Patrick Byrne appeared at the Stay Awake America event in Florida last Sunday to make this presentation, which was not supposed to have been possible, because we were not supposed to have survived four years of our government under the control of the enemy.

Byrne claims the 20 million illegal, military-aged male migrants who were imported under the Biden Regime were brought here to rape, pillage, loot and burn, post-collapse, to the point where there was nothing left but a husk for the CCP to then occupy.

He says:

"It's called the "100-Year Marathon", because they established the goal, when they took power in 1949, of being done by 2049. And even if the goal was to get to 100 years, the goal for the world is just that they're the global hegemon, and everything sort of falls into order under China. "They have these special plans for us. They need to make an example out of us, like I've explained. "In 2010, they accelerated their target date from 2049 to 2030. After they got through the election of 2020, they actually said, "It's all gonna be over by 2028, maybe 2027." "They have issued, in China, deeds on your homes. Every nice home in America has a deed, just given to some Chinese colonel or major or general or Communist Party guy, and he gets on Google Earth, he looks at your home once a month, he thanks you for that outdoor swimming pool you put in last summer, he's gonna enjoy that. "He thinks he's there by 2028, maybe 2027. At least, in 2021, they thought they were that close. They thought that, when that election was stolen, they thought they were there, and they distributed deeds in China to their high-level people on American homes."

Patrick Byrne: Ladies and gentlemen, what an honor it is to speak again at another Stay Awake America, because we do have to stay awake.

General Flynn asked me to speak about China. I was ready to talk about all kinds of fun things, but he actually told me he wanted me to give a talk on China. So we're going to talk about China.

And pardon me if this is a little, I don't know, academic, but I want people to really understand the Big Picture of what's going on...

OK, how I came to love China. Since I was a young boy, I was fascinated with, well, first, the movies of Li Xiaolong, or Bruce Lee.

And that got me into a further appreciation of Chinese culture and history. And so, my parents always thought it was quite strange. I was a six or seven-year-old.

I always wanted to read about China. And from the initial just attraction to the Bruce Lee, Kung Fu stuff, to reading about ancient China and understanding the Chinese civilization had a great attraction to me. I wasn't sure why.

Other than, actually, when I think of it, Confucianism isn't a religion. It's a philosophy of self-control, self-discipline, and improvement. And teaching such virtues as civility, justice, integrity, and humility.

Li Yi, the Insurer, there's an ideal gentleman that Confucius teaches you to become. And it always seemed that it spoke to me. Confucius really spoke to me in terms of the type of person that one should be attracted to and should try to emulate.

How they see China's history versus how they see their history. I'd like to walk through this. So pardon the little 10-minute lesson on Chinese history on a Sunday afternoon.

I'll try not to put you to sleep. But I've really condensed an undergraduate master's into a little 10-minute thing for you, maybe eight minutes. The thing to understand is they see themselves as one nation with a 2,500-year-old history.

But it's a dynastic. It's a dynastic history. Dynasties are 200, 300, 400-year-long periods.

And at each dynasty, they see this cycle in their history. They see a cycle in history different than the Greeks and Romans saw. Their cycle is there's a founding.

There's a golden age. Then there's an inevitable decline. And then chaos again until somebody establishes the new order.

So I'm just giving you, like, take any 20-year-old out of China, their understanding of their own history. And this is quite, I'm going to be getting to the CCP and how this all plays into what's going on between our two countries. The decline is associated with corruption and decadence.

That's how they view that their dynasties last until people at the top get corrupt and decadent, and then they lose their power. The mandate of heaven, and everything turns to turmoil. Usually, there's natural disasters until some new leadership emerges.

What's interesting is that the reason they see themselves as one nation with just all these dynastic history is there's been a cultural continuity for at least 2,500 years. And a great credit you've got to give to the Chinese is their reverence for education. They, under the Confucian system, they selected at every village, anyone could, the kids would study, actually, the intellects of Confucius.

And then there'd be, periodically, every few years, a test. And all over the empire, kids could test. And then the better, the kids who tested higher got selected, and they moved on and on.

So the whole imperial system, from the county up to the guys right next to the emperor, were all sort of the scholars who understood and actually could regurgitate Confucianism. But it really emphasizes education. And there's a reason the two most well-off groups in America, the two highest income groups in America, are people of Jewish descent and people of descent from a Confucian nation, like China or Korea, or Japan or China.

