On May 12, an apartment complex in Belgorod, Russia was bombed by Ukrainian forces, killing 15 people and destroying the homes of dozens more.

Although the official story is that this apartment complex was struck by fragments of an OTR-21 Tochka Soviet-era ballistic missile, launched by Ukraine using Adler and RM-70 Vampire (MLRS) multiple launch rocket systems and shot down by Russia, my former colleague, Scott Bennett is on the scene, to deliver his oral affidavit that this civilian housing complex was destroyed by American and NATO weapons.

Between this deadly attack and the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline in 2022, It seems to me that Russia has grounds for war against NATO, however, during a Q&A panel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 9th, Vladimir Putin stated that, "We are not brandishing [nuclear weapons]."

As Putin explained, Russia's nuclear doctrine clearly states that atomic weapons can only be used in the face of a "threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of the country. "I do not believe that it is the case now."

On June 12, a flotilla of Russian naval vessels, including the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan docked in the port of Havana. This was apparently a scheduled exercise and the US Government announced that they were unconcerned.

The flotilla left on Monday after a five-day stay, amid reports that the submarine's hull appeared damaged – which may be propaganda, as even Newsweek reports that, "Submarines are typically fitted with stealth coatings, or anechoic tiles, which are designed to absorb sound waves, making them less vulnerable to attacks and harder for enemy ships to track. It is common to see patches of missing tiles on submarine hulls."

TRANSCRIPT This is a legal affidavit, an oral affidavit. My name is Scott Bennett, former United States Army officer, State Department Counterterrorism Analyst. This is an affidavit testifying that the area behind me is the place that was struck, the apartment complex, the civilian housing structure that was struck by American and NATO weapons. These are civilian targets. These are not military targets. As such, this is an act of terrorism. This is an act of intentional terrorism, meant, designed and orchestrated to exercise political extortion upon the Russian Federation. As such, this is an act in violation of the United States Constitution, the United States laws, the laws of the several states. This is also a violation of the United Nations Charter, as well as the laws of war. This is an affidavit that will be sent to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Speaker Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. And as such, this is a notice that it must cease and desist the civilian targeting using American and NATO weapons, or else failure to cease and desist will constitute a continuation of war crimes. This is another angle. Just look at the internal world of these people that was suddenly shattered on this first floor, and then above them the second floor, and the third, and the fourth, and the fifth. You have books. You have towels. You have toys. You have cookie boxes. You have ironing boards. You have art. You have pictures. All of this shattered in an explosion, an explosion done by NATO weapons.

Running Time: 2 minutes