explains, the Deep State are prepared to create "civil war conditions" to destroy the voice of the people.

(Roll video of Jamie Raskin speaking on October 22, 2024, just prior to the 2024 Election to a small group of influential Democrats at the Politics and Prose bookstore in Washington, DC)

Jamie Raskin (D-MD): What can be put into the Constitution can slip away from you very quickly, and the greatest example going on right now before our very eyes is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which they're just disappearing with a magic wand, as if it doesn't exist, even though it could not be clearer what it's stating. And so, you know, they want to kick it to Congress. So it's going to be up to us on January 6, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he's disqualified. And then, we need bodyguards for everybody and civil war conditions, all because the nine justices – not all of them, but these justices who have not many cases to look at every year, not that much work to do, a huge staff, great protection – simply do not want to do their job.

@TPVSean: What do these Globalist Sell-outs and Internationalist Radicals have in common? According to insiders, they're all compromised and their crimes are so heinous, they'll do whatever it takes, including burning the whole world down to keep that kompromat buried, as Rep Timothy Burchett warns:

(Roll video of Tennessee Congressman Timothy Burchett on Newsmax's Chris Salcedo Show)

Chris Salcedo: We're seeing a lot of the Left's depravity, allegedly connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now you're also working to uncover his infamous Client Log from his private jet, a motion that Democrat Senator Dick Durbin is trying to block. Congressman, why do you think so many Democrats are committed to protecting the list of a dead pedophile? What possible National Security implications could that have? Timothy Burhcett (R-TN): What you're seeing, so many times – my dear friend, Marsha Blackburn, I thought she was snubbed– that's why I got involved with it. She can handle her own but when the Democrat-controlled Senate did that, I went to Chairman Comer in the Republican-controlled House, and I said, "We need to fix this. This is wrong." And too many of my colleagues, I'm afraid, are compromised in this area, for whatever reason. Somebody just whispered in their ear, said, "Hey, you don't want something to come out on something else, you better keep your mouth shut on this." And that's exactly what they've done. And it continues to go, whether it's the honeypot that the Russians used to use or something worse, I don't know. But it's clearly – you see that, up and down the line. You see good Conservatives vote for Liberal policies – and frankly, you see some Liberals, occasionally that will vote for something else. So obviously, the Congress has been compromised. And this continues on through the White House, through the Justice Department. The trash can is very deep. It's not a swamp. It's an open sewer.

@TPVSean: The Halls of Congress are crawling with compromised politicians, just as the palaces of Britain are rotten to the core, filled with reprobates who wield their power and influence to undermine and destroy the very institutions they claim to represent.

(Roll video of Emily Maitlis' scandalous 2019 interview with Prince Andrew)

Emily Maitlis: July of this year, Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and abusing dozens of underage girls. One of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Roberts, has made allegations against you. She was very specific about that night. She described dancing with you, and you profusely sweating, and that she went on to have baths, possibly – Prince Andrew: (Interrupting) There's a slight problem with the sweating, because I have a peculiar medical condition, which is that I don't sweat – or I didn't sweat, at the time – or actually, yes, I didn't sweat at the time, because I had suffered what I would describe as an "overdose of adrenaline" in the Falklands War, when I was shot at. And I simply, it was almost impossible for me to sweat.

@TPVSean: Andrew has borne the brunt of the public outrage over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. And Charles has his own reckoning on the horizon.

The man who was best friends with notorious pederast, Jimmy Savile likes to present himself as the steadfast leader of the British People, the proud Bearer of the Royal Legacy that has ruled the British Isles for centuries.

But in reality, he's nothing more than a Globalist Sell-out, an Occultist, and a loyal servant to the Elite. When they say, "Jump," Charles doesn't hesitate. He asks, "How high?"

What does Charles have to hide? A mountain of evidence linking him and senior members of the Royal Family to institutionalized child abuse, according to whistleblowers.

King Charles has been implicated in a massive, decades-old pedophile ring at an elite British boarding school, according to revelations by a former student and whistleblower, who has blown the lid off the horrific scale of the Elite's chosen vice.

Aldenham School is run by the self-declared Worshipful Company of Brewers, an ancient and deeply creepy group who take young children to initiation ceremonies at Brewers Hall, where they are abused and tortured.

Brewers Hall in Hertfordshire just so happens to be the stomping ground for King Charles, with reports detailing visits by Charles and his friends Jimmy Savile and Lord Mountbatten.

According to Chris Stevens, an award-winning journalist who attended the school as a boy, children at the Elite school are routinely beaten, harassed, raped and driven to suicide.

Inevitably, with pedophilia, All Roads Lead to Rome – in this case, Rome's latest incarnation, the British Royal Family – who, in the words of Stevens, regularly visit Aldenham School to feed on children.

As Stevens explains, the vice is so entrenched in British Royal Family tradition, that the entire clan are unable to resist raping anything that "smells like a child".

Despite credible accusations, the police, judiciary and mainstream media continue to collude to cover-up the allegations and stonewall any attempts to justice.

Meanwhile, real children are being systematically abused by the Elite pedophile ring, and yet no one seems to be doing anything to stop the cycle of pain and suffering that remains central to the agenda of the Global Elites.

(Roll video of crying child with face digitally-obscured, speaking in what sounds like German, with English subtitles)

Crying Child: They killed a child. But the child was alive! And they also ate the child! And there were still hair, bone-parts and also eyes and teeth. Ugh! Adult Narrator: Berlin: The doctor's office of psychologist Dagmar Eckers, the little girl speaks detailed about the murder and cannibalism, the crimes happened just one year ago. Her parents allowed it to film her. The perpetrators and crime scenes are known to the police!

@TPVSean: Make no mistake, this is a worldwide globalist criminal enterprise, designed to ensnare the young and vulnerable and destroy their souls, before they join the Elite ranks of the corrupt and debased.

Every world leader and most entertainers and news broadcasters are compromised in this way, meaning they are all doing the bidding of their masters at the top of the pyramid.

This bidding equates to corrupting all minds, sexualizing children, transhumanism and extreme depopulation.

For those who survive the planned cull, they'll be rewarded with global tyranny and slavery for the underclass. We know exactly what they have planned for us, because they can't stop gloating about it.