And to me, those have something in common. Those are traditions that really value education. I once made the mistake, I was a student in China when they first opened up, and I made the mistake.

In Chinese, once the Communists came in, everyone, Chinese is filled with honorifics. Way I would address, you would probably, most of you would call me Uncle Pat, and I would call you Little Sister, and things like this. There's just, filled with these ways of expressing honor.

The Communists got rid of all of it. Everything became "comrade", tongzhi, comrade. And you could say, from Comrade Street Sweeper to Comrade Chairman of the Party to Comrade President of the University, you could address all of them as "comrade".

I made the mistake once in a Chinese history class of addressing my, with like 50 other Chinese students in the room, asking a question of my teacher, addressing her as Comrade Teacher. And there was this audible gasp. And afterwards, they explained to me, look, in Chinese, there's a saying, the teacher is above the emperor.

A teacher is more important than the emperor. In their worldview, there's one ladder that runs from the street sweeper up to the emperor, or the street sweeper up to the chairman of the party. But there's a, being a teacher is a completely separate thing, and really above all of that.

So I mean, there's just these aspects of Chinese culture that, I was raised in a very strict household, and it sure seemed to me that I was getting the same lessons I was learning from my parents were coming down to me through study, studying this Chinese history. It ends in the Qing Dynasty. And I wanna speak for a minute about the Qing, because that's how we start intersecting with the West.

And if you think this is ancient history, well, it is ancient history, but maybe to us, it's like a footnote. Believe me, Chinese, they understand what's going on in the world very much through understanding these centuries of history. The Qing Dynasty, last 400 years, was typical, autocratic, top-down.

Although, as I said, their ability, their reverence for education means that as they went through these different cycles, they didn't lose like the West did. As emperors rose and fell in the West, we learned things, and then we forgot them. Remember when the Roman Empire fell, there was darkness of one degree or another for 1,000 years, and then there was darkness in Western Europe, and until there was a rebirth, the Renaissance, the rebirth was, they were rediscovering things that we had known, that the Romans had known 1,000 years earlier.

China isn't like that. It's accumulated knowledge, and it's because there's a real continuity. In fact, even when they've been conquered by exterior forces like the Mongolians or the Manchu, their conquerors don't impose their systems.

The conquerors get there, and they generally get sort of absorbed into the Chinese system. They learned this system, and they just took the higher positions. They never really overthrew the system, so it meant that they were able to accumulate knowledge and technical knowledge in a way that the West did not for 1,000 years.

So then they get to the Qing Dynasty, and it's this decadence, corruption. It was notoriously stagnant. They went inwards.

They closed off China to the outside, and because of that, they completely stagnated, and these hairy barbarians on the western slopes of Eurasia, as they see us, sort of got the jump on them because they closed off, and they became totally isolationist, and in the meantime, the West discovered things and science and shared stock companies and five or six little inventions that sprung us ahead, but they don't really fundamentally doubt that they are the superior group. They just kind of had some bad leadership for a while and fell into disrepair. Then came opium, and the Qing Dynasty is when opium, and it wasn't – the Europeans didn't bring it.

They had already discovered, they started using opium in the 1700s, but then the Europeans, especially the English and the French, forced opium upon them, and those were what we call the Opium Wars of 1842, and where they forced access that we, from now on, you cannot, the emperor tried to close off Europe from selling opium to their people. They turned it into a nation of addicts and opium debts, and the English fought for the right to open up a port and continue selling opium, and then in 1850, the English and the French, the British and the French together fought the Chinese to demand that it be legalized, which it was, and that really, they, so opium was legalized, and this leads to, next, any, this leads to what they call the "Century of Humiliation".

For 100 years, this nation that had understood itself as the central nation of the earth, and with this, that was the most advanced society for 2,500 years, they always felt about themselves, and with good, probably with good measure until about 500 years ago, found itself this weak, sick, decrepit kingdom that was being picked on by these people they viewed as barbarians, and for 100 years, they basically lost every engagement.

A small number of Western soldiers could defeat with our mechanized way of work and defeat large armies of the Chinese. There's nothing they could do, so what happened to them, Amy, is what happened to Africa, almost, what happened to Africa was in 1885, a bunch of European powers got together and decided to carve up Africa like a Christmas turkey, and that's what they did, and that almost happened to China, Amy.

