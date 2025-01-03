Professor Emeritus Yasufumi Murakami of Tokyo University of Science explains that COVID "vaccines" are contaminated with DNA, which lead to turbo cancers.

Usually, this DNA contamination comes from the vats of e.coli, in which the vaccines are cultured but he also notes that the Pfizer vaccines contain SV40, a promoter sequence of cancer that also contaminated most Polio vaccines from the 1950s and early '60s, resulting in a generation of Americans who have suffered and/or died from cancers.

According to Professor Murakami, SV40 introduced in the presence of dormant cancer genes "awakens and activates" them. He says, "Once the DNA gets into the stem cells, the DNA will keep creating more and more spikes. As a result, IgG4 antibodies are introduced."

He explains, "If the spike genes enters the human genome and cause gene expression stably, this means that gene expression will continue to take place, all the time – forever. That is, spikes are generated forever...The vaccines cause turbo-cancers...Suppression of the immunity is a major factor of turbo-cancers. The increase in IgG4 antibodies results in suppression of cancer immunity."

TRANSCRIPT

Professor Emeritus Yasufumi Murakami of Tokyo University of Science joins us for a discussion.

Professor Murakami: One researcher found that COVID vaccines were contaminated with DNA. The vaccines are expected to contain only mRNA.

However, in March, the researcher discovered that vaccines contained considerable amounts of DNA and other substances that should not be present. Since then, I have been keeping an eye on how things were going. Several researchers have reproduced similar data. There is no doubt about it, now.

One problem is that the vaccines contained a sequence of a cancer virus. Some vaccines are contaminated with a well-known promoter sequence of the cancer virus called SV40.

The vaccines contain the sequence needed to promote the gene expression of the virus. This sequence could enter the human genome. There are many carcinogenic genes in the human genome.

It has been proven that when the sequence [SV40] enters the vicinity of the carcinogenic genes, the carcinogenic genes are activated.

People who take the DNA problem seriously are annoyed by a denialist sect that underestimates the drug harm and denies the existence of the DNA problem. There have been all sorts of heated debates.

However, it is almost certain that vaccines are contaminated with DNA. Two renowned researchers have proven that vaccines are contaminated with DNA. The problem is that DNA can easily enter the genome.

DNA induces mutations and activates human carcinogenic genes.

Interviewer: As a phenomenon, in what way does DNA harm our bodies?

Professor Murakami: DNA induces mutations. In other words, DNA can get into many parts of the human genome.

DNA can enter cells very easily, regardless of length, and can get into cells everywhere. Under the circumstances, the problem is that when DNA gets in the center of an important gene, the important gene will stop functioning.

Another problem is that when the promoter sequence of a cancer virus [SV40] enters the vicinity of a dormant carcinogenic gene, the promoter sequence awakens and activates the carcinogenic gene.

As a result, the risk of developing cancer increases. As I have explained, the biggest problem is that mRNA vaccines suppressed immunity. mRNA vaccines increase the risk of developing cancer while suppressing the immunity.

When this happens, not only the risk of developing cancer increases, but also the immunity decreases. Consequently, vaccination increases the risk of developing cancer dramatically compared to the unvaccinated state. Probably, this is a big problem.

So, the more people get vaccinated, the more people will probably get cancer. There are many different types of cancers such as lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, and blood cancer, etc. Do vaccines increase the risk of all types of cancer, not just certain types? It appears that vaccines increase the risk of all types of cancer.

At least there is credible information that the number of leukemia cases is on the rise. Vaccination causes the promoter sequence of the cancer virus to enter white blood cells and attach to red blood cells everywhere. As a result, more and more leukemia cases are reported.

The mRNA vaccine of Pfizer contains the promoter sequence of SV40.

Interviewer: This is now an indisputable fact?

Professor Murakami: Yes, this is now an indisputable fact. Several groups of researchers have found this sequence.

In addition, a lot of spikes of mRNA are produced. The spikes would be most protected from destruction. Possibly, long spike genes remain intact.

So, if the long spike genes remain there, if the spike genes enters the human genome and cause gene expression stably, this means that gene expression will continue to take place, all the time. Forever. That is, spikes are generated forever.

Interviewer: Oh my god.

Professor Murakami: Of course, DNA entered into non-stem cells is removed through cell replacement.

But DNA entered into stem cells remains forever. Once the DNA gets into the stem cells, the DNA will keep creating more and more spikes. As a result, IgG4 antibodies are introduced.

The problem is, that once IgG4 antibodies are introduced, the number of spike-producing cells will not decrease, and it becomes impossible to get rid of spike-producing cells. Initially, the IgG1 or IgG3 response should remove the spike-producing cells. Gradually, the IgG4 response becomes dominant.

As a result, it becomes normal for spikes to be present in cells. The produced spikes then flow into the bloodstream and cause a variety of health problems. So, any vaccine that induces IgG4 is deemed as a defective vaccine.

Interviewer: So, you are saying that vaccines which create IgG4 should no longer be produced?

Professor Murakami: That's what I'm saying. I know a person who gets a health checkup every year and he is perfectly healthy. The other day, he went to the doctor because he was not feeling well and he was diagnosed as having Stage 4 Cancer.

I am not surprised. Normally, cancer cells are born and grow slowly, taking years to reach Stage 4. However, as soon as his cancer was identified, he was told that his cancer was in Stage 4. Could the vaccine have played a role in this cancer? Perhaps the vaccine suppresses the immunity, which makes it easier for cancer cells to grow.

Interviewer: Are you saying that vaccines cause so-called turbo-cancers?

Professor Murakami: The vaccines cause turbo-cancers. Exactly. Suppression of the immunity is a major factor of turbo-cancers. The increase in IgG4 antibodies results in suppression of cancer immunity.

This is also a very big problem. I can tell you one thing, the more DNA the vaccines contains, the more intense the inflammation caused by the vaccine becomes. DNA is a foreign substance to the cells.

So, DNA causes a severe reaction and kills the immune system of the cells. The more DNA the vaccine contains, the more severe the side effects caused by the vaccine become.

Interviewer: So, you are suggesting that impurities contained in different lots are different.

Professor Murakami: Vaccines could contain many different impurities but one possibility could be DNA. In the first place, DNA is something that should not be put into cells of your body.

Interviewer: So, you are saying that DNA is something that should not be put into cells of your body.

Running Time: 7 mins