Same DoD Official in Coup Plot Against Trump Caught on Tape Soliciting Underage Girl for Sex
JAMIE MANNINA: "I JUST WANTED TO TRY TO GET TO KNOW HER"
Jamie Mannina can't seem to catch a break. He keeps getting caught by political foes exploiting his risky online dating behavior. I've seen this video a few times over the years but I didn't know who "Jamie" was until last week.
Jamie Mannina is seen in this video, filmed several years ago being confronted at an Arlington, VA home after he'd allegedly made online arrangements to meet and to have sex with an underage teen at that address. The set-up replicates Dateline NBC's To Catch a Predator but there is no arrest.
This is the same Jamie Mannina, a DoD Official at the Joint Chiefs who was just caught on hidden camera divulging to a woman he'd just met through a dating app of his plans with "retired generals" to Stop Trump. Unfortunately for him, his "date" was working with James O'Keefe.
Mannina was Hillary Clinton's Special Assistant when she was the New York Senator. Mannina followed her to the State Department, which experienced a pedophilia scandal on her watch - while he was there.
10-15 years ago, the State Department's pedophilia scandal was widely covered in the mainstream media. There used to be a whole section devoted to this story in the State Department's Wikipedia article but recently, most online references to it have been scrubbed.
Instead, we see many disparaging articles about the guys who created this video, lobbyist Jack Burkman and former online influencer, Jacob Wohl, who are accused of "multiple unsuccessful plots to frame public figures for fictitious sexual assaults, including in October 2018 against Robert Mueller, in April 2019 against 2020 Pete Buttigieg, and in April 2020 against...Anthony Fauci."
Although they never faced legal repercussions for these quasi honeypots, both Burkman and Wohl were later accused, convicted and are still awaiting further charges in several states for making tens of thousands of robocalls to residents of swing states, in an attempt to suppress mail-in ballot voting in the 2020 Presidential Election (the mail-in ballots, themselves being part of one of the biggest frauds in US History, namely the theft of the 2020 Election). So far, they've both have been sentenced to probation, community service and a $1.5 million fine for Telecommunications Fraud.
While it's true that Burkman and Wohl are shady characters, it's also true that Jamie Mannina admits on-camera in this video that, "I just wanted to try to get to know her" (an underage girl).
As this 2016 article by Lori Handrahan states:
"There is both a national child porn crisis and, within that, a crisis of American federal and state employees engaged in child porn. In what appears to be epidemic numbers men are down-loading child porn often on their work computers at The Pentagon, The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), The Department of Justice (DOJ), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), The Department of Transportation (DOT), The Transportation Security Agency (TSA), The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) not to mention state-level police departments from Maine to California...
"North Carolina’s Congressman, Mark Meadows (R)...put forward the Eliminating Pornography from Agencies Act. This law, if passed, would stop federal employees from accessing, watching or sharing pornography on government-issued computers and devices. Congressman Meadows introduced this 18 September 2014. To date, he has not one co-sponsor. Not one other member of Congress cares about this issue? Apparently not."
One may recall reports of an infamous Hillary-and-Huma pedophilia snuff video codenamed "Frazzledrip", that was leaked to the Dark Web in 2018 and that had allegedly been found in 2016 on the computer that Huma Abedin shared with her then-husband, former New York Congressman, now-registered sex offender, Anthony Weiner.
In 2018, a retired military intelligence friend of mine told me that this video was leaked to the Dark Web by Peter Dalglish, a former Senior Adviser to the WHO, in order to blackmail Hillary Clinton and other powerful people in the State Department into helping him to avoid arrest in Nepal.
It didn't work. Dalglish is currently serving an 8 year prison term in Nepal after being convicted of raping two young boys in that country.
It was the discovery of Hillary Clinton's emails on Anthony Weiner's computer in 2016 that caused FBI Director James Comey to re-open the Bureau's investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails 11 days prior to the 2016 Presidential Election, which doubtless helped Trump win his first term.
Both the FBI and NYPD each had copies of this computer and several NYPD officers subsequently "committed suicide".
Huma Abedin is now engaged to be married to Alexander Soros. Anthony Weiner is now running for Congress again, after serving most of his 21-month sentence for transferring obscene material to a minor.
