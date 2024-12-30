This is a handy, 4-minute information piece, ideal for the attention span-challenged by Patrick Byrne about the structure of the Major "Mexican" Cartels that are a formidable flank in the current World War against the USA.

Unbeknownst to most, Patrick explains how the Mexican Cartels actually work for the Venezuelan Government, which is a Nation-State Mafia, run by the Generals of the Venezuelan military, known as the Cartel of the Suns.

A major objective of the Chavista Revolution is to overthrow the United States and to impose Global Communism, a goal shared by the World Economic Forum, the UN, the EU, the Vatican, the British Crown (i.e., MI6, Serco, CIA, US State Department, Senior Executive Service), the CCP, Cuba and their associated organs and NGOs.

Patrick doesn't get into the finer points, here about how these Major Cartels fit into the grander scheme of the global crime syndicate that controls this planet (which includes all of the above), or about how Venezuelan voting technology has already overthrown the governments of over 70 countries.

Patrick also doesn't get into how the Globalist WEF-UN agenda is to not only overthrow nations but to overthrow the human race, itself, through Transhumanism, via injected/inhaled nanoparticles and the 6G wireless communications network.

However, Patrick did post separately to Telegram on December 29th: "The Catholic Church has, over the last two decades become the bitch of the Venezuelan mafia. A Venezuelan archbishop criminal oversees the Bank of the Vatican. Patrick Michael Xavier Byrne (i.e., raised Catholic)."

TRANSCRIPT

Patrick Byrne: Hello, Team Freedom. Today's lesson is on how the Cartels are actually the thin "Edge of the Wedge", in this plot to overthrow the USA.

The USA is currently wrestling with four snakes for its survival and they're choking-down our systems and strangling us, all at the same time and those four snakes are the Major Cartels.

Now, what is a cartel? It's a group of criminal organizations that band together to form a multinational, basically. Great movie about them a decade ago, called 'Sicario'. Quite true-to-life, I'm told, by people who would know.

There are four Major Mexican Cartels:

• There's the Sinaloan, which is actually the subject of that movie.

• The crazy ones, who are the Jalisco Nueva Generación, who get really crazy.

• Then there's the really-crazy one, who are the Gulf – and then, the Gulf had a group within them, that were just the hitmen, just the killers.

• And they spun-off and formed the Zetas and they vertically-integrated. So now they're their own cartel.

So, those are the four Major Cartels we're up against – and by the way, the Sinaloans are sort of the Old School Mafia, Italian Mafia-type, but the others are, essentially – increasingly – just terroristic.

The most important thing to know about the Mexican cartels is they're just the UPS Drivers for the Venezuelan Cartel. The Venezuelan Cartel is called the Cartel of the Suns and what that is, is a reference to the Cartel de los Soles.

The Venezuelan mafia looks like this. Whereas, generals of most armies have stars on their shoulders, in Venezuela, the generalissimos have suns on their shoulders, like the Five-Sun General of the Army. That's because the heads of the Mafia are the Generals of the Army. So, it's the Cartel of the Suns, in reference to the generals with the Suns. They're the heads of the Mafia.

The DOJ has mapped-out how Venezuela is where Mafia turns into Nation-State, OK? That's the thing to know. The Government of Venezuela is the Mafia.

They have org charts of it all and, if that's not bad enough, there's one fellow, Tareck Al Aissami, who's basically how the Iranian and Hezbollah plug into this Mafia Government, that is Venezuela.

The Mastermind of it all, "Dr Evil", so to speak, is Jorge Rodríguez, a psychiatrist and believe it or not, he's the Grand Genius behind all of this, in Venezuela. He has a sister, Delcy Rodríguez who's the Vice President, right now.

Well, let's not forget that this whole regime of Chavista Revolution was very close to Fidel Castro and wants to overthrow the United States. In 2008, Jorge and Delcy Rodríguez took a trip to a place in Venezuela called Tocorón Prison and they made a deal with the leaders of the worst gangs in this prison, to come out and be their sort of personal gang.

Iran does this, too. Instead of having their secret police go and rough-up protesters, they just have gangsters go and rough them up, so they can say, "Well, it wasn't us."

So, this prison is in a place called Aragua. Tocorón Prison is in Aragua. The gang that came out is known as the "Train from Aragua". It's the most violent, crazy gang in Venezuela. They're now in the USA. This is what you're reading about.

This Venezuelan gang making headlines in Texas and AP is writing about the "Tren de Aragua: Venezuelan prison gang is now in the feared in the US." You bet they're in the US. They're there, in Colorado a few weeks ago, taking over an apartment building!

That was the Tren de Aragua. That's the personal gangsters of the two of the evil genius within the Venezuelan Regime and the Vice President. That's what you're facing, America.

So, just remember, as you hear about these these gangsters that we're up against. America is fighting with them – but think of the movie, 'Aliens': When you get through all the different individual aliens, you get to the Mother's Nest, where they all are. In our case, the Mother's Nest of all the cartels is Venezuela. Thank you.

