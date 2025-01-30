This webcam footage was reported by Fox 11 Los Angeles as being taken from the Kennedy Center of a mid-air collision on Wednesday evening over the Potomac River between an American Eagle small regional jet with an Army Black Hawk® helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA).

American Airlines Flight 5342 took off from Wichita, Kansas and it was making its final approach to Runway #33 at DCA. The helicopter was reported by CBS to be "on a training flight and had belonged to B Company, 12th Aviation Battalion out of Fort Belvoir in Virginia," according to Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region media chief, Heather Chairez.

Open source flight-tracking website, FlightAware.com reports that American Airlines 5342 crashed at 8:57PM.

A newly-released video Thursday afternoon offers a different view of the mid-air collision, with the Capitol Building in the foreground:

I can't tell whether I'm seeing the plane smashing into the helicopter or the helicopter smashing into the plane, in the footage, above.

Whereas, the Kennedy Center webcam footage looks to me more like a drone attacking a helicopter, this alternate angle of the collision from a dashcam does appear to show an airplane slamming into a helicopter. But this dashcam footage may be AI, for all I know.

The dashcam timestamp indicates 8:48PM at the moment of impact, which is 9 minutes earlier than the official time of impact of 8:57PM. This discrepancy could be the result of the dashcam clock being being set inaccurately or any number of things, and it may not be relevant.

Share

Or it could be relevant, because there do appear to be a lot of comms in this event. I mean, Runway #33! Puh-LEEZE! This is textbook Revelation of the Method, a term coined by the late James Shelby Downard, to describe the alchemical processing of a society by its Luciferian controllers.

• The collision occurred just a few hours after the first of Robert F Kennedy Jr's fiery confirmation hearings as the new Department of Health and Human Services Secretary. The initial footage seen of the crash was taken from the Kennedy Center.

• The event occurred a few hours after newly-sworn-in Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth had revoked the security clearance and security protections of retired Joint Chiefs Chairman, former Army General, Mark Milley. The helicopter involved was an Army Helicopter.

• Six days prior to the crash, Trump had revoked Taxpayer-paid security protection from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who served between 2011-2017 as US Representative from Kansas's 4th District, which encompasses the City of Wichita, the Origin of AA Flight 5342.

• Fort Belvoir is the headquarters of the Intelligence Command for all the Armed Forces. According to Big Data expert and investigative reporter, George Webb, Hunter Biden's BlackBerry cellphone mapped to the Stratcom Communications Center at Fort Belvoir, configured and encrypted on the Hammer Network, an extremely secret signals intelligence program originally developed by CIA/NSA/FBI contractor-turned-whistleblower, Dennis L Montgomery for the Obama administration's CIA Director, John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper. Trump pulled Brennan's and Clapper's security clearances 9 days prior to the crash, in addition to those of the 50-odd retired Intelligence Community members who signed the letter claiming that Hunter Biden's laptop was a "Russian information operation".

Montgomery says the Obama White House provided 1,200 preloaded Blackberry devices to trusted Obama insiders, including to Hunter Biden and that the FBI and DOJ are in possession of this body of evidence. This would indicate that they have long been aware of Hunter and Joe Biden's espionage activities, such as the sale of a US military manufacturer's technology to the CCP via Hunter's private equity company, Bohai Harvest.

Montgomery says the 1,200 BlackBerry devices, similar to those used by Obama and Hillary communicated over a closed encrypted secure network, known as PIN-to-PIN messaging that did not traverse the Internet, operating directly off The Hammer network. Each of those devices could access The Hammer Vault, a secret database of The Hammer’s illegally-collected data, including corporate and military intellectual property and US Defense secrets, accessible only to Obama Team insiders.

Montgomery’s 600 million pages of documents show that for more than four years before the 2016 election, four contractors working for the Obama Administration's FBI illegally surveilled American citizens. Moreover, the FISA court was made aware of this and has communicated its findings to the Justice Department.

George Webb did not mention "The Hammer", but he referred to an encrypted communications network designed to be invisible to the NSA, which he thinks were used by members of the Obama administration to negotiate Iran Nuclear Deal outside of the US Senate, which is supposed to ratify all treaties.

A month after President Trump's first impeachment, on January 24th, 2020, I reported on a YouTube post by George Webb, which was taken down when he was de-platformed. In this post, George described being contacted by a Biden whistleblower who did IT work and who configured encrypted Blackberrys for Joe Biden and his staff at the Senate, describing himself as a "30-year friend" of Joe Biden's. The Whistleblower met George over dinner and the former drank too much and he accidentally left his Blackberry behind, which Webb returned to him the following day.

