Host L Todd Wood of Creative Destruction (also of Arm Forces Press), is launching a new video series called AFP Pods and in this episode, he does two 15-minute interviews; one with former CIA operative, John Ritchie and the other, with Lt Gen Paul Vallely (USA, Ret) on the subject of Operation Sinaloa, and going after the cartels on the Southern Border in the new Trump administration.

John Ritchie says that the project to deport 10 million+ illegals is not something that can just be relegated to law enforcement and government agencies. Ritchie sees a likely scenario in which citizens will be paid to join in the mass-deportation effort. Furthermore, he suggests that US Citizens, in general need to get more hands-on with their governance and that this centralized, top-down government and law enforcement system that we currently have needs to be revamped.

Wood asks Gen Vallely to elaborate on Project Sinaloa, which he developed in 2017 for Trump and he responds that is a very serious problem, really a job, not for the DHS but for the Department of Defense, who have been extremely negligent on this issue.

As for the specifics of how this would be done, he says:

"Basically, it would be a takedown of the Cartel headquarters, where their factories are, where they're manufacturing the fentanyl and shipping it out. We have agents inside Mexico now. We know exactly where they are. "The intelligence would be updated 30 days out. Look down, see down, see what's going on, where the Cartels are moving, identify the headquarters, where they're located, the factories and so on. And once that intelligence is solid, then, we go in at two o'clock in the morning, Navy SEALs, Special Ops, Rangers, Special Forces. "And that way, we put together a follow-up force that would clean up from Fort Hood, Texas, basically. Then we'd create a 20 kilometer No-Go Zone south of our border, which means nothing will flow in there for future drug operations or whatever. We control that. "Now, the problem is we can't do it with the Mexican government, because they're compromised. OK, so it has to be a close hold Special Ops takedown. "I wish we could work with the Mexican government, but they're controlled by the Cartels. We could work with the Marinas down there. They're probably the most secure, best force that the Mexican armed forces have. And we do have associations with them. But it's got to be done." When Wood asks him, “What's been the response from Washington on this?” Valley replies, "Zero. It's interesting. All the hearings that are going on about the Cartels and the illegal border-crossers coming in, 30 to 40 thousand Chinese, they're being flown into Tijuana and then they cross the border in the San Diego area. “But none of the congressmen, none of the senators say, "Hey, listen, this is an external threat to America! This is a Department of Defense mission." None of them will take that on. “They think you can legislate, you can do this and that. But nobody wants to conduct offensive operations that take down an enemy of the United States: the Cartel. Wood laments, "Many of them are probably bought off or compromised, of course." And Vallely agrees: "Very sad."

###

TRANSCRIPT

L Todd Wood: Welcome back to Arm Forces Press, AFP Pods. We've got with us our good friend and expert in all things intelligence, John Ritchie, former CIA operative. John, thanks for coming on.

John Ritchie: Hey, thanks for having me on. How are you doing, Todd?

L Todd Wood: I'm good. I wanted specifically to get you on because I love the way you lay out issues. One of the things we are getting in front of, and we're starting this new show, which this will be on, called Border War. I want to focus on … I just got done, as I mentioned, talking with General Vallely on how some of the military options to go after the cartels because the trafficking, the chemical warfare with the drugs, the crime, the gang warfare, the cartel control of politics in the US, literal cartel control of real estate, and control of the border. We talked about that from a military standpoint with General Vallely, but talk to us from an intelligence standpoint. How would that look? What would you need to lay out? What do you see in the future?

John Ritchie: Yeah, that whole border issue is going to be a massive, massive operation and require some massive resources going into the future, if that changes when Trump were to get into office, because it's easy to go to a rally and talk about, "Hey, we're going to have the biggest mass-deportation." You're talking – they say 10 million. It could be 15 to 20 million, you're talking about.

L Todd Wood: Yeah, easy.

John Ritchie: While you may have a small group of them, let's say, a third that may self-deport when they find out, "Hey, we're not going to – there's no more resources up there. I can't go to work. I can't make money. I can't send anything home, and I can't even get out on the street, because if I get caught, I'm going to get deported anyway."