And Donald Trump is set to be sworn-in as President for his second term on Monday!
TRANSCRIPT
(Interior. Suburban Kitchen. Jamie Mannina is ambushed by about 7 or 8 people with cellphone cameras and some armed with guns)
Jack Burkman: Jamie, how are you?
Jamie Mannina: Sorry, I –
Jacob Wohl: We're friendly faces. Just have a seat there.
Jack Burkman: How are you?
Jacob Wohl: Just take a seat for me.
Jamie Mannina: I'm sorry, I don't want to be on camera.
Jacob Wohl: No, no, Just take a seat.
Jack Burkman: You're already on camera!
Jacob Wohl: I just want to talk to you, real quick.
Jack Burkman: We're journalists, we want to hear your side of the story. I'm Jack Burkman
Jacob Wohl: I'm Jacob Wohl.
Jack Burkman: We're doing a story of adults who come to have sex with underage teens. Now, you've come here today to have sex with an underage girl.
Jamie Mannina: No, I said no, Sir.
Jack Burkman: You said no?
Jamie Mannina: I said no, I didn't want to do it.
Jack Burkman: But here you are! Why are you here today?
Jacob Wohl: Why don't we chat? Let's go sit down.
Jamie Mannina: I just wanted to try to get to know her.
Jack Burkman: Why don't you tell your side?
Jacob Wohl: It's already live, it's already live.
Jamie Mannina: You don't have my permission to use this –
Jack Burkman: It's too late for that. We don't need your permission. You're in our home.
Jacob Wohl: We don't need your permission.
(Mannina opens door and starts walking out of the house. Burkman begins to follow him outside).
Jack Burkman: You should tell us – we want to hear your side of the story, Jamie! Tell us your side of the story! Jamie, are you a pedophile?
Jacob Wohl: (To Burkman) OK, come back in, come back in.
Jack Burkman: Please answer the question!
(Mannina walks towards his car).
Jacob Wohl: (To Burkman) Come back in, in, in, in!
Woman Off-Camera: You guys left this on the table!
Jacob Wohl: I know, I know!
Woman Off-Camera: I had to grab it and say, "It's my school work!"
(Laughter)
Jacob Wohl: That's real. That's real. I mean … (inaudible crosstalk) Dude, did you see that?
Jack Burkman: (Laughing) I love this stuff!
Running Time: 1 min
And the bigs get away clean!
Let's not forget Hilary and her Haitian chlldren's charity assistant that was caught smuggling 30 kidnapped children in a shipping container. And how Hil's hub President Bill Clinton went to Haiti to personally plead Laura Silsby's case, and was so effective that Silsby's charges were dropped from Child Trafficking and Kidnapping to "Arranging Irregular Travel"!
Silsby was freed with Time Served, and is now living in Idaho under a new name and identity and working for a company that works with Amber Alert.
And does anyone really believe its coincidence that Diddy exploded at the same time that the Prime documentary on Prince Andrew and Epstein came out, because the 17 year old girl, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who brought sexual charges against Prince Andrew, testified that she was taken to Mar-a-Iago by Ghislaine Maxwell, and that she was “recruited from Mar-a-Iago” to have sex with Prince Andrew. Because from Mar-a-Iago to Epstein’s island is a boat ride.
And do you know WHAT HAPPENED TO THE CORRUPT US STATE ATTORNEY THAT LET EPSTEIN OFF...???
Alexander Acosta is the corrupt U.S. State Attorney who let Jeffrey Epstein off with the LIGHTEST SENTENCE EVER in the state of Florida for sex crimes, and made the SEALED secret deal with Epstein so that Epstein's crimes, and NAMES, would never be made public!
And what happened to Acosta as a result???
In 2017 Alexander Acosta was appointed the 27th Secretary of Labor for the United States of America!
By President Donald J. Trump.
It would probably be devastating to know what percentage of politicians and non elected officials on Capital Hill regularly visit porn websites and are involved in some form of sex trafficking. Do I say this with a holier than thou attitude? No. My point is that between politicians who are being blackmailed by their screen activities and politicians who remain in office with the help of AIPAC money there are probably only a handful of politicians today who actually still work for their constituents.