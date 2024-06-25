Russian UN Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, delivers statement on the Sevastopol attack, saying that direct US involvement in this attack is "beyond any doubt", saying:

"Washington and its allies encourage their Neo-Nazi puppets in Kyiv to commit terrorist attacks against civilians."

HERE is some live cellphone video of the attack.

###

TRANSCRIPT

Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia: Kiev regime supported by the USA carried out a heinous attack against civilians in the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea. Ukraine launched five US-supplied attack MS missiles armed with cluster munitions. All flight missions were introduced by the US experts based on the satellite intelligence.

An American global hawk UAV was patrolling the airspace over the Crimean peninsula. The beach area packed with peaceful citizens enjoying their weekend and Orthodox holiday was hit. Fire came from the sky on unprotected people who had nowhere to hide.

Sand turned into blood. The video footage from the scene is just shocking. 151 persons were injured, among them 27 children.

Four people died, including two children. They will never have a chance to enjoy a summer day again. The investigative committee of the Russian Federation has started to investigate this heinous crime.

All responsible for this and other terrorist attacks will be held accountable. The fact that the U.S. is directly involved in this crime is beyond any doubt. Washington and its allies foster a neo-Nazi regime in Kiev and encourage their puppets in Kiev to commit terrorist acts against civilians.

Recently, the NATO countries gave the Kiev regime a green light to conduct strikes deep into the Russian territory.

Running Time: 1 min