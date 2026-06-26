‘Citizen Vigilante’ is the surprise hit film about a wealthy American businessman living in Croatia who uses his US military training to go on a killing spree of migrant criminals, rapists and corrupt judges, thus becoming an underground public hero who’s being stalked by Interpol.

Written, produced, directed and filmed by German fimmaker Uwe Boll, ‘Citizen Vigilante’ stars outcast Hollywood leading man, Armie Hammer and it was produced for only $750,000.

The film is totally unrealistic, failing to suspend the disbelief of the viewer for one second, which might be expected from a director of three films on Wikipedia’s Worst Films of the 21st century.

However, the film’s clunky script and low-budget production values are immaterial, because this is the first feature length narrative film ever made about the hybrid war being waged against Europe with the use of mass migration and a two-tiered legal system weaponized against ethnic Europeans.

The film was duly banned by the German government, proving the entire premise of the film but also creating a Streisand Effect that caused it to gross over $67 million since its release on June 19th.

The film is important for these reasons and the timing of its release comes during a tipping point in Europe, following the 1) June 17th passage in European Parliament of the “Return Regulation” bill, aimed at dramatically expanding and accelerating the deportation of unauthorized migrants; the 2) June 18th publication by British MP Rupert Lowe of a 219-page report, detailing decades of systematic rape, trafficking and torture of at least 250,000 young white British girls by organized gangs of Pakistani Muslim men; and the 3) June 22nd resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, largely due to his role in the cover-up of same.

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The clip above is of the final 5 minutes of the film but if you want to see the entire 88 minutes, you may do so here. On the morning of June 25th, Elon Musk tweeted out the file of the entire film, presumably with the permission of Uwe Boll, which is where I downloaded a copy.

The problem I have with the film is that Uwe Boll doesn’t seem to understand the true nature of this hybrid war. In the final scene, clipped above, his protagonist calls the Interpol Regional Chief in his hospital room to tell him:

“This is an unfriendly takeover by the Islamist extremists and the blindsided Woke Left. And if this takeover is successful, it’ll destroy the democracy you say you love, all the freedom, everything you enjoy and stand for.”

This is not what’s happening in Europe. The Globalist Financialist class is laundering European taxpayer funds through a migrant invasion and handsomely rewarding themselves, while destroying the taxpayers, which is very different. Boll may be inadvertently stoking the hoped-for civil war of the Oligarchs.

As EM Burlingame said on Tommy’s Podcast yesterday:

“They are trying to bring about this conflict…to kill off their male population. “This is what the grooming gangs in the United Kingdom were all about…All across the Anglosphere, these rapes are happening and judges are letting them out. Prosecutors are not charging them. Law enforcement is involved… “They are bribing these foreign men with the rapes of our women. That’s part of the whole draw is they’ve already got friends there to say, ‘Yeah, the police don’t do sh¡t.’ “So the word’s already out that you’re not going to get in trouble for anything. And doesn’t matter if you don’t get a job. In fact, f@ck your work. Like, you’re going to get €2,500 a month for breathing. And you’re going to be put up in housing and you’re going to be taken care of and you’re going to own nothing and you’re going to be way happier than you were where you came from… “They’re a slave class. And this slave class has three obligations…1) It’s to vote in certain ways to give more power to the Administrative State and their monopolists. 2) It is to demoralize the young men and young women of the populace, break the women through rape and rape gangs and all that; demoralize the young men that any time they try to rise to the defense of the young women, they get the entire Administrative State to come down on them. And then, 3) If there is a need for just enough violence to keep people uncomfortable, you know, keep both the lower classes in their place and then keep the upper classes concerned that there might be ethnic conflict… “That’s the deal that they have. And ‘We’ll let you rape the young women. You don’t have to work. You don’t have to do anything. In fact, we prefer you don’t. We’ll put you up in housing.’ “And who benefits from all this? The Administrative State and the rent seekers, because the rentier class, they make their income. They make vast amounts of income. “They don’t have to worry about a decreasing population that isn’t paying rents and they have apartments and houses, etc, sitting fallow or the home builders who don’t have homes to build because the population is declining. No, no, no. Administrative state will take care of that. “BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard and their equivalents will take care of that through financial f@ckery. ‘You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy’ really means: ‘You Will Not Exist, Because that’s the Only Way to Get to Happiness.”

EM Burlingame and other military analysts believe the migrants are being brought in to stoke a civil war, where the migrants will be armed by the State with all of those Gladio weapons caches that are everywhere and the migrants clearly will have no compunction about following orders to kill off the indigenous Europeans. When the migrants are done doing that, the oligarchs will exterminate the migrants. This is part of the depopulation agenda.

This same plan was in effect in the US but it was stopped by Trump, who has now put US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) in charge of all efforts to address mass migration, trafficking, smuggling, and other criminal activity under Operation Ardent Vanguard.

Communist judges financed by George Soros keep trying to protect noncitizen voting nationwide, like foreign-born Federal Judge Sparkle Sooknanan and to block the removal of millions of illegal migrants to keep this migrant army in the US but the Supreme Court has consistently been able to overturn them, such as what happened yesterday, when SCOTUS voted to clear the way for the federal government to remove protections for citizens of Haiti and Syria to stay in the United States.

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