A lot of them, they're going to give them some time and say, "Hey, you got 30 days, and if you're not out of here, prepare for the next thing."

Well, anybody who doesn't take that and leave, they're here for a reason, so now that's your next big step. But we haven't even talked about, when you think about that border and what you're talking about and the kind of logistics, the kind of operations that have been built over the past four years; you've got these four corridors that spread up, that go up through Mexico and up to these feeder points, and they go up to these feeder points, these corridors along the US Border, and they have to use those corridors because some of the border just isn't usable.

You're a military guy. Terrain is currency, right? You understand that just like they do, that those points that they use, those corridors are really important, and the feeder into them.

But what's really interesting, and I was talking to somebody, an ex-Border Patrol guy about this, he says, what's really interesting is that for the last few years, three or four years, these cartels – remember before Biden, they snuck in and they would come up and get safe houses; Phoenix, up in Minnesota somewhere, in Dallas, wherever. They were setting up safe houses, and they had to come in and build their own infrastructure north of the border for all the drugs, the human trafficking and things like that that were occurring.

They haven't had to do that for the past three or four years. Why? Because the US Government has done that for them!

The NGOs that our US Government has been funding, they're corrupted, they're feeders for these cartels, and they're human trafficking – and not just human trafficking, drug trafficking – and here's one for you, I read an interesting article the other day, now they're bringing consumer goods, avoiding tariffs, avoiding taxation, coming up here, putting them online and selling. So they're creating industries that are going to be sub-markets or black markets, as we usually call them, that are just going to avoid government scrutiny. That's started.

So you have all this infrastructure that has gone in and been built, and guess who didn't have to do it? The cartels! But here's the thing about that. Now we've let a bunch of people behind the, inside the wire, if you will, behind the border, inside the US.

You start this deportation, now the first thing you're going to have to do is you're going to have to nail off that border, that's got to be closed, and you're going to have to allow the people that are going to self-deploy out, you're going to have this huge military operation, and General V talks about that quite a little bit, about what that's going to take. I've heard this through a couple of generals, talking about what that's going to look like.

Well, what's it going to look like in the US? They can't do that. They're not allowed inside. It's going to have to be National Guard. It's going to be Border Patrol. It's going to have to be all these sheriffs. I heard these sheriffs are all getting together and they're saying, "We're going to have to deputize and train citizens to help us with this, because there's going to be hundreds of thousands of them that are going to be in our communities."

L Todd Wood: There's going to be a backlash, right? They're not just going to let that happen. They're going to say, "Okay, fine, we're going to riot and burn your town."

John Ritchie: Think about who these people are. Many of them are military age. We hear that all the time. Some of them have been training. They've come from training. They're here for a reason. Those are going to be the people we're going to have to be careful of, because they're behind the line and they're not leaving. They didn't take the 30 to 45 days self-deportation warning. So they're burrowed in. Yeah. So we got to think about that.

And then you got to think about what's on the other side of that border. If you, I don't, I'm not even sure it's going to be one wall anymore. You're going to have to have something massive structure-wise that they're not going to be able to get around.

L Todd Wood: Like a DMZ almost.

John Ritchie: Absolutely. Absolutely. Have you ever seen the photos of like what's going on with how Egypt is secured there? They're down along Rafa and that border. It's huge. It's massive.

That wall, itself is probably a football field deep. You know, and it's got stages you got to go through. You wouldn't be able to get through it. So you're going to have to see the same thing down there, in a militarized situation, as well. A buffer zone, as you see at the DMZ and we used to have it in Germany, going down the center of Germany, same thing's going to happen here.

And then what are you going to have to do? You're going to have to have intel on what's going on on the other side of that border, because Mexico is not going to help you. What did they just do? They just elected a Lefty. She's not going to help us!

So you got all this and you're going to have sanctions and things like this. This is going to get a little stiff before it becomes easy.

L Todd Wood: And then look at Gaza and look at, as you mentioned, the Egyptian border, the tunneling, the the the drones. I mean, it's it's it's a big, big, big, big problem.

John Ritchie: That's going to be – that is going to be a military operation – and it's going to be decades. It's not going to be something you're going to set up and be done with tomorrow. It may go down. You may see, you know, relations change and you won't have all the attempts to – but that's going to be a fairly sizable – but your war in this country is going to start with those people that are going to burrow in, here. They're here and they're here for a reason.

