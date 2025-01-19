Jamie Mannina can't seem to catch a break. He keeps getting caught by political foes exploiting his risky online dating behavior. I've seen this video a few times over the years but I didn't know who "Jamie" was until last week.

Jamie Mannina is seen in this video, filmed several years ago being confronted at an Arlington, VA home after he'd allegedly made online arrangements to meet and to have sex with an underage teen at that address. The set-up replicates Dateline NBC's To Catch a Predator but there is no arrest.

This is the same Jamie Mannina, a DoD Official at the Joint Chiefs who was just caught on hidden camera divulging to a woman he'd just met through a dating app of his plans with "retired generals" to Stop Trump. Unfortunately for him, his "date" was working with James O'Keefe.

Mannina was Hillary Clinton's Special Assistant when she was the New York Senator. Mannina followed her to the State Department, which experienced a pedophilia scandal on her watch - while he was there.

10-15 years ago, the State Department's pedophilia scandal was widely covered in the mainstream media. There used to be a whole section devoted to this story in the State Department's Wikipedia article but recently, most online references to it have been scrubbed.

Instead, we see many disparaging articles about the guys who created this video, lobbyist Jack Burkman and former online influencer, Jacob Wohl, who are accused of "multiple unsuccessful plots to frame public figures for fictitious sexual assaults, including in October 2018 against Robert Mueller, in April 2019 against 2020 Pete Buttigieg, and in April 2020 against...Anthony Fauci."

Although they never faced legal repercussions for these quasi honeypots, both Burkman and Wohl were later accused, convicted and are still awaiting further charges in several states for making tens of thousands of robocalls to residents of swing states, in an attempt to suppress mail-in ballot voting in the 2020 Presidential Election (the mail-in ballots, themselves being part of one of the biggest frauds in US History, namely the theft of the 2020 Election). So far, they've both have been sentenced to probation, community service and a $1.5 million fine for Telecommunications Fraud.

While it's true that Burkman and Wohl are shady characters, it's also true that Jamie Mannina admits on-camera in this video that, "I just wanted to try to get to know her" (an underage girl).

As this 2016 article by Lori Handrahan states:

One may recall reports of an infamous Hillary-and-Huma pedophilia snuff video codenamed "Frazzledrip", that was leaked to the Dark Web in 2018 and that had allegedly been found in 2016 on the computer that Huma Abedin shared with her then-husband, former New York Congressman, now-registered sex offender, Anthony Weiner.

In 2018, a retired military intelligence friend of mine told me that this video was leaked to the Dark Web by Peter Dalglish, a former Senior Adviser to the WHO, in order to blackmail Hillary Clinton and other powerful people in the State Department into helping him to avoid arrest in Nepal.

It didn't work. Dalglish is currently serving an 8 year prison term in Nepal after being convicted of raping two young boys in that country.

It was the discovery of Hillary Clinton's emails on Anthony Weiner's computer in 2016 that caused FBI Director James Comey to re-open the Bureau's investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails 11 days prior to the 2016 Presidential Election, which doubtless helped Trump win his first term.

Both the FBI and NYPD each had copies of this computer and several NYPD officers subsequently "committed suicide".

Huma Abedin is now engaged to be married to Alexander Soros. Anthony Weiner is now running for Congress again, after serving most of his 21-month sentence for transferring obscene material to a minor.

And Donald Trump is set to be sworn-in as President for his second term on Monday!

TRANSCRIPT

(Interior. Suburban Kitchen. Jamie Mannina is ambushed by about 7 or 8 people with cellphone cameras and some armed with guns)

Jack Burkman: Jamie, how are you?

Jamie Mannina: Sorry, I –

Jacob Wohl: We're friendly faces. Just have a seat there.

Jack Burkman: How are you?

Jacob Wohl: Just take a seat for me.

Jamie Mannina: I'm sorry, I don't want to be on camera.

Jacob Wohl: No, no, Just take a seat.

Jack Burkman: You're already on camera!

Jacob Wohl: I just want to talk to you, real quick.

Jack Burkman: We're journalists, we want to hear your side of the story. I'm Jack Burkman

Jacob Wohl: I'm Jacob Wohl.

Jack Burkman: We're doing a story of adults who come to have sex with underage teens. Now, you've come here today to have sex with an underage girl.

Jamie Mannina: No, I said no, Sir.

Jack Burkman: You said no?

Jamie Mannina: I said no, I didn't want to do it.

Jack Burkman: But here you are! Why are you here today?

Jacob Wohl: Why don't we chat? Let's go sit down.

Jamie Mannina: I just wanted to try to get to know her.

Jack Burkman: Why don't you tell your side?

Jacob Wohl: It's already live, it's already live.

Jamie Mannina: You don't have my permission to use this –

Jack Burkman: It's too late for that. We don't need your permission. You're in our home.

Jacob Wohl: We don't need your permission.

(Mannina opens door and starts walking out of the house. Burkman begins to follow him outside).

Jack Burkman: You should tell us – we want to hear your side of the story, Jamie! Tell us your side of the story! Jamie, are you a pedophile?

Jacob Wohl: (To Burkman) OK, come back in, come back in.

Jack Burkman: Please answer the question!

(Mannina walks towards his car).

Jacob Wohl: (To Burkman) Come back in, in, in, in!

Woman Off-Camera: You guys left this on the table!

Jacob Wohl: I know, I know!

Woman Off-Camera: I had to grab it and say, "It's my school work!"

(Laughter)

Jacob Wohl: That's real. That's real. I mean … (inaudible crosstalk) Dude, did you see that?

Jack Burkman: (Laughing) I love this stuff!

Running Time: 1 min