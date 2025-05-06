In June of 2023, Eric Hecker testified at a Disclosure Project event about his experience as a maintenance man at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station in the center of Antarctica.

That summer, Hecker appeared on all of the big Alternative shows, like The Shawn Ryan Show, The Alex Jones Show, Redacted and Patrick Bet-David's PDB Podcast.

Hecker also privately shared his testimony with the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) and with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Hecker's main concern was the IceCube Neutrino Detector, which he warned was not just a telescope passively receiving data, he said it was powered and wired for transmission capabilities that made it an earthquake weapon. He further claimed that when the IceCube Neutrino Detector was turned on for the first time, it triggered the deadly 2011 Christchurch Earthquake in New Zealand.

At first, he says he thought the earthquakes were an accident but in 2016, when WikiLeaks released the email with Hillary Clinton and/or Jake Sullivan bragging about the earthquake being "on cue", he wasn't so sure.

IMAGE: WikiLeaks - Hillary Clinton & Jake Sullivan brag about the Christchurch earthquake happening "On cue".

After his spate of high-profile appearances in 2023, Hecker dropped off my radar but he resurfaced last week on The Alex Jones Show and he's making the rounds again, following the Department of Defense's acknowledgement of Havana Syndrome or what they call "Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI)" and Catherine Herridge's recent report.

Hecker is saying that that he thinks he was in the Stargate Program as a child and that he may be a survivor of MKULTRA and/or the Montauk Project and that his mind may have been "wiped" several times. I found his website and community, where members pay to "decipher" his experience.

Hecker also complained to Alex about how the UFO disclosure community is a "massive COINTELPRO operation". So, it might be fair to ask if people in the disclosure community are making him believe some of this stuff.

Stargate was a US Army and Defense Intelligence Agency project, which Hecker points out was transferred to the CIA in 1995. While Stargate did include civilians, like Al Puthoff, Russell Targ and Ingo Swann, it did not include children – at least, not publicly.

According to the main proponents of the Montauk Project, children were actively sought for use in their experiments. Preston Nichols claimed that 8-year-old boys were the ideal test subjects.

The Montauk Project has widely been considered to be an urban legend but recently, Dr Steven Greer told Shawn Ryan that it was real., i.e., an Unacknowledged Special Access Program.

In this August 2021 audio podcast, Hecker says he's "piecing his memories together" and that people in his private online group are telling him that they remember seeing him "in a cage" during the Montauk Project.

This is the kind of thing that happened to me, while I was writing 'The Philadelphia Experiment Murder'. I suddenly met a lot of psychics who told me that I was inter-dimensional assassin who was overthrowing planets in the future.

But 'Stranger Things' have happened. In the early 1990s, I had a boyfriend who was a member of the Steamfitter's Union who mainly worked on skyscrapers. He told me about a crazy job, where he and another worker were blindfolded and taken to do HVAC work at a secret installation on Long Island.

Hecker recently made this video about significant evidence of underground construction, like this odd building in Hicksville, which he believes to be HVAC for an underground facility in the middle of a high-density New York suburb.

(Click on image to view in Google Maps)

Hecker believes that he and his fellow workers at the South Pole were exposed to unfathomably huge doses of electromagnetic radiation, and that they're now experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms.

He says, "We didn't have the proper distances. We didn't have the proper PPE. We were effectively – whatever you want to call it – guinea pigs for research. We were considered expendable for either the science, the weapon systems, whatever it was. We are suffering. We haven't been given the help that we deserve.

"I do hope to get justice for myself and my crew, in that capacity, as well as getting the truth out to the world, because I believe that the people of this planet are now walking wounded in the crossfire of these non-conventional weapons that these uncontrolled factions are shooting at each other all day long."

(Full transcript of interview is linked HERE)