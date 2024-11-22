***PLEASE CLICK ON HEADLINE, ABOVE TO READ ON SUBSTACK***

Army Lieutenant Scott Bennett (Ret) cared very deeply for his country and he knew many of the details about how the United States was being actively subverted by criminals posing as American "leaders" and "patriots". Scott passed away yesterday morning from pancreatic cancer, may he rest in peace.

I want to pay tribute to Scott by sharing some of the staggering findings from his investigations of the Enemies Within the United States.

A former Army Terrorist Financing Officer at US Central Command with a Top Secret SCI Clearance, as well as a former private contractor with Booz Allen Hamilton, Scott acquired information about Swiss bank accounts that directly implicated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Obama in the formation of the terror group, ISIS.

Scott said he gave these details to Rolling Stone journalist, Michael Hastings, who was killed two months later in a suspicious car accident.

Scott wrote the book, 'Shell Game: a Military Whistleblowing Report to Congress', in which he detailed how President Barack Obama's Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, together with then-Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner granted permission for the sale of arms to the government of Qatar, which then delivered these arms to ISIS. He described all of this in a talk about his book in this July 2015 video.

Scott provided these findings to members of Congress and the Mainstream Media and for the most part, he was studiously ignored – and one can understand why, when considering what happened to Michael Hastings.

After the 2020 election, Scott worked with General Mike Flynn's team of experts in SIGINT, cryptology, computer systems to look at both the technological and the "ground game" aspects of the 2020 Election fraud.

In a two-part interview series (Part 1 & Part 2) with journalist and University of Minnesota Professor Emeritus, James Fetzer, Scott explained that the modus operandi of the 2020 Election theft could be divided between two sides: the technological "Cyber Attack" side and the AFL-CIO union worker "Ground Game" side.

The Cyber Attack was exhaustively investigated and described by Mike Lindell, in his film, 'Absolute Proof' and its follow-up, 'Absolute Interference'.

The Ground Game was exhaustively investigated and described a few weeks ago by Patrick Byrne before he fled the US for Dubai, claiming that the Venezuelan government had put a $25 million bounty on his head.

2020: THE CYBER ATTACK AND THE GROUND GAME

In late November or December of 2020, Scott Bennett told James Fetzer:

"What I want to talk about specifically is the electronic voting machine manipulations and such – this has been decades in the making. This started a long time ago and I'm going to read a little bit of the history of it. It essentially started under Obama, McCain, Romney, John Brennan. All of this was pre-planned and essentially, there are algorithmic computer technological dimensions of this, the primary mode for the spikes and the vote manipulations that were reflecting the election of Biden.

"And then, there was the Ground Game of bringing in the votes, manipulating the votes, being brutish to the people on the ground and that was orchestrated by the AFL-CIO [whose] president, Trumpka is a Communist who has the Hammer and Sickle behind his desk.

"I've got key intel people that are inside. I've got documents that are inside and I'm going to show it on the screen momentarily but the AFL-CIO was the primary umbrella organization that was trying to do a ground game, Antifa-BLM takeover and they have direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

"And that was the other part of this. The technology that was used; Dominion software has a direct connection to the Chinese Communist Party and Union Bank of Switzerland…What I had discovered when I was a terrorist financing officer at US Central Command with a Top Secret SCI Clearance…[was] that Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) was financing terrorism and involved in all sorts of shenanigans.

"Eric Holder and Lanny Breuer worked for the law firm that represented Union Bank of Switzerland and Union. Eric Holder and Lanny Breuer and their law firm, Covington & Burling and Hillary Clinton and the State Department and Joe Biden and Barack Obama and John Brennan – and many others that I list in my book – all conspired and collaborated to set up what we see here, today. The UBS-Chinese Communist Party technological manipulation of software – and they tried to do it in 2016 and it failed – but they fixed their loopholes and they were able to get it across now [in 2020].

CCP & UBS PARTNERSHIP PURCHASED VOTE-COUNTING TECH TO OVERTHROW TRUMP

"The Chinese Communist Party and Union Bank of Switzerland have created a joint organization, UBS Securities, LLC. This is a front organization used to purchase election vote-counting technology, Dominion and others for the purpose of overthrowing the Trump presidency...

