In a shocking escalation of hostilities, drone strikes and sabotage attacks swept across Russian territory Sunday night into Monday morning – reaching as far as 4,000 miles from the Ukrainian border in Russia's Far East near Japan.

It is apparent that these attacks were deliberately timed to sabotage the peace negotiations that concluded just hours later. The coordinated nature and scope of these operations suggest that they were not executed solely by Ukrainian forces but instead orchestrated by Western intelligence agencies – specifically MI6, the CIA, and NATO.

CDMedia is also now reporting that the explosives used to sabotage Russian bridges was Western C-4. A commercial truck and a commuter train car were crushed, killing Russian civilians inside.

Jones and CDMedia both opine that such a complex operation, involving trucks modified with retractable roofs to conceal drone-launching systems, could not have been carried out by Ukrainian actors alone. These acts are clearly part of a broader Western agenda aimed at derailing a peace deal and amount to a de facto nuclear provocation.

Eight days prior to these attacks, former President Trump had made a public statement expressing confusion and concern over Russian actions in Ukraine. According to Jones, this indicates that Trump was not aware of Ukraine's sustained campaign of drone and missile attacks inside Russia over the past month – information he allegedly did not receive due to the filtering of presidential briefings and lack of coverage by the mainstream media.

This information gap was later acknowledged by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and by reports on Axios and CNN, confirming that Trump had been unaware of Ukraine’s escalatory actions over the past month and that he was blindsided by his own National Security staff.

My question is why did Rubio's State Department keep Trump in the dark about these Ukrainian escalations and the recent assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin?

CD Media reported on June 1, "Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard 'Danang Dick' Blumenthal were in Kyiv two days ago. This morning a massive drone attack by 'Ukrainian' FPV drones hit multiple Russian air and submarine bases, causing billions in damage to Russia's nuclear delivery capability."

The mainstream media and Senators Graham and Blumenthal have publicly celebrated Ukraine's deep-penetration strikes, spinning them as "Signs of Putin’s vulnerability".

IMAGE: "Were Senators Graham And Blumenthal Just Caught In Logan Act Violation?" - Pub. June 1, 2025 by L Todd Wood, CDMedia

Video footage of the attacks seen in Jones' report shows dozens of nuclear-capable Tupolev bombers ablaze on airfields deep inside Russian territory. He warns that these developments are not isolated military events but part of a larger geopolitical strategy to escalate tensions and possibly push the world toward nuclear confrontation.

Jones says that Zelenskyy’s forces, likely guided by NATO and not acting independently, struck bombers stationed far from Ukraine’s borders. These bombers, according to Jones, were not directly involved in the Ukraine conflict but are integral to Russia’s strategic deterrence system.

He argues this act signals an intent by NATO to weaken Russia's nuclear second-strike capabilities, a move that would logically precede a first strike – thereby suggesting that Russia may interpret it as a sneak attack.

Jones insists that any country, including the United States, would respond similarly if faced with hypersonic missiles near its border. He reaffirms that such provocations fundamentally justify Russia’s doctrine of preemptive defense.

According to Jones, Russian President Vladimir Putin has explicitly stated that any sudden, large-scale aerial assault would be interpreted as a nuclear attack. This, Jones says, is not conjecture but codified military doctrine. He paints a chilling scenario: if Western strikes resemble a massive wave of missiles, Russia may act on the assumption that they are nuclear, even if they are not.

Jones warns that this is a hair-trigger environment in which any misstep could lead to nuclear war. He criticizes US leadership and NATO figures such as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron for what he characterizes as reckless brinkmanship. He emphasizes that the strategic placement of short- and medium-range hypersonic missiles in Eastern Europe has turned Western Russia into a target-rich environment, leaving little room for diplomatic resolution.

In a recent podcast with French intelligence analyst, Thierry Laurent Pellet, CDMedia's L Todd Wood notes that the US is equally vulnerable to this kind of drone attack, as US bomber planes are also parked on airbases and clearly visible, as part of its treaties with Russia and that "Ukraine's" drone attack (really an attack by MI6, the CIA, and NATO) amounts to a terrorist attack.

[Full transcript appears beneath video linked HERE].