L Todd Wood: And they've got weapons and they've got got money

John Ritchie: They have no problem. If you and I get one, they can get one. And that's the thing I'm saying is, is that. And so you're going to have to have generations of men, young men and women that are going to have to they're either going to have to become part of this civil effort or they're going to become part of that military effort. And that's going to be, like I said, it sounds like we're going to deport 10 million people out of here. That's going to be quite an effort!

L Todd Wood: Yeah. It's going to be expensive, too. So how is the intel community set up for this? I mean, a lot of them are involved in this. But what are your thoughts on how to focus that community in the right direction?

John Ritchie: Yeah. I think you're going to have a lot of what the Agency used to have, like small forward operating bases in areas, let's say in South America and things like that, where you'd have a main base or a main station, if you will. And that's usually in an embassy somewhere, a main station.

But then you have these outlying forward-operating bases. In Pakistan. The two weren't even the two weren't even related. You had the tribal area operations and you had you had [Islamabad] in the main station – and the two weren't really connected. You had counterterrorism operations and you had and you had the Embassy.

You're going to have something like this, here. You're going to have to have people on the other side of that border, that are going to be running operations to collect. I don't know who that'll be. I don't know that that needs to be the CIA, you know. That's a different discussion, because they've kind of lost their mission. So that may be military. That may be states. You see what I'm saying? Bordering states. That may be you may be a see a different type of intelligence operation that assists and forms that helps feed that back into the into the –

L Todd Wood: - but you have New York City and other big cities have their own

John Ritchie: Absolutely - huge intelligence operations in New York and places like that. And and those are going to be the kind of things you're going to see more of. Where I was overseas in embassies where we would have a New York City – an NYPD guy there, which part of their intels.

So that's the kind of thing I'm saying you're going to see more of, I think, is more of the states and the people having to have – you're going to have to participate in this. People can't just sit around and go, "Oh, you know, we're going to deport and set up a wall and we'll let the Army do this."

No. This is going to have to be, like I said, I believe you'll have sheriffs coming around going, "Hey, we'll pay you. We'll train you. But we need citizens to come in and help us with this."

L Todd Wood: I think that's going to happen. And a lot's going to be a wake up call for a lot of those communities, those tony bedroom communities outside that are wealthy, that all of a sudden, have migrants camping on their streets. It's going to be shocking.

John Ritchie: It's yeah, yeah. It's going to be hard. And again, like you said, these people are going to go to the streets eventually, and I don't think they're going to go to streets like BLM and Antifa. I think they're going to go to the streets for operations to do things, operationally. And we've got to be thinking about that.

We've got to be prepared. And I'm sure there are there are some minds out there looking at this. But like I said, the other side of that border is going to have to have operation centers in there, they may be they may be Black, but they're going to have to be there and they're going to have to be collecting and you're going to because you're going to know what's going on on that side of that big, massive wall you're building.

L Todd Wood: So it'll be interesting to see how Trump can, you know, last time he basically gave him an offer they couldn't refuse. Right. I mean, yeah, "Help us or we're going to shut down the cash flow or whatever. This is something similar to that, I would think.

John Ritchie: Yeah, you're going to it's going to have to be like multi – there's going to be layers to this, whether it's going to be you're going to have to do it the way the Chinese do it. They consider each each area a piece of warfare, whether it's the way it's information, economic. We're going to have to start doing the same thing.

We've got to think, you know, this this idea that warfare is just one linear space is wrong. It's got to be done on every level. And Trump thinks that way.

I mean, you know, we saw what he was doing in, you know, with the Russians and the things he did, you know, to to temper the pipeline and what he did with the Europeans, as well. So he's thinking that way, that that's the ultimate. But, you know, somewhere along the way, you go from this all the way down to the tactical, right. And you're going to have to have those tactical spaces.

L Todd Wood: Well, I agree with General Vallely, the Military and probably the whole National Security Establishment needs to be reengineered and reorganized and cut out all of the staffing and focus on the mission much more effectively.

