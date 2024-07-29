Muzzle flashes from police bodycam in Butler, PA

Important details about what transpired in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13th are getting scrubbed off of Google but I was able to find some interesting leads using the Freespoke search engine, which I highly recommend.

That is where I found this July 21st article published on an Indian accountancy website, CAclubindia.com, which claims that alleged would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks had $1.5 million in 3 offshore bank accounts in Switzerland, the Cayman Islands and Singapore. The article is sourced from several social media accounts and is therefore, not 100% confirmed.

They report that the Swiss account is linked to a fake shell corporation and the Singapore account was under scrutiny for connections to extremist groups and the Cayman Island account was possibly from cryptocurrency transactions. The law enforcement investigation is searching for links to Iran or other foreign influence.

The report goes on to say that the white van found loaded with explosives at the Pennsylvania venue's parking lot had license plates registered to a residence in Mesa, Arizona and to a company called Yearick Armory.

We talked about Maxwell Yearick on July 14th and how the face of the deceased man on the roof resembled Yearick, not the images plastered everywhere of a pre-teen boy named Thomas Crooks, with no ties to Arizona.

This CAclubindia article goes on to say:

"Maxwell and his family manufacture explosives and armaments, selling them to guerrilla groups in Peru and Colombia with CIA facilitation… "At their business address in Scottsdale, when a member of Yearick's family was approached to inquire about him, they did not allow themselves to be photographed and indicated that Maxwell is, in fact, alive and that he will soon post a video of himself on his Twitter."

Yearick’s Twitter/X account – created just last month – is currently set to Private.

The CAclubindia article goes on to say:

"The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project found that someone who frequently went to Crooks' family home in Pennsylvania also visited a building near an FBI office in Washington, DC."

A follow-up article on CAclubindia published on July 28th, again, sourced from several social media accounts reported that Yearick had gone missing since the Trump Rally and that his family had just filed a Missing Persons report.

They also published police bodycam images of muzzle flashes coming from a window (seen above). The bottom left image appears to show a bit of grass, indicating that it is from the ground floor of the same building where the body of the alleged shooter was found - not from the 2nd floor window of the adjacent building, as recently reported by the Tore Says Show and Legally Armed America – but the images are very grainy and the green tinge may be a distortion, so it could possibly be the same window previously discussed.

This July 28th article goes on to say that both Yearick and Crooks trained their shooting skills at Clairton Sportmans Club, where DHS and ICE also train, along with this photograph of Yearick's tattoos, which were also seen on the body of the deceased on the roof:

The July 28th article continues, describing Yearick as a 37-year-old associated with Antifa, the CIA, the Ukrainian Army and "Khurds", which I believe is misspelled and refers to Kurds, as in the PKK, the Communist Kurdish separatist movement in Turkey.

This article goes on to say that Yearick returned to the United States in April 2024 after fighting for the Ukrainian Army and that he had helped organize Antifa protests/riots in Pittsburgh, DC, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Boston.

It looks like the 2020 Summer of Love is about to be blown wide open.

Arizona-based Tyson Draper has a YouTube channel and a TikTok channel about searching for Missing Persons and he responded to the Missing Person report on Maxwell Yearick. I cannot find this video on either of his channels, so he probably took it down to avoid getting de-platformed.

I found it on the excellent Telegram channel, @SGTnewsNetwork (not to be confused with Sean at the SGTReport). I remember SGT from Twitter before we all got kicked off. He doesn't post videos of himself, anymore but he is brilliant. Telegram is a Russian social media platform not subject to US Government censorship.

Draper drove by the address associated with the white van registered to Yearick Armory and he filmed his encounter with a woman in front of the home, who admitted to being a member of the Yearick family but who avoided answering any further questions. Draper's video is transcribed, below.

###

TRANSCRIPT

Tyson Draper: All right, Ladies and Gentlemen, there's some big news starting to circulate around TikTok and elsewhere, regarding the name of Maxwell Yearick from here, in Arizona.

Let me give you a little information on this person. You know that white van, that white GMC van that was towed away from the Butler, Pennsylvania rally, after Trump was shot and after these other people were killed? Well, guess what, Ladies and Gentlemen, that van has been tied to this person, Maxwell Yearick from Arizona.

This van had Arizona license plates on it, and what I want you to do is go Google this name, Maxwell Yearick. They're starting to scrub all information from Google and all these other sources, but there's still some stuff up. Go look at it, right now and see who this is.

This is a potential second shooter at the Trump rally. Now, I don't want to get my video banned, so I'm not going to say too much. I know I'm walking a fine line here, but Ladies and Gentlemen, what I did is I started doing a little research on this guy, and I found that he was tied to a company here, in East Mesa, Arizona called Yearick Armory Explosives, and if you Google that, Ladies and Gentlemen, it will show you a residence, a house.

So today, me and my brother, we drove down to this residence, and very luckily – this is just by the grace of God, Ladies and Gentlemen – this is just how things happen, sometimes and you got to give all praise and glory to God, because there's no way this could really happen – but as we were driving by, there was a person walking out, and I was able to talk to her and ask her some questions, and I want you to be the judge of her body language and the things that I asked her and how she answered, and tell me what you think, Ladies and Gentlemen, because something is very fishy about this, and things are just not adding up. So enjoy the video, and God Bless.

(Rolls video)

Tyson Draper: Hello. How are you?

Woman: Good, how are you doing?

Tyson Draper: Good. Is Max here?

Woman: Max?

Tyson Draper: You don't know Max? Yerling? Yearick?

Woman: I don't know anything about it.

Tyson Draper: Max Yearick, or Maxwell?

Woman: Could I ask who you are?

Tyson Draper: My name is Tyson Draper, and I run a YouTube channel and TikTok channel, and I follow stories of missing people, and I heard that there was a Missing Persons report filed on him. Is that true?

Woman: I have no idea.

Tyson Draper: Who are you?

Woman: Um, I'm a relative.

Tyson Draper: Okay. Is this also Yearick Explosives?

Woman: Um, I can't. I don't want to talk without anybody else's, like involvement or whatever. So...

Tyson Draper: What do you mean anybody else's involvement?

Woman: I have no say on anything.

Tyson Draper: Oh, are you are part of the family or part of the business?

Woman: I'm part of the family, but I don't know it – I don't know who you are.

Tyson Draper: Well, OK. So my name, like I said, my name is Tyson Draper, and I'll just be up front and honest with you. I help find Missing People. I heard he was missing since the Trump Rally in Pennsylvania. Is that, is there any truth to that?

Woman: I have no idea.

Tyson Draper: Okay. So the van that they towed at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania, that had Arizona license plates, did that belong to him?

Woman: Like I said, I have no idea.

Tyson Draper: Did he have a van, a GMC white van?

Woman: I don't know anything about that. I need to go now.

Tyson Draper: OK. Alright. Thank you.

Running Time: 3 mins