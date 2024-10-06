Sheriff of Davidson County NC Calls for Local Citizens to Form Militias to Protect the Constitution
"I'M NOT GOING TO ENFORCE AN UNCONSTITUTIONAL LAW!"
From Paul Fleuret @absolute1776 on Telegram:
Sheriff of Davidson County NC Calls for Local Citizens to Form Militias to Protect the ConstitutionSheriff Tripp Kester of Davidson County, NC calls for local citizens to form militias to protect the Constitution.
It’s getting real, y’all.
Like I’ve been saying: We approach sh!t a bit different, down here.
[They] picked the wrong state to bully.
GET YOUR TICKETS AT SPLINTERINGBABYLON.COM - USE PROMO CODE "SB24" FOR 10% OFF!
TRANSCRIPT
Sheriff Tripp Kester of Davidson County, NC: …our God-given rights. And it says, “when government becomes destructive to these ends”, meaning, when they go above and beyond trying to secure our liberties and trying to take them, it's the right of the people to alter or abolish that government, either by voting or, ultimately, God forbid, to use our Second Amendment Rights to protect ourselves from tyranny.
And I'm just asking all of y'all to unanimously join our sister counties of Wilkes, Surrey, Stokes, Lincoln, and Cherokee, and get on board with this thing and publicly demonstrate to us that you're willing to uphold and honor the same oath I took when I put my hand on God's word and held my other hand up to him and swore that I'd give my life to defend that Constitution.
And I – and I hate, I'm not trying to be disrespectful – but regardless of what y'all do or don't do, I'm not going to enforce an unconstitutional law!
Running Time: 1 min
GET YOUR TICKETS AT SPLINTERINGBABYLON.COM - USE PROMO CODE "SB24" FOR 10% OFF!
ForbiddenNews Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It's not only the right of citizens to abolish the government, it's their duty (according to The Declaration of Independence) "to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."
I agree, WE the People need to defend the Constitution and take our country back. The founding fathers knew this day was coming when the government no longer represented the people and gave us ways to protect ourselves.