"The Chinese Communist Party used Union Bank of Switzerland to create an entity called UBS Securities to then buy Dominion Software, Dominion Voting and other machines and companies, so that they could monopolize and corner the market of the electronic voting processes and systems. And then, they corrupted it with zip drives, flash drives, electronic means to manipulate the algorithms and then come up with the end result that they wanted.

"This was set up by two very important people to remember: the Mayor of Beijing, Wang Qishan…and the Premier of China, Wen Jiabao. These two individuals established this UBS Securities and gave $400 million – they originally gave $200 million to create this in 2014, and they didn't put any money into it again until October 8th of this year [2020], in which they put in $400 million into Dominion and then, the rest is history. This has been revealed as part of the apparatus, part of the instrumentality that they used to undermine the election.

"In 2006, under the personal arrangement of Wang Qishan, the Mayor of Beijing, UBS Securities was transformed into UBS Securities, Ltd and acquired by other Chinese assets…one of the other companies that was bought was ES&S. It's the largest voting machine manufacturer in the United States. So ES&S was acquired by the Chinese. It also acquired Premier and it essentially monopolized this whole voting technology.

"There are people associated with the Soros Foundation, Soros Canada Foundation that were part of this; Dana Simpson is one of the names that has popped up. This is the big working group: Union Bank of Switzerland, Chinese Communist Party, utilizing software for manipulating the efforts. That's what we see happening right now. This is what Sidney Powell and Lin Wood and others are going to be prosecuting and investigating…

CRYPTOLOGIST: BRENNAN BEHIND PUSH FOR ELECTRONIC VOTING

"One of the cryptologists…brilliant, brilliant woman who worked in these areas and has quite a revelation about what was happening and for how long, so I'm going to read her report:

"'In 1999, about 20 attendees, including me were debriefed, including Gen Dunsford, Gen Hayden, John McCain, Clinton staffers, John Brennan, Cuthbertson, with Mueller and other identified brass and military personnel. At this meeting, John McCain discussed the Future and the New Millennium, which included issues with paper punch holes and deployment and discussed how the Agency, CIA was sourcing the right software to ensure that elections were secure and in the future. It was discussed with other developers, who developed it right and it included China and EU assistance. I was tasked to be the localizer of the products, Kuwait was the initial deployment to test and compete for John Brennan's company. "'That was to be built-out, compile and analyze the data in order to secure elections. At that point, I raised the question of the integrity of elections. My question was, Aren't the people supposed to be voting for themselves? John McCain's response was, quote, "We can't have people voting for their leaders. We need to make sure the nations are in the right hands," unquote. "'I felt like I was the only one there that felt uncomfortable with John McCain's speech, basically telling us that people were too stupid to elect their own leaders. The Kuwait deployment was the predecessor of the Fallujah election, as the same software was used.'

"So, we've used software in Fallujah and Kuwait and elsewhere, that people are starting to pick up on. This technology, incidentally was developed within the Psychological Operations, Information Operations community. One of the gentleman is named Patrick Bergy, who is an Army guy that worked at the same command that I did, who is a brilliant technological wizard and he essentially developed the Shadownet that was deployed for these sort of purposes; Information Operations, Psychological Operations, manipulation of attitudes, behaviors and things like that, that the Smith-Mundt Act had protected the American People from but which Obama and his striking out the Smith-Mundt Act essentially gave license to this technology to be used against Americans and dominate and manipulate the election process.

"So that's why Obama executive ordered-out the Smith-Mundt Act, because it allowed this general pattern of Information Operation and management of opinions and behavioral modifications and controlling of people; this opened the door to that Pandora's Box. And Patrick Bergy was the one who designed it…

"It's astounding how many Republicans and Democrats have benefited, of course, too and how the Government and the Congresspeople, including people at Fox News, like Judge Jeanine Pirro and Sara Carter have refused to advance any of Patrick Bergy's revelations. This is the military officer that designed this and this is the materials and the technology that's being used right now. So, these people at Fox and elsewhere, it's another reason to question them, because that sort of behavior is very, very suspect to me.