The European powers went to work, and they had a plan, and the maps on the right, they absolutely had carved, they were gonna carve China up into different countries, different spheres of influence, which would become different countries like happened with Africa and everywhere else.

That didn't happen, that didn't happen. That was the European plan. It didn't happen because of the US. The US had, if you remember your high school history, the open-door policy was the first time we flexed our muscle on the global stage. 1899, William McKinley's Secretary of State, John Jay, a very talented Secretary of State, the first time America asserted itself globally and said that we sent a letter to the European powers saying we will not accept you carving up China.

You can open ports and ports where we can trade through, like Hong Kong and Shanghai, but we don't accept you opening up China, and if you remember Teddy Roosevelt, who died when McKinley got shot, he sent the great white navy. We had this huge navy. For the first time, we had a big navy, and we sent it around the world.

That was in part to back up our telling the Europeans, leave your hands off China. So then came World War II, where we built in the '30s a road through Burma, the famous Burma Road, so we could supply China in their defense against Japan. I had a great uncle who died in this stuff.

Next. The United China Relief Program. We support, everyone knows we supported the Soviets during World War II.

We kind of forget how much it was, part of what was being taught to Americans was our duty to protect the Chinese and to support them. In 1969, there's a river that forms the border between China and the Soviet Union. It's called the Heilongjiang River, the Black Dragon River, and there was a drought in 1969, and a river dropped and a sandbar emerged, and the Soviets and the Chinese went and fought over the sandbar.

A thousand people were killed. Eventually, the water, the rains came, and the water went up, and everyone went home, but before it did, the Soviets went to an early Richard Nixon administration, and said, now this is something I learned in China. It was in the Chinese history books.

It said, "We'll make you a deal. We'll take care of China. We'll nuke China if you, America, will stand by and not do anything, and Kissinger told the Soviets, "If you nuke China, we'll nuke you!" and stood up for them.

I only mention this history because when I lived in China, everybody knew this. Everybody knew these stories, and they knew about this affinity between the US and China, and this, in a sense, that these elements that we had shared.

I was taught nothing but admiration for China. Books like Edgar Snow, 'Red Star over China'. I mean, there's actually, I think he was the one who said, "The difference between Chinese and Russians is when Americans meet Russians, we don't love each other, but we do with China."

I don't know if you feel the same way. I was certainly brought up to think nothing but great things about the Chinese, to admire them for their perseverance in the face of adversity, all kinds of things. I'll mention a book.

When I was in China in '83, '84, there was a book that everybody read at the time. It was the big book, and there's a strange paragraph in there. I haven't looked at this in 40 years, but I can still place it, and I should go find it, pull it out.

There's a paragraph, they were gloating in 1983 about how China, we were selling things to China, and China couldn't make anything of value, but they were insisting on paying us with goods or barter or something, and that American boats were taking, delivering stuff and taking coconuts and things in return, but then going 50 miles out to the ocean and dumping them overboard, because there was nothing of value that China could produce for us.

And while I was a student, I got occasional jobs, had $100 a day, which seemed like a fortune to translate for Western companies, to interpret. They were in China, I would go around with their executives for a day and just interpret for them in the cities and give them tours and such, and so I'd learn about what Boeing and different people were doing, and it always surprised me.

The Chinese were saying, "The condition of doing business in China is going to be you have to build a factory here and show us how you make your GM cars or show us how you make your airplanes."

And the American companies were saying, "Sure, no problem," signing that over. And even at age 20, I was thinking, how strange that is.

They did look down, I think it really came back to, they looked down. The Chinese were so poor. And at that point, even being a Marine on guard at the embassy in China, you got hardship pay. It was like being posted to Antarctica or something. It was so poor, it was so poor.

And I think...the reason American corporations made this mistake, looking back, is it was so poor, they thought, "These people are never gonna amount to anything. Sure, we can show them our secrets. What does it matter if we show them how we make our Boeing airplane wings or engines and show them how GM, so every factory we ever built there, they owned half of, and we taught them everything about how we make everything, and we just thought, "Meh. What are they gonna do with it?"

Joke was on us.

That's not how they think of themselves, though. They remember this terrible Century of Humiliation, and they're very sensitive, and I really became aware of that when I landed in China, I was in Hong Kong, and June 3rd, 1983, I was with a couple friends, and one was a guy, and I'll never forget, we were out one evening walking through the streets, and there was an old artist, a refugee from Shanghai, and he was doing caricatures of people, and incidentally, even when I heard about American missionaries in China, I guess I always thought the cynical thoughts one had about the missionaries, until I got a little bit older.