John Ritchie: Yeah, we need to – we've got to get the people in the the states more involved in that. We cannot have these big centralized police, you know, top-down police organizations out there. It's just ridiculous. You don't need it.

The CIA is serving no purpose to this country, right now. They are just an undercover, diplomatic and they they support a Police State, now. They're not doing their mission, anymore. Nothing like when I came in.

And I remember growing up, you know, my parents, my dad and my mom, they were always like, "Well, we elected these people. We got to trust them."

I'm going to tell you right now: don't trust anything they're doing anymore. You ought to be just like you shouldn't trust your congressman. He ought to be down the street from you. You ought to be able to go down there anytime, step in his office and say, "I want to see what's going on with this." And he ought to have to be transparent about it. Yeah, we need to be that way about our security, our defense and our intel. We've got to be more involved in it. We can't just say, "We're going to let them do it."

L Todd Wood: Well, John, thank you. Is there anything else you want to get out on this subject? That's a recurring issue. I think I do, too.

John Ritchie: No, I appreciate you having me on. And look, I think we've got some interesting times coming on. I've got some more ideas about how that looks and I think, like you said, there's some Macgregor out there, talking about this more and more and you've got General Valley talking about it. You're exactly right. This is going to be where it is. And I've talked to people and they're the planning is already started. Even people that have left that planning is already in the stages.

L Todd Wood: We're going to be interviewing Colonel Macgregor end this month. But thank you for your time, John. Take care.

L Todd Wood: Welcome back to Armed Forces Press AFP Pods. We are lucky to have with us today General Paul Vallely, Vietnam Veteran and really an informed officer on the National Security of the United States and is trying to do something about it. Welcome, Sir!

Gen Paul Vallely: Well, thank you. Happy to be with you again. Really enjoy your show and what you're doing.

L Todd Wood: Thank you. Thank you. Yeah, we're trying to inform and I want to focus, going forward; here was an article, I think it was Ray Donovan. I don't know if you know him. He's a former border guy who did a big interview on how to deal with the Cartels, going forward.

And I think it's going to be a big issue. I mean, the whole Opium Wars – their Reverse Opium Wars – they're doing to us with the fentanyl and the crime and the gang warfare and the trafficking. I mean, go down the list. It's serious. It's really a collapse of our sovereignty, in general. And you have done a lot of research into that. But let's start with your views on the Department of Defense, in general. And then we'll go to the Cartels after that.

Gen Paul Vallely: Well, great. Thank you. Yeah, we can do two of those subjects. One of the projects that we've been tasked with at the Stand Up America U.S. Foundation is a plan for President Trump and also Project 2025, which is being done by the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC, a think tank, as you know.

And it's basically a look-see across the whole Executive Branch. But our part in this is just looking at the Defense Department.

And some of the things that we've looked at, examined and with deep analysis: How do we reimage our armed forces? How do we restructure our armed forces for the future? Because, when you look at the past, we really haven't won a war since World War III.

It's been a bloated armed forces, very much, even within the Deep State operatives there, that we have found out. But it is so bloated that it needs restructuring.

So the "reimaging" part is that we want to rename the Department of Defense to the "Department of the Armed Forces of America". And we also, down the line, we want to put a Five Star General or Admiral in charge of the new Armed Forces, directly reporting to the President. And we think that's very important.

We want to do away with half of the Four- and Three-Stars in the Army – half the generals. We want to do away with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. We don't need them, anymore. It's a bloated bureaucratic organization.

And so, what we're looking at is what we call a "command-driven armed forces". And with that, rather than the Chief-of-Staff of the Army, we rename him the "Commander of the Army", "Commander of the Marines", "Commander of the Navy" and "Commander of the Air Force".

And when we do away with half of the –

L Todd Wood: Let me interrupt you there. Most of our readers, our audience may not realize that the Joint Chiefs are not commanders. They are just staff officers.

Gen Paul Vallely: That's right. But they've assumed almost command roles. And even Milley even went against the Commander-in-Chief of the United States!

L Todd Wood: That's correct. So I think you're spot-on on changing that power structure.