[Recitation continues]

"'John Brennan briefed the group on how to manipulate people to embrace new tech electronic voting machines, by pushing anonymity after the localizer identified key issues and dynamics. The project was called Project Rains. No one told me that this was classified information, nor was anything marked Classified.'

"That's very important because people understand, when you're in a Classified setting, if things are not named or labeled "Classified", they're not. So luckily, this was not but most likely, it would have been, had they known.

"So John Brennan is behind this manipulation of the American People to embrace new technology and new, technological voting machines. So, they're getting us away from the standard chad/punch hole paper cards. That was their agenda.

McCAIN AND ROMNEY LOST ELECTIONS ON PURPOSE

[Continues reading]

"'In 2008, Obama and McCain fixed the election. McCain knew he was going to lose from this manipulation. It was fixed. I was overseeing some of the operations, especially some of those concerning Charles Black. The Obama and McCain race was fixed, to test if the technology and strategy by McCain could compete with social media outlets. They had already pre-planned who would win. "'Robert Bauer had drafted the legal framework for it, dependent on CSG Brennan to deliver with social media, which was the proof-of-concept. Dennis Blair was also briefed and assured success in the project by helping to deploy the Shadownet.'

"The Shadownet was the technology that Patrick Bergy, an Army colleague of mine had actually developed. He designed it. And he was back in Washington with all of us, as part of the special military team that was developing all of this, in affadavit form and it is on the record, so it will be utilized.

[Continues reading]

"'Dynology helped McCain collect data and deploy to compare, contrast and compile data, compare it to that and merge it to the Obama Campaign. The RNC was in on it, via McCain, hence, Dynology had access to the RNC though the McCain Campaign.'

"It's very important for people to understand that Dynology is a company that was formed by Gen James Jones and his son left Afghanistan, Iraq, US Central Command and formed a company called Dynology. What they did was, they took the Shadownet that Pfc Bergy and many others in the PSYOP community had developed; they took that technology and privatized it. They basically took the patent, took the technology that had been developed by the military-industrial complex and taxpayers' dollars and they commercialized it.

"So Dynology was the product of military adventurism and was brought over and has been used in some of these Public Affairs, Psychological Operations, Information Operations in the US.

[Continues reading]

"'The purpose was to find predictive analytics, coupled with all the data they were able to collect, through various FBI contracts. Robert Cuthbertson was able to obtain and secure such data from both the CIA and the FBI. McCain's purpose was to hide metric data collection that he would feed to the Obama Campaign, as well as to set a precedent for the acceptance of the results. "'Facebook partnership began at that point, with a predecessor of Cambridge Analytica, whose name I do not recall but was based out of the United Kingdom [that was most likely Oxford Intelligence]. "'At this time, I could not successfully report to my authority and I was transitioned. In 2011, preliminary to the 2012 Election, I provided a Georgia address in writing to Patrick Byrne and Joe Flynn, which was the location where the cycle testing on the machines was done but also testing latency between script, bush and reporting, to ensure that live updates did not capture vote block allocations, that were needed to ensure efficiency of algorithm, battery life, latency ballot counters, optical scanners and digital slate.'

"That's all technical language for the computers and the process and the systems and the technology that is utilized for these electronic manipulations of the numbers and the ballots and the votes.

[Continues reading]

"'None of this information was marked classified at any time. Romney [as in Mitt Romney] knew he was going to lose. A foreign entity-created code and algorithm, built by a Soros-owned company called Smartmatic, Smart Cities, SOE Software was then fine-tuned by China via a French contractor, Saffron, which also subscontracts to Papillon AO, which is a GRU link.'

ELECTION FRAUD, WEAPONIZATION OF LGBT = CCP DEMORALIZATION, UNRESTRICTED WARFARE

"So again, we see China coming into this and it's very important to understand, too, China is waging an unrestricted information war against the United States, really, since the 1970s, even before that but it has quickened since the Bill Clinton presidency. The Chinese have engaged in decades-long demoralization campaign of the United States. The Chinese and their information operations are behind the LGBT, the homosexual, lesbian, manipulation of gender, transgender – that entire philosophical, psychological operation push has been fueled and financed and weaponized by the Chinese Communist Party information operations.