I mean, you hear a lot of missionaries did a lot of bad things, but as I got older, I discovered, no, there really was this strain in the American character who just wanted to help China, and there was a century of tradition, and this guy was in China, was the grandchildren of missionaries, and he shared that. There was just this great, they felt like they were doing God's work, not just looking for converts, but going and helping China stand up. Since the days of Adam Smith, American Western writers have written cognizant of the terrible deprivation and suffering of Chinese people.

So, for example, when I got out of college, some of the people I knew stayed on in China getting jobs with World Bank and IMF and stuff, and they were really looked up to by the rest of us students, by the other students, as people who were really, I mean, it's a corny expression, but "Doing God's Work", but staying in China, and we all knew that China was gonna stand up over the next several decades, and it seemed so exciting, the prospect of staying there and being part of it and helping them.

And that's, I guess, when I think of it, the underlying character of the Americans I knew there was that everybody wanted to help China. It was so poor, and everyone wanted to help it.

And so, back to the story about, I was walking through Hong Kong with this fellow whose grandparents had been missionaries, and this artist did a caricature, and I'll never forget this. He did a caricature, and he showed it to my friend, and my friend was a little bit goofy.

He was very timid, and he had kind of a, he had one of those laughs, like he suppressed laugh, like a snigger, and it was just, so he, I remember him laughing, and the Chinese fell on misinterpreting and thinking he was laughing at the Chinese guy, at this poor guy who had been like a university art professor back before the Revolution, and now he's sitting on a street corner doing this, and thought he was laughing at him, and Boy, he exploded, and he told us, and what I found, I won't go into this, but he just exploded at us, and what I saw, what I realized was I was looking at this sense of a Century of Humiliation, and there was no doubt that they were the superior, they were the Original Country, they were the Main Race, and it just happened, because of a few hundred years they went into this depression, and the West took advantage of them and such.

However, so I always was super sensitive after that in China. Anyway, they think that we look down at them, and I never grew up with anything like that in my education, I always had nothing about great respect for them, but they think that the West looks down at them, and they're very bitter, or has for centuries, and they're very bitter about that, and there's a Century of Humiliation.

We get to the Communists, I kind of glossed over the Communists. They come in in 1949, and they, Mao Zedong, you can say a lot of good, bad, and ugly things. Just go ahead, Amy.

Is he good? He was a great revolutionary, very entrepreneurial, decentralized revolutionary leader. Once he was in charge, he did things like the Barefoot Doctor program. Mao Zedong took the life expectancy of Chinese from about 36 to 65 in about one generation.

That's an extraordinary accomplishment, no matter what else you say about him. That was, he had the bad, all kinds of silly campaigns that went into it that backfired and caused starvation. One thing he did, so after he got in power, and he ran things, he blew a bunch of things in the '50s and the early '60s, to the point he kind of was put out to pasture, and other people were running China, and he found a way to take over that's quite germane to what's going on in America.

It was called the Cultural Revolution. Guanhua Da Gu Ming Xie Hou [?] the Time of the Great Cultural Revolution. And in that, he found that you could take over a country if you could speak to the culture.

You didn't need to fire a shot. He identified, he said there were five bad types of Chinese people, and they were the landlords, the capitalists, the rich peasants, counterrevolutionaries, and anyone else he said that was a "bad element". And they, the young people of China were released from the universities to be Red Guards.

They're like Antifa, the Red Guards, and they went around purifying the countryside, grabbing teachers who had any of this kind of background, grabbing, going into the countryside, sometimes killing them, often humiliating, torture, driving them, make walk around town with a dunce cap and a note that says "I'm a reactionary running dog" and that kind of stuff, all to humiliate them.

But it was really psychological warfare, because the other thing he was saying was "If you come from one of these families, you can't escape it. This bad rests on you, and your only way out of it, young men and women, is to become Red."

That's the only identification that you can adopt that rectifies this. If you come from a capitalist family, if you come from a landlord family, all your doors are closed and you're a bad unless you become Red.

And so it harnessed all that natural inclination, especially of youth who wanna fit in and wanna be part of something and fit in and find a girlfriend and stuff and be cool, to become as Red as possible.