Gen Paul Vallely: Yeah, exactly right. But what you have in the Pentagon, you probably know this, you have dual staffs. You've got the military staffs, and then you also have the political appointees; Assistant Secretary of Defense for this and for that and so on, down the line. We don't need all that duplication. Get rid of it!

Get rid of the cost for that bureaucracy! Make it a command-driven thing, all the way down from that Five-Star, all the way down. And then the operational commands will basically be commanded by Three-Star Generals and they'll be basically trained to position themselves for any threats against the United States.

We have over 56 – I think – armed forces, troops in countries around the world. That's too much! We need to consolidate that. We need to look really, what are the threats to America and to our citizens?

So it's a great project. It's a little out-of-the-box, but I think it's realistic to restructure and reimage the army to get enlistments coming back in again; getting our young men and women that want to come in and join the armed forces, in subcapacity.

Now, reenlistments are down and it's not in good shape, right now. So we've got to rebuild that, make it strong for our future. And it's a challenge.

And as you well know, the Department of Defense doesn't change itself too much from within. It's got to be an external source that says, "OK, this is the Armed Forces of America for the future. And this is how we're going to do it."

L Todd Wood: Let me ask you this. I mean, one question that jumps out, that you're supposed to have civilian control of the military. How would that impact that?

Gen Paul Vallely: Well, you still do. You still do. You still have the Commander-in-Chief, the President. But you also have a Secretary of the Army, Secretary of the Air Force and so on. What we're doing is really getting rid of all the excess assistant secretaries of this and this and this and this all the way – and there's over a hundred of them, when you count them all up. It's not needed. That's that duplicate staff.

But you can have an Assistant Secretary of Defense. You can have Secretary of the Army, Assistant Secretary of the Army. But you get rid of all that down below; that bureaucracy that's not needed.

L Todd Wood: Gotcha. Gotcha. Yeah, well, that sounds fantastic. What has been the response from some of the Trump? I mean, you know, Trump infamously this week kind of distanced himself from Project 2025.

Gen Paul Vallely: Yeah, he did.

L Todd Wood: What were you talking about and how would what has your been response from the Trump admin?

Gen Paul Vallely: Well, I think what the Trump Camp say, "OK, you out there, Heritage, go ahead and develop something for me – or us for the new administration. And we'll take a look at it. But at this point in time, we want to be arm's-length from that study and have you complete it," basically.

So that's basically the attitude of Heritage. We're going to build this for whoever's elected, whether it's Trump or whoever. But specifically, it's got to be for the future of America: Reimaging and restructuring our military. I love the name, "Armed Forces of America." I think it really is quite appealing.

L Todd Wood: I agree. And focus on command structure, instead of instead of staff would be fantastic – because you see almost an arrogance in the Joint Chiefs, now that is disgusting to me, actually. Yeah, but go ahead.

Gen Paul Vallely: Well, I'm just not required in the future anymore. This is we're not a World War two after World War two. And again, it's developed into a gigantic, bloated bureaucracy.

L Todd Wood: Yes. Well, one of the threats that is facing the United States that I think will call on the Armed Forces of America to deal with is the Southern Border situation. It's out of control.

The Cartels control our border. They're now controlling massive swaths of land and cities and towns across America. They're criminalizing and brutalizing Americans – and not to mention the kids they're bringing across – no fault of their own that are getting raped and trafficked.

And so in the fentanyl, hundreds of thousands of Americans are dying of a chemical weapon, essentially against the United States. It has been, you know, enabled by China, but developed by the Cartels and then trafficked up in the US.

So it's a massive problem. You've developed and thought about this a lot and developed a plan. Tell us about that.

Gen Paul Vallely: Well, early on in 2017, we developed a plan for Trump called Operation Sinaloa based on the provincial areas down there in the Sinaloa where the four to five cartels operate in are headquartered.

And President Trump did the defensive part very, very well; basically shut down the border, build a fence, Remain in Mexico and tightened everything up very securely. But still, the Cartels were still operating, still sending that fentanyl in and then building their force up like – they're more modern in their equipment and motorized vehicles, their militarized organizations than the Mexican Army, for example!