"A lot of the groups that are in the United States, that are formed to represent the political interests of these ideas are funded by Liberation Road, Soros Foundation, the Sunrise Movement and all of these have direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party in financing it.

"So this is a massive psychological operation, this is a massive Leviathan, if you will, or tentacle/octopus of the Deep State.

[Continues reading]

"'I have personal knowledge that Gen Hayden [who ran the NSA] was the running point for John Brennan. Brennan was supposed to come through with fixing the election and in pushing the election software, before being appointed.'

DOMINION-CCP OPERATION CAME FROM THE CARLYLE GROUP

"It's also important to remember that these people are tied into Booz Allen Hamilton and the Carlyle Group. Booz Allen Hamilton was my employer, along with Edward Snowden and others. These people, Gen Michael Hayden, Leon Panetta, many, many others have been directly tied to the Carlyle Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, which appears connected as one of the parties associated with the Chinese Communist Party, buying Dominion Software and others; that the people in the Dominion Software-Chinese Communist Party operation came from the Carlyle Group, so there's an incestuousness there that needs to be evaluated for prosecution.

[Continues reading]

"'Brennan was supposed to come through with fixing the election and in pushing the election software before being appointed. It was "The Deal", quote, unquote. I was operating under the supervision of the President, the CIA Director, the Head of Election Crimes of the DOJ, Pilger and others. At that time, they'd already planned to remove and box Robert Gates, who wanted more skin and refused to relinquish control. Gates was removed and replaced by Panetta. [Booz Allen Hamilton man who became Secretary of Defense]. "'Panetta was moved to ensure that the Department of Defense would ignore that products of foreign defense deployed on US soil as tools of election ushering were being deployed. I have personal knowledge that Romney knew he was going to lose, because he colluded to pre-arrange the loss but hoped the mission would fail to solidify. Brennan reassured Obama that he was confident the software would work and would move the election in favor of Obama. Romney wasn't on board but he knew that the software was going to be used. He knew, as his indirect investments in the election machinery was a problem and the knowledge of actions was used as leverage for that deal and the purpose of the 2012 Election was NOT to choose a president but to test drive the new software. "'There were about 30 to 42 Intelligence Community employees from various agencies that assisted in the deployment of the cypher key, what you need to access the trap door across 4 time zones. This was executed out of a location in Alexandria Virginia that John Brennan owned, a property his wife, Shirley managed under the cloaked portfolios he has. "'The 2012 Election was fixed. McCain had fail-safes if anyone was successful in altering their desired outcome. During that time, Patraeus was moved into the position of CIA Director after Morrell created the landscape to capture insurance. Both Chinese and Pakistani ISI operatives had been involved in monitoring, auditing and ensuring the software deployment was ushered in real time. "'There is important background information to be considered. JL may be able to provide more information as to what Patraeus was actually trying to do. Morrell primed and then Morrell cleaned up. He was the one who mitigated all that refused to cooperate, as Benghazi was being planned in 2011, when Ambassador Stephens first arrived in Libya via Greece. "'I have personal knowledge of that operation and how Morrell was working with the UN to orchestrate it. Morrell was the point-of-contact that Hillary Rodham Clinton brought in to buffer the Intelligence Community Concerns that the UN had with timing with the deployment of the North American Union.

2016 ELECTION FRAUD BY DHS DISRUPTED BY MILITARY

"'2016 Election. President Trump successfully won fairly. I observed that no script deployment or stalls occurred in 2016. This was because physical mitigation was in place, since Owen [John Brennan's middle name] used the same location of deployment. Network and power were disrupted during the tally, which disallowed them from remotely accessing the election machines. I have personal knowledge of the physical actions taken to ensure disruption of their communications.' [Military people, essentially had gone in and disrupted the operation against President Trump, as he was being elected]. "'It is considered that mitigation may have been in place by another group to assist in hindering the deployment on the Department of Homeland Security side, which is not confirmed by personal knowledge but the Secretary of State of Georgia alleged in 2016. That confirmation is the elections were compromised because they detected the hacker. It turned out it was not the Russians. The hacker was determined to be a Department of Homeland Security IP address.'