And I just mention this because what you're experiencing in America is a Maoist Cultural Revolution "with American Characteristics", where the identities, the bad identities are being white, Christian – especially male – cisgendered, meaning straight, and whatever else. You're probably a capitalist, and all that's bad.

And the way that if you're a youth, the cool thing to be is Woke, and that sort of doesn't matter what your background is, once you become a Social Justice Warrior, Palestinian Activist or whatever.

So he dies, Deng Xiaoping came over, who was much more reasonable.

Anyway, what has emerged over the 50 years since then is there are three factions in the CCP. One faction is their view of life is, "Look, Communism was necessary to end our feudal past. We had fallen 500 years behind the West. We needed a strong hand to cut that off and bring us forward and look at all the good the Chinese Communist Party has done for us, but now it is time we sort of emerge like Singapore, and the political authoritarianism can be reduced, and we can now emerge as something like Singapore, but on a much larger level."

There's another group that just is more like they wanna keep things as it has been.

But there's a third group, the most hawkish group within the Chinese Communist Party who thinks it's really China's destiny to rule the world, and they wanna reduce all the rest of the world into a vassal state status of China, of Beijing, have a global order balanced or centered on Beijing with them as the global hegemon, and their basic deal for the world, as we've seen in Africa, as they go.

They say, "Look, all we care about is order. We're gonna tear down that mountain and take all the bauxite or all the iron, and we're gonna build a city for 100,000 of our workers. They're gonna move here. We're gonna take down that mountain, and when we're done, we're gonna hand the keys over to you, Mr President, and all we ask is that nobody disturb us, and you do anything you need to do to keep order.

So that's why dictators are very quick to sign up with China as their sponsor, as their government. And the nations where they're doing that are the ones that will be under dictatorship, unless something good happens.

There was a book, 90 years ago, everybody in college would have read a book by Crane, 'The Anatomy of Revolution', which is about, he studied four different revolutions, and in three of them, discovered they have the same pattern.

You have the old order. The order breaks down. You get something like a democracy emerging, but the more radical elements, it starts very radical, and then the most radical, the Jacobins in France, the Bolsheviks in the Russian Revolution, Cromwell in English, the most extreme elements end up taking over.

It didn't happen in the United States, probably because of one man, George Washington, because he was the one that, when he got power, really didn't want to keep it, and was willing to instigate.

But this pattern that Crane noticed is what has happened in China, and this third faction is the faction that has emerged. This is Xi Jinping's faction, and his view of the world, moving forward, is, well, I'm gonna talk about now. So now we get to the Chinese-US conflict.

There was a book by a couple of Chinese generals about 30 years ago called 'Unrestricted Warfare' that says, "We should understand warfare. We do understand warfare differently than the West. For us, there's layers of warfare, before you ever get to anything kinetic. There's diplomatic warfare, economic and financial, there's network-centric, then you get to terrorism, and then finally, bullets flying."

And in the Chinese worldview, the greatest victory is to win without fighting. Remember, they've said that for 2,500 years. The greatest victory is to win without fighting.

We Americans only understand number five as war. That's why we've only, in the last four years or so, woken up to what's going to happen, what's been going on we've woken up to, but the first three have been going on for two decades. The first three have been going on for two decades, and we're just kinda sitting here fat, dumb, and happy and taking it and not seeing what they were doing.

There's 'The Secret Speech of Chi Haotian'. There was a man who was at one time, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the Secretary of Defense, and the Vice Chairman of the Party. Imagine holding all those hats at once. When he retired in 2003, he gave a speech of what has to be done, and it's "Two Tigers Cannot Live on One Mountain". In other words, "It's us or them". It's China or the US.

The US wants us to grow and live in harmony, but that's just not the way the world works. Two tigers, there's gonna be a showdown between us, and they've already written the – oh, by the way, that showdown, this speech, you should look up. As crazy as what's gone on in the last four years, you'll see, it's right out of this.

The speech was in '03, it leaked in '08 and it says, "We're gonna hit America with a bioweapon to destabilize it and knock it into civil war. Once there's civil war, if it ever happened, 90%, it's all been modeled-out in the national security circles, 90% of us die in one year from the collapse of supply chains in food, fuel, and pharmaceuticals.

There's a book about it, called 'One Second After' that you should read, if you're a prepper and it doesn't hold the view, like the old Hollywood movie of 'Red Dawn', there's gonna be cargo planes with parachuters that you fight. That's not how it happens.

