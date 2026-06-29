VIDEO: “Trump Cut the Money & Exposed the Civil War the City Was Already Fighting” - Pub Jun 28, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

IMAGE CREDIT: Pixabay/ Pexels

As a former Green Beret who worked both on Wall Street and as an analyst for US Army Special Operations in counterterrorism and counterproliferation, EM Burlingame’s assessment is that the Trump administration has done enough to disrupt the Globalists’ money flows and logistics that a nuclear World War III is now off the table and that they’re currently deciding whether or not to retreat and regroup or to push forward with the substantive manpower that they’ve already forward-deployed (i.e., illegal migrants).

In the US, ICE’s remigration efforts have removed the threat of the known cartel and terrorist operatives who were placed here as the Globalists’ warfighters to kick off a civil war in America.

The US Military and the US Treasury’s actions in Latin America and the Middle East have shut down narcotics-trafficking and the oil ghost fleets and related money-laundering operations, preventing the shipment of the commodities needed to sustain kinetic warfare in the US, UK and Europe.

EM believes that the Globalist-Financialists, who he calls “The Resentfuls” are currently deciding how to adapt to the next phase in the war and determining if they’ve already hobbled us enough economically and flooded us enough with illegal migrants, that if they were to go kinetic against us, we would crumble.

“There are two paths ahead of them that they have to decide upon. And one of those is, do they go ahead with civil war, with all the stockpiles and everything that they have available now and hope that they can retake some of the global chokeholds, so that they can sustain logistically?.. “It can only supply itself and finance and fund itself and command-and-control itself for so long in a knock-down, drag-out fight. And maybe that’s not without the chokeholds and logistics flows and the illicit capital flows that have been steadily taken off the table over the last year and a half… “They’ve been using the deportations, etc to go after is the Civil War infrastructure folks on the warfighter side. And then, they’ve been taking-out, with Venezuela, with Colombia, with Qatar, with Iran, and other places…removing the illicit funding channels, and more importantly, the illicit movement of natural resources that would be necessary to sustain a war – an actual physical war; civil wars in Europe, in the UK, United States, etc – as well as going after the banking, financial systems; enabling Japan to break free so it can set its own monetary policy, so that the yen carry trade isn’t being used to fund and finance a war or conflict, etc… “The Financialists, City of London and others, have to make a determination about whether they’re going to proceed with civil wars with what they have…They have to make that determination, and it’s not a certainty that even here, where we’re all gunned-up in America, most people with the guns will never use them, and even in self-defense. That’s just psychologically, historically true… “So it’s not a given that were they to go kinetic with what they already have built up, that we on the other side, on the defense side, would prevail… “They have to make a determination whether they’re going to proceed with the kinetic, or if they’re going to pull back, plant the seeds of a future kinetic action… “They haven’t made that decision yet, right? They’re working through all that process, and all that vast complex processing, and so we’re all in a liminal state… “This is how wars are really fought. I wrote the book, ‘The Eternal War’…about this very thing; about how this Resentful’s mind works. “Operationally, they have lines of doctrine. Saul Alinsky wrote them. They have lines of effort. People like Cloward-Piven and others have written it. “These things go all the way back to the Fabians, that go back long before the Fabians, by the way. The Fabians are a Jesuit construct, right? Well, their predecessors were. And then, they get shaped by [British politics], etc. “So, this is old warfare. This is what you do. War is not what people see in the movies or TV. 90% of wars, most people have no comprehension of, whatsoever.”

Share

The Globalist-Financialists “Resentfuls” are on the offensive side. We, the Sovereigntists, who he calls the “Responsibles” are on the defensive side. The Resentfuls are the ones driving how far things get taken. We are responding. The Resentfuls are now probing to see how many among the citizens they can rile up to fight on their side against the Sovereigntist Responsibles.