"So, someone at the Department of Homeland Security is actually hacking into and attempting to disrupt the 2016 Election, to turn it to Hillary against Donald Trump.

[Continues reading]

"'The cypher key for the trap door was always in the hands of the Department of Homeland Security, Intelligence Community persons that John Brennan had appointed. It is the key to understand that Block Allocation is not a keystroke, it is the Block Adjustment of the vote. The code self-adjusts to allow the script to run, to provide the results of the election that had been pre-programmed. "'No Block Adjustments was done during the window of the 2016 Election. In 2016, Georgia had complained that someone hacked their systems. They claimed Russian hackers.

CISA's CHRIS KREBS IMPLICATED IN 2020 ELECTION FRAUD

"'[In 2020] I believe that the Department of Homeland Security IP was discovered with a non-attribution method used to mitigate physical disruptions of cypher key deployment that had previously failed. Therefore, I am certain that the master key holder, who was physically in Georgia in a port of entry flag, where DHS entered the election network in Georgia when it was there. If you find the IP address in the device that the DHS hacked, you will find the Georgia elections and the location. "'Key points: The cypher key holders are within the agency and the Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency,'

"CISA, that's the place where the individual Donald Trump fired [Chris Krebs] a couple weeks ago…that's the Director who said, 'We've had the most secure elections ever' and Trump fired him. This is why. Because the cypher key at the Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency is involved.

[Continues reading]

"'The 2020 Election seemed to have stalled all election machines at the same time, as the cypher key must have been originated from one point and pinged off of each state. This infers that the master key was used to block out allocation and that the operation may have stalled counting to communicate with on-the-ground persons to help advise physical mitigations to be deployed in case of an audit.'

"This means they were bringing in all sorts of ballots and undercover ballots and sneaking things in to match the algorithms that they were getting ready to impregnate the computers with.

[Continues reading]

"'The plan of mitigation if the algorithm fails, due to overwhelming contrary votes and the algorithm self-adjusts to block-allocate the votes needed to assure a pre-determined result is to call point-of-contact in polling locations and create volumes to match. It is then advised to divvy the amount of physical evidence that will be needed to cover the pre-determined vote to fix the elections. "'They are instructed to create physical evidence, then to resume counting. This is why the creation of physical ballots is found. Call logs of individuals at locations will confirm this information. That is how we monitored those mitigating for us Outside the Continental United States. This is the same operation that had run in two countries, where Obama helped usher in elections in Fallujah, Iraq and in Ukraine and others. "'This can be established with reference to the 2014 aid package. John Brennan used federal tax money to help contract-out the fine-tuning of the core software, upon which all election machines run. This is not a Dominion software issue, only. It's both CCP and Pakistani ISI professionals were involved. "'When I arrived 12 days earlier, I asked for a collection of routers from all non-contested sites, in order to SIP and locate the IP access point. All 50 states and territories all connect to one location that gives a portal into the script marking. The actions so far that I have witnessed indicate an active coup. "'We could have found out who, what, where it was done if we had tracked the routers.'

"So that is the testimony of the cryptologist that worked on the systems dating back, essentially 20 years, as the contractor that saw all of the McCain information. This is in the hands of the lawyers, Lin Wood, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, as well as the other affidavits from Patrick Bergy, who designed the Shadownet.

"One of the elements I wanted to get into is that is the computer side, that's the technology side, with the Chinese Communist Party, in collusion with Union Bank of Switzerland and various entities to create the financing and the voter control, buying of these technologies has occurred. And the next has been the ground game that they've run with their Chinese Communist Party-influenced social groups, such as AFL-CIO, Black Lives Matter, Antifa and these others.

"Now, I have a document I'm going to read and I'm going to put it up and screenshare it, as well…"

PART 2

This is Part 2 of Lt Scott Bennett's report on the 2020 Election fraud. Part 1 covered the massive cyber fraud and this one centers on what he calls the "ground game", for which he presents the smoking gun, showing that it was largely organized by the AFL-CIO (The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations).