They create a 'Walking Dead' environment for us, and in a Walking Dead world, once the trucks aren't rolling and, you know, the average American is eating food 1,500 miles from his home, or he's 1,500 miles from his home. All that craters much more quickly than you might instinctively think; sort of two to four weeks.

So their goal is to create that, and then we collapse, the cartels are given three years to rape, pillage, loot, and burn, and when there's nothing left but a husk, they occupy.

The last 30 million, they sweep and make slaves out of, and this is all in the guy's speech: "30 million whites". They're very racist. They only want whites. They don't want anyone else – and that's just for a few years, to turn over the keys of how everything works.

Then we're gone, and what they have is "New China".

There for 2,500 years, their biggest problem is lack of arable land. Only 4% of China is arable. They have also polluted about 90% of their groundwater, so they've really painted themselves into a corner.

They intend, and this was actually in 1993, after the Soviets fell, the Chinese went to Russia, and they were afraid of what they'd seen, and they made a deal, and the deal is Russia is gonna get Alaska and western Canada. China gets the US and eastern Canada, and everyone is exterminated.

This becomes New China. It becomes the greatest farm in the world, and they occupy it as New China, and that's why I think that's why they don't care that they've polluted 90% of their own groundwater.

That's the plan, and if this sounds as crazy and extreme as it may, don't take my word for it. Go and Google this phrase, the secret speech of Chi Haotian, and they've never denied this leak. They've never denied it. It's the highest level leak in Chinese history. That's their plan for us.

Their coming party line they've already written is that, "The greatest civilization on Earth fell into a 400-year depression. The West took advantage of it and humiliated China. China emerged and pulled the rug out from under the greatest hegemon that ever existed, the USA. They occupied the country, liquidated everybody, and turned it into a farm." That's the party line they've already written.

I think we dodged this fate once, in the last few years by the same distance that that bullet grazed Trump's cheek. I think we were much closer to this happening four years ago than we are. And what we were living through was all engineered to bring this about.

Another great book to read on this is Michael Pillsbury, the '100-Year Marathon', and Michael Pillsbury has like a protege of Peter Navarro, who's in Trump's circle.

You see Peter Navarro. That's this thing, and what they discovered is that Chinese has a very interesting way to communicate. Once you can sort of speak conversationally in Chinese, they use about 50 parables, and the parables usually end with just a few words, four words or eight words that sum up on this whole mountain.

"But when he was old and his children had grown up, he started carrying stones down from the top of the mountain and dropping them in the lake," and he had his children start coming and carrying stones down and dropping them in the lake.

And finally some city slicker came by and said, "Old fool, what are you doing? You can't pull down this mountain!" and the old fool looked at the city slicker and said, "Well, if I keep taking stones down and my children are carrying stones down, and their children are, and we keep doing this, doesn't the mountain eventually have to come down?" So the old man moved the mountain, and that's a parable that just means like "Stick-to-itiveness gets things done."

So when I was learning Chinese, sometimes I would chat with a guard at the gate of this university, and these old men, they'd sit around playing cards at night, and I'd chat, and they'd say, "How are your studies coming?" And I'd say, "Oh, old friend, old man, it's so difficult. Your language is so difficult that I can't!"

And they would say, "Ah, Patrick, 'Old Man Moves Mountain', and it just means, "If you just keep at it..."

So, but as you converse, and there's about 40 or 50 of these expressions everyone knows. Educated people know a couple hundred. There's dictionaries of thousands of them. But it means that you can converse on two levels in a way...it's amazing.

You can be having one conversation with, you can be in a conversation and people wanna lose you. They sort of drift into these parables, "But don't forget, the old man lost his horse." "Yes, but Princess Yu hides the jade."

And if you don't know what one of them means, you've totally lost the thread of the conversation. Well, it turns out their national security communication had such a plan in it. And they all knew a book that was extremely obscure, at least to the West.

It's called 'The 36 Stratagems of the Warring States Period'. So it was Sun Tzu, it's classical Chinese. And there was a 300-year warring state period from 500 to 200 BC.

And when they finished, it was all the first time China was consolidated. A book was written, that sort of documented the 36 strategies and it's things like, "Hide a knife behind a smile," "Make noise to the East as you strike to the West", which seems kind of germane today, doesn't it? Isn't that interesting?

That's just what Trump just did. He made noise with these bombers flying to Guam and then struck to the West.