And we show pictures of that, the advanced armaments they have, the crypto capability, use of drones, their vast intelligence network. And they've allowed that to basically attack the United States with drugs and incentives for all the millions that have come across our Southern Border. And they're going to continue to do that. They control even the inflow of money going into our elections, which we've found out was happened in Arizona at the last election in 2020.

They're very busy. They have agents in every city. They recruit heavily with the gangs. They pay a lot of these illegal border crossers to come across the border in the United States.

But here's what's sad, though. This is a National Security threat. This is a Department of Defense, as we call it now, operation. The border people can only do so much. Border Patrol, ICE can only do so much. The sheriffs can only do so much. They have to play defense, basically. But the Department of Defense has been negligent in protecting us from an outside militarized, heavily-funded force that the Cartels are.

And it's interesting, a senior officer came back to me and he said, "Well, that would be a cross-border operation." I said, "What do you think Vietnam was? What do you think Iraq was? Afghanistan, Syria – a cross-border operation!"

Yeah, we have four or five hours, south of our border on Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas, four and a half hours. I mean, you could send the 2nd Armored Division down from Fort Hood, Texas, for goodness sake, surround them and take them out.

But that's the kind of thinking with these Woke Generals. They're more interested in CRT, DEI, transgender, shoving these social programs down the throats of our troops. But that's a sad situation. That's why we got to re-image and we've got to restructure our military.

L Todd Wood: Well, dig into that plan a little bit. What are the tenets of that plan, the Operation Sinaloa?

Gen Paul Vallely: Well, basically, it would be a special ops. I can't get into a lot of detail how we do it. It would be at two o'clock in the morning.

Basically, it would be a takedown of the Cartel headquarters, where their factories are, where they're manufacturing the fentanyl and shipping it out. We have agents inside Mexico now. We know exactly where they are.

The intelligence would be updated 30 days out. Look down, see down, see what's going on, where the Cartels are moving, identify the headquarters, where they're located, the factories and so on. And once that intelligence is solid, then, we go in at two o'clock in the morning, Navy SEALs, Special Ops, Rangers, Special Forces.

And that way, we put together a follow-up force that would clean up from Fort Hood, Texas, basically. Then we'd create a 20 kilometer No-Go Zone south of our border, which means nothing will flow in there for future drug operations or whatever. We control that.

Now, the problem is we can't do it with the Mexican government, because they're compromised. OK, so it has to be a close hold Special Ops takedown.

I wish we could work with the Mexican government, but they're controlled by the Cartels. We could work with the Marinas down there. They're probably the most secure, best force that the Mexican armed forces have. And we do have associations with them. But it's got to be done.

L Todd Wood: And what's been the response again from Washington on this? Have you had?

Gen Paul Vallely: Zero. It's interesting. All the hearings that are going on about the Cartels and the illegal border crossers coming in, 30 to 40 thousand Chinese, they're being flown into Tijuana and then they cross the border in the San Diego area.

But none of the congressmen, none of the senators say, "Hey, listen, this is an external threat to America! This is a Department of Defense mission." None of them will take that on.

They think you can legislate, you can do this and that. But nobody wants to conduct offensive operations that take down an enemy of the United States, the Cartel.

L Todd Wood: Many of them are probably bought off or compromised, of course.

Gen Paul Vallely: Very sad.

L Todd Wood: Well, thank you, sir. Is there anything else you want to get out on these subjects?

Gen Paul Vallely: No, those are those are very important ones that we're working on. I've got a new book coming out called 'The Dismantling of America'. That's a follow-on to my book, 'Beyond Treason', all on Amazon.

'Beyond Treason', 'The Dismantling of America'. You can order them on on our website, StandupAmericaUS.org, got to put the US in there – StandupAmericaUS.org. All our books are on there.

And by the way, anything we publish you can use or others can use out there. All the citizens can, all Americans can come on our website, take whatever information you want and you can use it, because we put a lot of work into gathering good intelligence and then producing that, in terms of articles and plans and projects.

L Todd Wood: I know you have good intel really across the world.

Gen Paul Vallely: Very

L Todd Wood: So plug into that. So thank you very much for your time and appreciate it, General. We'll have you back.

Gen Paul Vallely: OK, take care. Thank you.

Running Time: 30 mins