Bennett shows us the actual 23-page document with the marching orders given by a Soros lawyer to the AFL-CIO; a call-to-action across all labor unions in the USA to defeat Trump in the 2020 Election by any means necessary.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka is a known Communist sympathizer who has spoken at many Communist events and who Bennett says is on the CCP's payroll, which is not idle chatter, given Bennett's background as a Terrorist Financing Officer at US Central Command.

The AFL-CIO is the federation of all the major American labor unions, including the American Postal Workers Union, who we know were instrumental in "delivering" Joe Biden's victory.

AFL-CIO includes SEIU (Service Employees International Union), which includes all hospital staff, from janitors to nurses, the latter of whom have been instrumental to pulling off the COVID hoax.

IATSE, SAG-AFTRA, DGA and the WGA are the entertainment industry unions, populated not just by the denizens of Hollywood who screamed about "Orange Man Bad" throughout Trump's presidency but by everyone in the Mainstream Media, from stage hands to writers to news anchors, all of whom are intractably dedicated to delivering Fake News every day.

James Grundvig sent me the video below with Scott Bennett that was tweeted by David Nino Rodriguez earlier this year, on April 22, 2024, with the comment:

"This interview went sideways FAST! This is the most controversial interview I've ever conducted.. Scott Bennett literally LOSES IT on my show throwing Sydney Powell, General Flynn and Trump under the bus. He makes his case heard with many details and facts. Scott also delivers a challenge to Michael Flynn. This is absolutely 🔥🔥🔥 and will be uploaded tonight.. http://Ninoscorner.tv"

That interview was not posted publicly to Nino's Rumble channel but his subscribers may be able to find it.

In addition, James sent me this image, which appears to contain Scott's warning of a Deadman's Switch: "WARNING in the event of my untimely death, additional documents and materials will be immediately released which expose all previously undisclosed persons, networks, operations, and financial accounts relating to illegal foreign and domestic terrorism activities. All materials have been safely uploaded to legal counsel. Congress and Military authorities have been notified of this."

Video Running Time: 2 mins ⬇️

TRANSCRIPT

David Nino Rodriguez: Go ahead.

Scott Bennett: General Flynn does not appear to me as a officer or a man of integrity, because he's covered-up the 9/11 attacks being an external, Israel-Zionist operation and not a bunch of guys in planes.

That's been known by all the Architects & Engineers and anybody who's studied it. Yet, Flynn and a host of other fools still try and put forth this propaganda.

Then, there's the Shell Game of Birkenfeld, Snowden, Union Bank of Switzerland [UBS], the Shell Game of terrorist-financing and the Clinton Foundation, the Obama administration, that he found out about, in August of 2012.

Then, when he gets fired from the White House, Scott Bennett writes an Amicus Brief and sends it to Sidney Powell, sends it to his brother.

In response to Sidney Powell's request, and he fires Covington and Burling and hires her, and he gets off Scot-free and the charges are dropped.

And he doesn't mention that God did this. Not Scott Bennett. He didn't say anything. He led people to believe that he was "Fighting like a Flynn" and it was his endurance. It wasn't. It wasn't him. And that's deceptive. That's a lie!

So I don't like him for being a liar. And then, ultimately, when I was back in Washington, DC, and presented the AFL-CIO documentation and the Union Bank of Switzerland connection with the Chinese Communist Party, that made an arrangement in 2009, that came to full maturity in December of 2020 for Union Bank of Switzerland to work through Staple Street Capital and the Chinese Communist Party to purchase ES&S Dominion and Premier voting machines to impregnate the electoral process with corruption and fraud, he did nothing. His brother did nothing. Patrick Byrne did nothing. Sidney Powell did nothing.

Except they trotted-up to the White House. But you didn't present this material to the president, which was a foreign nation, China was actively involved in election-meddling.

This went to a whole bunch of senators in Arizona and New Mexico...(video cuts off).

Scott Bennett, Rest in Peace.