"Defeat the enemy by capturing his chief". "Besiege Wei or rescue Zhao". "If you're going up against somebody who's too tough for you, find something that he cherishes and attack that."

And so it's these 36 strategies. And it turns out that if you knew these strategies, if you knew this book, 'The Art of War', you could understand the national security communication in a new way.

And what Michael Pillsbury, who has had access, he's been part of that world for 50 years, was once he realized, I came back from China able to sort of read at the newspaper-level and then spent my senior year studying classical Chinese and I went out and got this book 10 years ago and checked all this.

Yes, when they are communicating, there are these hidden messages. Like I said, you could speak at two different levels in Chinese.

They would look like they were saying one thing at one level, that they were gonna be friendly with the US and join us in building an international framework. Underneath it all, they were "hiding a knife behind a smile". And the plan was ultimately, and there's been talk since about 2005 that we've seen in America, in their national security discourse, about a coming "Assassin's Mace".

There's a story about a king. Two kings are about to fight, but one king gets an assassin in the bedroom of the other and kills him with a club. And so, the kingdom falls and the king takes over. So an Assassin's Mace is sort of a one-blow knockout, a surprise one-blow knockout.

And for 20 years, they've been whispering about a coming Assassin's Mace for the USA. And I think we just walked into it four years ago. And I think the historical election was the Assassin's Mace.

And I think, now that we're through this, I mean, at least part way, I can tell you that General Flynn and I spoke in late January, 2021. I said, "What are the chances we get through this?" He said, "About 5%. And the chance we get to 2024, have an election that can be won is about 5%."

They almost had us defeated.

And I have to say, and I say this, I'm not, I've made clear, you know, I was raised as a practicing Catholic, and though I practiced a lot, I never got any better. I wasn't really part, I never, wasn't really part of the evangelical community.

But I do have to say, the only reason that history's gonna record, the only reason they did not get away with it, the part of America that did not bend was the Christian community. And that's the only reason we got through. So, and that's why I made this kind of my base.

I moved down South, people picked up quickly. I wasn't exactly, anyway, I'm from New Hampshire, Vermont, New England, but they picked up that I, anyway, but that's why I made my base, the evangelical, the Christian community in the South, because these are the only folks who got what was going on in our country. The rest were too busy adjusting their masks.

OK. So it's called the "100-Year Marathon", because they established the goal, when they took power in 1949, of being done by 2049. And even if the goal was to get to 100 years, the goal for the world is just that they're the global hegemon, and everything sort of falls into order under China.

They have these special plans for us. They need to make an example out of us, like I've explained.

In 2010, they accelerated their target date from 2049 to 2030. After they got through the election of 2020, they actually said, "It's all gonna be over by 2028, maybe 2027."

They have issued, in China, deeds on your homes. Every nice home in America has a deed, just given to some Chinese colonel or major or general or Communist Party guy, and he gets on Google Earth, he looks at your home once a month, he thanks you for that outdoor swimming pool you put in last summer, he's gonna enjoy that.

He thinks he's there by 2028, maybe 2027. At least, in 2021, they thought they were that close. They thought that when that election was stolen, they thought they were there, and they distributed deeds in China to their high-level people on American homes.

And again, you think you're gonna hide behind, you're gonna be taking on Chinese paratroopers, aren't getting the joke. It's not gonna be anything like that.

They wanna collapse us into a 'Walking Dead' world, and then, we take care of 90% of the problem ourselves.

And the cartels get three years, that's why the 20 million people were admitted, 20 million military-age men, that's why they were admitted the last four years. I've seen refugee streams all over the world. There are old men, old women, little kids.

It's not, some of these streams coming in were 90% military-age men. They were here to fight. And Obama, if you look this up, in 2016, his last year, Obama went and bought about three million AR-15s, a trillion rounds of ammunition, and scattered it all over the country, different federal agencies, and actually on Indian reservations.

A lot of Native Americans are very patriotic, like the Navajo. But there are some very Left-Wing Indian tribes, and some of the stuff is scattered in depots on Indian tribes. And that was in preparation for the 20 million people who they knew they were gonna let in.

Oh, this is an aside. Those of you, if you follow anthropology, you know, you were probably taught in school, if you believe in this stuff, that we all emerged from Africa and have gone through different iterations.