EM continues:

“We are moving as aggressively as we can on all of those efforts that have already begun. We are taking stock of where the enemy might move, how they might move. But unlike they, who have to make assessments about what they’re going to do, most of what we’re doing is continuing operations and refitting and waiting to see what they do, because it’s going to be something we wouldn’t – maybe we thought about – but the enemy comes at you in ways that you haven’t thought about. And they think about that a great deal. “And they probe, and they test, and they feint, and they see how we respond, and they see where we’re weak, where we’re not paying attention. “That’s why they did COVID, because we weren’t paying attention to the medical system. We weren’t paying attention to the healthcare system. So, it was a prime vector of attack to get inside the walls of the castle and the old ways. “So we don’t know exactly how the enemy is going to move, and we also, more importantly, don’t know that the enemy is going to move. Maybe they’ve decided, ‘Hey, we’re going to keep our wealth, we’re going to keep what we got, we’re going to hold the positions we got, we’re going to go underground for a while, and we’re going to rebuild and reset ourselves for another generation or so.’.. “We don’t have a substantive plan, defensive positions in, already. And they know that. Why? Because they’re infiltrated everywhere throughout us, right up including in the palaces of Buckingham… “I suspect we’re gonna see feints and probes against different systems to see where – it’s what you do in a war. So, social systems, legal systems. “We’ve seen this, here in the United States with nobody judges stepping out and trying to do nationwide fatwas basically, when they have no Constitutional or legal grounds to do so. That’s all feints and probes. “So before you go kinetic, you test, you do loyalty tests to see how much kinetic power, force, how many people are gonna do, you know, step in as underground, you know, auxiliaries underground; join guerrilla forces, etc. “So you poke and probe a whole number of different communities in different ways to see how faithful your people are, and how many of the general community might join your faithful in a fight against the Responsibles – against us, right?.. “So you test and you test and poke and prod and you create these illusions, so you can bring in power and you can do all this. And then yes, you suck Patriots in who are too dumb to realize that they’re being sucked into an intel operation, which is what The Troubles was. “The Troubles was specifically an intel operation on both sides, so that Sinn Féin could get in power, which would effectively reverse Ireland’s independence… “That’s what we do. We send in a terrorist organization, create all the problems and we have to do that on both sides, so that it looks legitimate. But we can have it under control, because you don’t want a legitimate insurgency. “Then, what we do is we spin a political group out of the insurgency, out of the insurgents – sometimes out of the very same people who founded the insurgency, you know – ostensibly – founded the insurgency in the first place. “And they’re…the ones who are seeking a political solution. They’re disillusioned with the violence and all that other sh¡t…Nevermind that they’re literally the same founders or founding members of the actual terrorist organizations, etc. They work directly with them. They can communicate with them because, ‘We were once them, we don’t agree with it. So we can talk to them in ways you can’t.’ “It’s all a setup. The whole thing done, from the terrorism in the first place and all of that was to get that political group into power, because through that political group, now you control…Sinn Féin is directly an MI6 construct. Directly.”

EM says he’s seen the exact same tactics in Pakistan, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and it is how the English were, themselves conquered by the Black Nobility (Rome) without armies and foreign invasions in the late 1600s.

He says it’s what they’ve been trying to do here, in the United States using 9/11 and counterterrorism and economic warfare:

“They do have to make a decision: Have they flooded us with enough people who are not us – and that’s not an ethnic thing. It’s a civilizational thing – but have they flooded us with enough people that are not us and have no desire to be us and couldn’t be us, even if they wanted to, that they can make their move, now? “They can make a violent move. They can make an all-out capture of the institutions move, like we’re seeing in Canada, like we’re absolutely seeing in Ireland, like they’re doing here, in numerous states, although we’re pushing back better, although we haven’t come to the extent that you guys are. “So that’s where we are, in this liminal state; is the Resentfuls have to make a decision about whether they have enough flooded into our countries, they have enough stockpiled, they have enough capture of systems that they can move against us openly, no matter what the old families, the old power, the people might do, even if the people rise in violence. They have to make that decision… “If you know a fight is inevitable and you’re in it, you don’t allow the enemy to choose the timing and the place, because that’s optimal for them. So everything’s been accelerating since 2016. And now, it’s accelerating ever faster as, you know, these choke points that we talked about earlier and other dependencies, other alliances that they’ve been relying on for so long are being broken, systematically broken and realigned.”

As for recent US actions in Latin America and Iran and the exposure of Europe as the biggest beneficiaries of these criminal regimes he says:

“[It’s] just bringing out into the open and making visible what was invisible and nefarious before. So it’s not like we’re forcing the world into some new harness. No, no, no. We’re cutting the strings on portions of the harness and letting things become visible.”

SEE ALSO