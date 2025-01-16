James O'Keefe's unique skillset of investigative journalism and Street Theater is beyond balls-to-the-wall. His latest, relentless ambush of a hapless Federal Contractor is a toe-curling bungee jump into the Extreme Sport of Cringe.

This is the televised career assassination of a longtime, lauded bureaucrat and it is brutal – but if you're embedded in the US National Security apparatus with the intention of overthrowing the US Government, you should expect no less. You are the Enemy from Within.

Did James O'Keefe just save the planet?

On January 14th, O'Keefe Media Group (OMG) released shocking undercover video , that I recommend you watch of Jamie Mannina, a former FBI Special Agent and high-level Pentagon consultant, who appears to have been Hillary Clinton's personal mole within the bowels of the federal bureaucracy for the past two decades. Much about Mannina and his actions, to me suggests that he is an agent of the Chinese Communist Party, aka Deep State, which is at war with America.

Mannina, who until last Tuesday was employed by Booz Allen Hamilton as a contractor for the Joint Chiefs of Staff tells his "date", who is an OMG undercover journalist, that after Hillary's presidential loss in 2016, he went to work for the FBI in Counterintelligence, focusing on "Russian interference" in the 2016 US Presidential Election, which he tells his "date" was why Hillary lost.

This is the same fraudulent Deep State canard that drove the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation that has driven the nonstop lawfare against President Donald Trump and that has been successively defeated, in episode after episode, case after case.

Mannina's LinkedIn account shows that he worked at the US Senate Office of then-US Senator from New York, Hillary Clinton between 2005-2009. He then moved with Hillary to the State Department, when she became Secretary of State between 2009-2015, departing there as a Senior Foreign Affairs Advisor, before moving to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as a Mission Manager between 2015-2019. He then went to work as a Special Agent with the FBI at the Los Angeles field office, in cyber security, intelligence and foreign affairs for 15 months (perhaps working with Konnech's Eugene Yu?) before landing his most recent job as a Booz Allen Hamilton Contractor with the Joint Staff J6 Command Control Communications and Computers/Cyber Directorate.

According to his LinkedIn account, Mannina speaks Chinese and he received a Mastery of Chinese Studies in 2000, followed by many, many advanced accolades. I am guessing that Mannina's mother is Chinese but perhaps his chief distinction, in this era of Identity Politics, is that among the latest crop of Feds to be rolled-up by O'Keefe Media Group (OMG), he's not gay. Why are all these spooks still using dating apps?

Can anybody say "DOGE"?

Over the course of various videotaped "dates", Mannina discussed his ongoing efforts to challenge Trump's presidency. He expresses frustration that, had Kamala Harris won the presidential election, he would have received a significant position with the National Security Leaders for America, an NGO created in 2021 to "help protect our democracy" but which, in reality is a cancer on America that is solely-focused on stopping Trump and that is run by a cabal of TDS-addled bureaucrats, such as Eugene Vindman and Tim Kaine, the former Governor of Virginia and Democratic National Committee Chair and Hillary Clinton's 2016 Vice Presidential running mate, who is currently the Junior US Senator from Virginia.

It's actually great to see all of these anti-Trump crusaders rounded-up into one convenient place on the nsl4a.org website; Senators, Congressmen and others, all likely to have won their seats through election theft.

It's unsurprising to see many members from New York and California there but it's personally disturbing for me to see so many high-ranking officials from North Carolina, including Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt and Attorney General Jeff Jackson, which may help explain how Western North Carolina became the locus of the weaponized hurricane and of the criminally negligent response by the state and federal officials charged with protecting the state's legal Residents.

In these latest OMG videos, Mannina is seen bragging to his "date" about how he has been meeting with "retired generals" in the highest-security of all US Government SCIFs, known as "The Tank" at the Pentagon, in order to discuss "raising money" to "hire staff" to pursue whatever it takes to Stop Trump during his second term. He flirtatiously tells her this is "Very sensitive information. We're going to have to keep it between us."

Mannina tells her Donald Trump is "a sociopathic narcissist" primarily driven by self-interest, a script with which the entire world has been ceaselessly bombarded, in coordinated lockstep by Mainstream Media outlets since 2015 and which simply doesn't wash to anybody with more than half a brain cell, which is the majority of people.

He also spoke about his involvement in efforts to defeat Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections, claiming to have published over 100 anti-Trump opinion articles, including pieces in The Huffington Post and The Hill, propagating the same bogus script; that Trump's actions were detrimental to the US Constitution, etc.

He told her that lately, he had transitioned from writing under his own name to ghostwriting for retired generals, which he deemed necessary to challenge Trump's influence.

For decades, Mannina and thousands like him have been permitted to act within US Federal Agencies against the interests of the American People with impunity. Mannina had grown entitled and lazy. Happily, he got caught and he was taken down, due to the efforts of James O'Keefe.

On the night of January 14th, O'Keefe tweeted another video, announcing that Mannina had been fired by Booz Allen, as a result of OMG's videos. In that thread, this letter from the office of Joint Staff Public Affairs was shared, denying many of Mannina's claims and saying that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs "looks forward to working as President-elect Donald J Trump's principal military advisor in the next administration."

Hopefully, the alleged retired and active generals who have been colluding with Mannina may think twice about doing whatever they were going to do, as they might get stopped, the same way the intended election theft last November was stopped.

These generals may ask themselves whether they are not already in the crosshairs of an investigation and realize that any further steps they may take against the American People will only make things worse for them.

At the end of this confrontation video, O'Keefe expresses compassion for Mannina saying, "He was crying. There was a tear that came down his face. I feel bad that he's in pain. Also very angry. He definitely was lying. He definitely did share things [to the undercover reporter]. And he lied about that.

"But probably, one of the most dynamic and angriest and saddest, just tragic situations, here. We have these government officials in our system that are very political and I think he was caught and he was exposed.

"He was yelling at me about the First Amendment: I'm 'Hiding behind the First Amendment.'

"I think that's interesting. I think that's very telling, that someone [in the Federal Government] would say that; saying I'm committing 'fraud', I'm 'not allowed', I'm not allowed to use [this footage without] his permission.

"This is Washington, DC, one party consent state to record. I am allowed to do that."

James O'Keefe has dedicated his life to investigating fraud, causing himself to be accused of it, himself. In 2010, he was convicted on one misdemeanor count of entering a federal building under false pretenses, which has then barred him from soliciting donations from Florida residents, because of state law applicable to people found guilty of fraud. In fairness to Jamie Mannina, this is probably the "fraud" to which he was referring, regarding O'Keefe.

I'm re-publishing this story here, because these highly newsworthy videos and updates are being savagely suppressed by online search algorithms and by the Globalist Fake News media.