They [the Chinese] have a different, they, in the early, well, they have something called Peking Man. It's about three and a half million years old, and they tried very, very hard to say, the Chinese Communist Party has, since the '60s, tried very, very hard to establish that they are actually a separate species, that they are a different, that they don't buy into the out-of-Africa theory, and that there was a different hominoid that emerged and evolved, and there's some interbreeding, but basically, that they are a special species.

Well, you don't need much imagination, and now it's all been totally discredited by genetic work, and we can all, they can map exactly how humans migrated and populate around the world, where we came from at a genetic level, but they were very attached to this theory, sort of uncomfortably attached, and there's only one reason that they put that much energy into trying to prove this theory.

The org chart of the attack we're up against, the chain of command is China, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, then Mexico, and we understand the Mexican cartels.

Mexico's a failed state. It's a cartel, there's four cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloan, Jalisco Nuevo Generation, Gulf, and Zeta, and these mafias all report to the parent mafia. The parent mafia is Venezuela's mafia, and the Venezuelan mafia has a name. It's called the Government of Venezuela. Venezuela is where nation state and mafia, mafia turns into nation state. It's a pure mafia that runs Venezuela.

It's actually called the Cartel de los Soles, the "Mafia of the Suns". That's a reference to generals in Venezuela don't have stars, they have a sun on their shoulder. So to say the Mafia of the Suns is a reference to, it's the mafia of the generalissimo.

In Venezuela, the capos of the mafia are the generals of the army. It's very interesting...It's as if the Corleone Family became the government, and the different capos, the bosses in the mafia are the generalissimos in the military. So this is what we're up against. China's very patient.

There's a famous story, Deng Xiaoping was once asked, "Whose revolution was correct, the American Revolution or the French Revolution?" Deng Xiaoping thought for a minute, and he said, "Too early to tell."

I think that 25 years ago, they set this motion. Well, Hugo Chavez was a creature of Fidel Castro. He was a junior Fidel Castro from Cuba, and he was set on his path by '93. By 99, he's in.

They created, you know, Venezuela's the largest oil reserves in the world. It's bigger than Saudi Arabia, and they took over, and they looted the oil. We know they've looted $4 trillion.

As their own people have starved, to the point of cannibalism, the mafia looted $4 trillion, and they did that by seizing the national oil, nationalizing the oil company and just looting.

But if you're sitting over the world's biggest gasoline station and looting it, and you've nationalized the company, what's the other thing you need to steal? You need to steal the election system. And they took over the election commission, and they created a technology that could let them steal elections, and then they sent three young men to Boca Raton, who formed a Delaware corporation called Smartmatic.

And then, Smartmatic, that was the commercial front for the Venezuelan Regime, and that's all it is, it's a front for the Venezuelan mafia.

And Smartmatic is the core technology package of everything we vote on. So that was the Assassin's Mace. That was the strike. And I think that it is a miracle that we survived what happened in the last four years. We were never supposed to get through this.

We've been driven into a pattern that anthropologists say, "Genocides always follow a certain pattern. There's polarization of society, tribalization, demonization, and genocide."

And that's what we were up against, these last four years. And how to defeat the plan is, it's funny: they win if we hate each other. If we Americans start fighting and hating each other, they win.

So as tough as it may be, we have to be about love and peace. First rule, if you know the 'Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy', first rule in all situations, you don't panic. You prep, we should, every household needs to prep, especially given what just happened last night.

30, 60, 90 days of food, society would be much more robust if every household were prepped like this. Food, don't forget pharmaceuticals. Average people over 50, half of us were walking around on conditions that without pharmaceuticals were dead in six months.

Arms and bullets, sic vis pacem parabellum. "If you want peace, prepare for war". Well-ordered militia, I've become a huge fan of the militia movement.

The militia movement, again, it was this, I think that we were, right in the balance. And the only reason we got to this election is because they thought they had it rigged. And everything was in the balance, and I think we just got stuff formed enough that we were able to hold back.

And then, of course, all the election integrity work is, but we've done the heavy lifting on that. At this point, it's gotta be the DOJ and the White House, that they can solve with a few pen strokes, everything that needs to be taken care of to fix this.

Don't forget as well the words of the greatest Republican of all time, Frederick Douglass. I'll close on these words. He said, "A man's rights rests on three boxes, the ballot box, the jury box, and the ammo box."

Thank you.

[Full transcript with Q&A following this presentation appears beneath video linked HERE]