I'm desolated by the assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov and my heart goes out to his family and to the Russian People.

I am feeling very anti-Crown and a total revulsion towards the entities who are gaily attempting to annihilate humanity through the War in Ukraine.

The same treasonous foreign agents who stole the 2020 election and who tried to kill you with the COVID economic crash and Death Shot – using all of that unprecedented censorship – they're still very much within the gizzards of our government and they just got re-financed in the wee hours of this morning.

They're not going anywhere until Donald Trump fires or arrests them all, on January 20th.

These Globalist Crown Agents, otherwise known as SES and/or Communists, who were installed by Barack Obama and his pals are still very much in control of the United States bureaucracy – and last week, they killed Russian General Igor Kirillov.

The Ukrainian government hired a young Uzbeki to kill the general, which really means that the CIA aka the Globalists aka the British Crown killed Kirillov.

General Igor Kirillov's murder is yet another casus belli or trigger for WW3.

So far, Russia has shown incredible restraint.

The CIA wants to get the USA nuked, get it?

Beware of a Nuclear False Flag Blaming Russia.

Kirillov was honorable and excellent and he was a patriot of his country.

I'm neither Russian nor even remotely an agent of Russia but all of this was very evident, when I covered General Kirillov and his findings, starting in April 2022. I posted his updates regularly. His assassination feels personal to me. I am anguished for the sake of his loved ones and for the Planet.

