Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Carol Guajardo's avatar
Carol Guajardo
2h

That's what got me to start researching when Covid was first announced. I knew something nefarious was taking place. I found that all of our medications and vaccines are harmful, and just how evil our healthcare system is. It's not healthcare at all. Just a money maker.

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Julie Gilchrist's avatar
Julie Gilchrist
2h

I’m not familiar with who Burlingame is, but based on everything we “the responsibles” have learned about the CIA, how stupid would we be to trust a former CIA agent who’s being allowed to talk and divulge information? They run both sides of the war. Play me once shame on you. Play me twice… ya, not happening.

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