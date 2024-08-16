I read Cathy O'Brien's 'TRANCE Formation of America' the year it came out, in 1995 and I've read it twice since, because it is such a treasure trove of inside information about the mindset and the identities of the criminals running our government.

Originally, this book was the written version of her testimony before Congress about the Satanic, Trauma-Based Mind Control that she had endured, as a subject of a sub-project of the CIA's MKULTRA program – a testimony which was immediately Classified for reasons of "National Security".

Her lawyer advised her to immediately publish this testimony in book form, in order to give her some leverage over her "perpe-TRAITORS", as she referred to them.

The book is very rough reading, it's like an endless snuff movie in book form, with cameo appearances by familiar US Government figures, like George HW Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Dick Cheney, Ronald Reagan and the late Senator Robert Byrd, who she claimed was one of her primary handlers/owners. Her description of the nasty aromas she encountered while servicing the late Prince Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud (aka "Bandar Bush") have forever scarred my brain.

The multi-generational, incestuous, sexual depravity that has emerged about the Biden Crime Family suggests to me that they may be unrecovered victims of Monarch Mind Control.

'TRANCE Formation of America' discussed these criminals' plans for a global genocide and how the means for achieving this would be through Mass Mind Control. Cathy turned out to be 100% correct. I credit reading her book for never buying into the COVID PSYOP for one second.

In 1995, the details of her book seemed completely surreal, outrageous and hard to believe. However, much of what she revealed nearly 20 years ago has since become common knowledge among a growing number of truth seekers, especially in the wake of the COVID Hoax and Genocide.

Although an estimated 32 million people have so far been killed by the Death Shot worldwide, the COVID Hoax was, above all a global mind control experiment, to coerce people into masking-up and submitting to forced-vaccination, on extremely suspicious grounds. People around the world were induced by ruthless propaganda to override their own common sense and to volunteer to let their governments kill them.

I used to speak to Cathy and her late husband Mark Phillips on the phone regularly, between 1999-2000, when I was researching for my first book. She would tell me that the people running our world were so completely "shallow", that it beggared belief.

It has taken an enormous amount of spiritual strength for Cathy to, not just recover from the unfathomable abuse that she endured, but to maintain a state of grace and a connection to God ever since she re-integrated the fragments of her systematically-dissociated mind.

More recently, Cathy published a short ebook, based on the steps she took to get her mind back, which she created for sufferers of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Satanic Ritual Abuse and MKULTRA programming, entitled 'PTSD: Time to Heal'.

Cathy O'Brien is one of the great heroes of our time. She joins Sarah Westall's podcast with a message of hope.