George stated his belief that the reason why Hunter Biden was commissioned as the oldest ensign in the United States Navy, at the age of 42 – which is unheard-of – was so that he could carry this encrypted Blackberry with the military-grade secure communications network that is only Classified, in order to avoid being against the law with the NSA, while he went to "work" for the board of Burisma.

Although three Army personnel were reported onboard the Black Hawk®, it is not inconceivable that the helicopter was either 1) Operating with the transponder off, potentially indicating that a VIP was onboard, which the Army denies; or 2) Operating autonomously on the Hammer Network and therefore, virtually invisible to everybody. Initial reports said the helicopter was a "Washington DC police helicopter".

Two weeks before the election, Sikorsky flaunted their new, "optimally-piloted" autonomous technologies being deployed in Black Hawk® helicopters.

For his part, President Trump posted on TRUTHSocial at 12:19 AM on January 30th: "The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time."

In either case, President Trump agrees with me, that something doesn't add up, with this crash.

Here is a map of the DC, showing the Kennedy Center and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

There are other 9/11-style anomalies. According to this screen shot tweeted by @SuZuQ17, there was a CNN Breaking News headline 6 hours prior to her 10:43 PM screenshot, "FAA issues ground stop at Reagan National Airport after plane crashes in Potomac River" and a The New York Times Live Updates headline 5 hours previous to that screenshot, "Small Plane Crashes Near Washington, D.C."

In other words, her screenshot indicates that there had been a Ground Stop at DCA, due to a small plane crash, 4 to 5 hours prior to the now-reported American Airlines 5342 collision.

CNN first updated the above webpage to 10:10 PM and later force-redirected that URL to their official narrative page.

On November 3rd, 2020, retired Air Force General Thomas McInerney reported that the Obama administration had added an application to The Hammer called Scorecard, which he says, "Changes votes at a certain point in the voting stream – and by the way, the Obama administration used it in the 2012 Elections in Florida and both Obama and Biden are very familiar with this."

Since October 2020, Mary Fanning and Alan Jones at TheAmericanReport.org have been constantly updating reports about The Hammer.

Gen McInerney continued, "They used [Scorecard] in the Primaries and Bernie lost to Biden… So, it is ready to go. I just found out about this yesterday. Sidney [Powell] played a very important role in assisting me and [journalists] Mary Fanning and Alan Jones in trying to get the word out, so the American people know all this enthusiasm you’re talking about in Pennsylvania gets changed very quickly with this software program [Scorecard] that switches 3% of the votes."

McInerney was in the US Air Force for 35 years, where he had an extensive operational career and retired as the Number Three man at the USAF. He says, "I'm currently in the cloud business now and that's why I'm so intimately familiar with what Hammer and Scorecard can do. And nobody knows it."

McInerney says these technologies are very sophisticated and they've been adapted from cellphone software packages to the voting machines, which he suggested were being used to steal the 2020 Election.

Also, he said that the CIA started using these technologies to spy on US Citizens, which is illegal. Only the FBI can do this with the proper FISA warrants.

My gut feeling with all of this is that, with all of the new Trump administration's relentless flexing over the past week and a half, the Deep State has retaliated with this highly-coded mid-air collision in DC, coordinated with the use of this technology, as a dire warning to the Trump administration and its hundreds of millions of supporters.

The thing is, with all of these years of relentless PSYOPs, lawfare and False Flags, will this Olde Tyme occultic wizardry of the Revelation of the Method continue to work, anymore? It didn't stop Trump from getting elected.

As Sidney Powell said in this same above-cited November 3rd, 2020 interview:

"The reason this is all happening is because there are trillions of dollars at stake. The Globalists, the Communists, the Marxists, the Chinese Communist Party want to control the world and the power and the dollars that go with it. And they have to destroy the independence of We, the People and the freedom and leadership of the United States to do that. That's their last big target. We are the end of the line for liberty and freedom and any semblance of justice.

"They will spend any amount of money. They are willing to do absolutely anything to try to continue the graft and corruption that all of the evidence that's now just coming out against Joe Biden exemplifies. It wasn't just Joe Biden. It's probably 80% of our public officials, at least in the Federal Government and many in the States, too."

Running Time: 21 secs